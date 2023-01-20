ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 8

April M
3d ago

If they are allowed on their own to get this vaccine why then can't they buy alcohol and cigarettes

Reply
5
E G
2d ago

This bill is not being reviewed since it does not have enough support thank goodness. It should not!!

Reply(1)
3
Related
Eyewitness News

Connecticut not among the best states to retire, report suggests

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut does not rank among the best states to retire, according to a report from WalletHub. The personal finance website released its findings on Monday. It ranked Connecticut as 35th out of the 50 states. WalletHub said to determine the best states to retire, its researchers...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Washington Examiner

Connecticut Republicans pitch energy relief plan

(The Center Square) — Connecticut Republicans are pitching their own energy relief plan that calls for reducing electricity costs by cutting state taxes and eliminating utility bill surcharges. The plan, unveiled this week, includes proposals to do away with fees tacked onto utility bills, tap into more nuclear and...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WBEC AM

Can a Landlord Kick You Out for No Reason in Massachusetts?

I have been in my home in the Berkshires now for 12 years and I must say I love being a homeowner. I live in a safe neighborhood in Pittsfield where residents take walks on a regular basis and always say hello and greet others with a smile which may seem small to some but it is definitely the type of attitude and friendliness one needs in this day and age.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WTNH

Southbury diner voted best in Connecticut: report

SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — In a state packed with incredible diners, locals and tourists are bound to ask themselves which one is the best of the best. Well, for those who wondered, you’re questions are answered. Food & Wine Magazine recently reported on the best diners in every state, including our own. And the trendy, […]
SOUTHBURY, CT
WTNH

Statewide program hopes to increase affordable housing

(WTNH) – It’s no secret that Connecticut does not have enough houses and apartments, especially affordable ones. A group called DesegregateCT held a press conference in West Hartford to announce what it hopes will be the start of a statewide program to change housing policy. “We have lived under local planning and zoning regime for […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WUPE

WOW: The Safest College in Massachusetts is the 2nd Safest in America

I look back fondly at my college days. I attended two Massachusetts schools including Berkshire Community College (BCC) in Pittsfield for my first two years and then attended Westfield State University (then Westfield State College) where I received my B.A. in Mass Communications. Both colleges are excellent Massachusetts colleges in my opinion.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WTNH

Connecticut tax breaks you haven’t heard of

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In your rush to get your taxes filed by the April 18 deadline, don’t forget to check if you qualify for any breaks. In Connecticut, multiple items can be deducted from gross income, like moving expenses for military members, health savings account contributions, alimony, and student loan interest. Jury duty […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

This city has the most expensive home heating oil in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — While the cost of home heating oil has risen sharply to last year, it has hit wallets harder in one Connecticut city. The wholesale price of home heating oil can vary depending on where you live in the Constitution State, according to tracking data from the Connecticut Department of Energy and […]
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy