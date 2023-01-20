Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough reveal Lisa Marie had just become a grandmother during emotional memorial tribute
Lisa Marie Presley had recently become a grandmother before she passed away earlier this month, as revealed in an emotional tribute shared at her Graceland public memorial service yesterday (January 22). The singer-songwriter and only child of Elvis died on January 13, aged 54, hours after she had been rushed...
iheart.com
'Wonder Years' Hottie Olivia D'Abo Is 54 Today
Katie Barberi is 51 (“Dance with the Devil,” “For Your Love,” “Every Witch Way”) Linda Blair is 64 (“The Exorcist,” “Skins,” “Hitters Anonymous,” “All Is Normal,” “Pit Boss”) Olivia D’Abo is 54 (″The Wonder...
Comments / 0