Audubon man dies in Carroll County accident

(Carroll Co) An Audubon man died in a two-vehicle accident in Carroll County this (Friday) morning.

The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 6:44 a.m. 34-year-old Michael Snyder, of Audubon, was driving a 2004 Chevy Silverado northbound on Eagle Avenue when he failed to stop at the posted stop sign. 53-year-old Craig Gruhn, of Manning, was driving a 2019 Mack Anthem eastbound on Highway 141 and was struck by the Silverado.

The truck came to rest on the eastbound shoulder. The semi came to rest in the north ditch.

The accident remains under investigation.