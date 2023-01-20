Read full article on original website
Related
gamblingnews.com
BETBY Introduces Esports Content to Aposta Ganha
This marks the latest expansion in the Latin American region for the supplier of sportsbook technology and innovative tech solutions. Through this partnership. BETBY will leverage a number of its esports products and bring them to local fans in Brazil. Among the titles that Aposta Ganha will now be able to offer to its players are Rocket League, NBA 2K, eFighting, and Cricket.
gamblingnews.com
Premier League Ties to Asian Betting Companies Raise Concerns
There are currently ten English Premier League (EPL) clubs that are in partnership with eight Asia-facing betting brands. What all those brands have in common is that they are all tied to an Isle of Man-based company called TGP, an investigation by The Mail on Sunday reveals. Currently, TGP Europe...
gamblingnews.com
MST Leverages XB Net’s Expertise to Boost Engagement from Horse Racing Fans
MST will benefit directly from the deal, offering partners to leverage what is now more than 500 racecourses and events from four different continents, the companies informed in a press statement. Strong Focus on Engagement and the Italian Market. Clients such as Eurobet, Sisal, BetFlag, SKS365, Lottomatica, and Microgame will...
Comments / 0