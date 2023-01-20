Hungry Burglars: Trio Nabbed For Breaking Into Cookie Shop, Pizzeria In North Haven, Police Say

Crumbl Cookies and Inferno Wood Fired Apizza, located next door to each other, were both victims of burglars. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A juvenile and two 19-year-olds, all from different municipalities in Connecticut. were nabbed after allegedly breaking into a cookie shop and a pizza restaurant

The burglaries were uncovered in September 2022 when North Haven officers responded to Universal Drive for the report of a burglary to Crumbl Cookies.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a forced entry burglary had occurred. Additionally, it was discovered that Inferno Wood Fired Apizza also had been the victim of a forced entry burglary, North Haven police said.

The scene was secured by patrol and detectives were assigned to investigate. K9 Cyrus was utilized for an article search and was able to locate discarded evidence nearby.

By working with area police departments, local task force groups, and canvassing the area for video, a suspect vehicle and suspects were developed, police said.

After an investigation detectives submitted arrest warrants for three suspects identified as a 17-year-old juvenile from Ansonia; Dominik Marini, age 19, of Naugatuck, and Donnie James, age 19, of Bridgeport.

James was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 18, and is being held on an $80,000 bond. Marini was charged Tuesday, Jan. 17, and is being held on a $70,000 bond. Information was available for the juvenile.

The juvenile was charged with:

Burglary

Conspiracy to commit burglary

Two counts of larceny

Criminal mischief

Both men were charged with:

Burglary

Conspiracy to commit burglary

Two counts of larceny

Two counts of conspiracy to commit larceny

Two counts of criminal mischief

