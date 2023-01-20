Read full article on original website
Radio Keokuk
Dorothy Milam
Dorothy Milam, 76, of Fort Madison passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023 at 2:19 AM at the Henry County Health Center in Mt. Pleasant. She was born on February 10, 1946 in Muscatine, Iowa to Clyde and Susan Miller Delmater. Survivors include nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.
tspr.org
New owner seeks to reopen Keokuk hospital
A Michigan-based health care provider has signed a letter of intent to resume operation of the hospital in Keokuk. Flint-based Insight will be meeting with city leaders to discuss necessary certifications, regulatory and financial support the new hospital owners would need from the state of Iowa. Blessing Health closed the...
Popular Band Leaves Mysterious Box At Iowa Landmark
They say, if you build it, he will come... In this case, it's more like, if you (one of the most popular bands of the 21st century) leave a clue on social media, the fans will freak out. On Friday, January 20th fans of the popular band Fall Out Boy...
KBUR
Multiple animals die in barn fire
Burlington, IA- Multiple animals were killed in a Barn fire Friday evening in Tama Township. According to a news release, at 7:11 PM Friday, Burlington and Mediapolis Firefighters responded to a reported structure fire at 9054 113th Street, rural Burlington in Tama Township. Burlington firefighters arrived at 7:16 PM to...
ktvo.com
Winter weather returns Tuesday through Wednesday morning
KIRKSVILLE, Mo.-OTTUMWA, Iowa — Winter weather is on the way back to the Heartland this week with our next weather maker arriving Tuesday through Wednesday morning. Winter Weather Advisories started going out for northeast Missouri Monday afternoon. Those go into effect at 6 p.m. Tuesday, lasting until noon on Wednesday for most counties and remain in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday for Knox and Shelby counties.
KBUR
City of Fort Madison investigating arson in recent fires
Fort Madison, IA- Authorities in Fort Madison have contacted the State Fire Marshalls Office to investigate, following two fires on Sunday, January 22nd. TV Station WGEM reports that Fort Madison Police and Firefighters responded to a residential fire in the 2800 block of Avenue O in Fort Madison just before 4 Am Sunday.
KBUR
City of Fort Madison to close down Old Fort buildings
Fort Madison, IA- The City of Fort Madison has decided to close the Old Fort replica located in Riverview Park. According to a news release, Fort Madison City officials recently completed an inspection of the old fort, and crumbling foundations, leaking roofs, and multiple unstable buildings. Based on this inspection...
Parts of Missouri Could Get Hit with ‘Significant’ Snow Midweek
Be aware that weather midweek could become interesting for many parts of Missouri and also some parts of Illinois as a storm system will be moving through the Midwest with "significant" snow possible. The National Weather Service out of St. Louis is warning that snow is likely to fall in...
Hannibal & Quincy Now Under Winter Weather Advisory, Snow Coming
Best to prepare for whatever the weather has planned for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning this week as the Hannibal, Missouri/Quincy, Illinois area is now in the middle of a winter weather advisory with increased snow totals now included. The National Weather Service just updated expected conditions for the Hannibal/Quincy...
kjluradio.com
Vandalia man dies after his UTV collides with a deer in NE Missouri
An Audrain County man dies after his UTV collides with a deer in northeast Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Brandon McCurdy, 26, of Vandalia, was driving a Polaris Ranger in Ralls County, near the town of Perry, on Friday evening when he struck a deer in the road. The impact forced McCurdy’s UTV off the road where it struck a ditch and overturned, ejecting McCurdy.
KCRG.com
Judge denies Miller’s motion for ‘Franks hearing’ and motion to suppress
FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge has ruled against two motions of one of the teenagers accused of murdering a Fairfield teacher back in November 2021. Willard Miller filed a motion back in March 2022 to suppress physical evidence seized by law enforcement from his home in November 2021 and suppress statements Miller made to law enforcement during an interrogation that same day.
kiow.com
Winter Storm Warning Issued for the Area
Heavy snow is predicted as a Winter Storm Warning is posted for this afternoon through 9am tomorrow morning for the area. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says the Sioux City area may get more than a foot of snow, while Keokuk may just see rain and flurries.
ems1.com
Entire Iowa EMS agency staff resigns
FAIRFIELD, Iowa — Eight CARE Ambulance providers resigned this week, forcing leaders to pull workers from other locations in the state, the Southeast Iowa Union reported. Prior to the resignations, CARE Ambulance was working to fulfill its legal obligation to staff two full-time ALS ambulances. Following the staff’s departure, agency owner Bob Libby said the organization will be able to staff 1.5 ambulances by utilizing crewmembers from other branches in the area.
KBUR
Mount Pleasant man arrested following domestic dispute
Mount Pleasant, IA- The Mount Pleasant Police Department has announced the arrest of a Mount Pleasant man on domestic violence charges. According to a news release, on Friday, January 20th at about 1:27 PM, Mount Pleasant Police officers were dispatched to 1002 West Saunders Street for a report of two males fighting outside with a female present as well.
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa woman wins $10,000 on lottery scratcher ticket
CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman is $10,000 richer after purchasing a winning lottery ticket. Pearlicia Cloke, of Eldon, won the big prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “The Perfect Gift” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket in Eldon. Cloke claimed her prize Friday at...
977wmoi.com
Galesburg man facing drug charges after traffic stop in McDonough County
On January 20, 2023, at approximately 23:12 p.m. a McDonough County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 67 at North 2300th Road. The red Honda Civic was traveling north and the driver, Nicholas R. Degracia, 34, of Galesburg, IL was driving with a suspended license. During...
KBUR
Crime Stoppers tips lead to apprehension of wanted fugitive
Burlington, IA- A Burlington man wanted on multiple arrest warrants was arrested Wednesday, January 19th. According to a news release, 29-year-old Zachary Judd (above) was recently wanted for a probation violation, and Burlington officers attempted to stop a vehicle Judd was in on several occasions. When officers tried to stop the vehicle, Judd would flee. Officers were forced to terminate the pursuit due to Judd driving so recklessly, the danger to the public was too high.
KWQC
CNHI strike ends following new contract
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - UAW members at Locals 180 and 807 who work for CNHI in Burlington have reached a new agreement, ending a strike that began on May 2, 2022. The agreement, which was voted on as a last, best, and final offer, includes wage increases, shift premium increases, classification upgrades, and other improvements.
wtad.com
Two charged in 8th and State shooting indicted by Grand Jury
Chaunessi Cano, Hailey Carson indicted in January 3rd incident. Two Quincy women, charged in connection with an early January shooting near 8th and State in Quincy, have been indicted by an Adams County Grand Jury. Chaunessi Cano and Hailey Carson were both indicted Thursday by the Grand Jury. Records show...
Central Illinois Proud
Macomb police looking for missing endangered man
MACOMB, Ill. (WMBD) — The Macomb Police Department is asking for help locating a missing/endangered man. According to a Macomb police Facebook post, Eric Fischer has not been seen since Jan. 8. Police stated that they wish to locate him to make sure he is ok and connect him...
