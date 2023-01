Dorothy Milam, 76, of Fort Madison passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023 at 2:19 AM at the Henry County Health Center in Mt. Pleasant. She was born on February 10, 1946 in Muscatine, Iowa to Clyde and Susan Miller Delmater. Survivors include nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.

FORT MADISON, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO