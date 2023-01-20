Read full article on original website
#15 Women’s Squash Falls To 11th-Ranked Tufts
The 15th-ranked Middlebury women's squash team fell by an 8-1 score Sunday in the Bostwick Family Squash Center. The match wraps up a busy stretch that saw the Panthers play four matches against top-25 opponents in eight days. HIGHLIGHTS. The Jumbos began the match by recording victories at #3 and...
22nd-Ranked Men’s Squash Blanked By #14 Tufts
The 22nd-ranked Middlebury men's squash team fell by a 9-0 tally to 14th-ranked Tufts on Sunday in the Bostwick Family Squash Center. The contest concludes a busy stretch that featured four matches in eight days for the Panthers, including three against ranked opponents. HIGHLIGHTS. The Jumbos began the match with...
Panther Women Split Meet With Continentals And Ephs On Senior Day
The Middlebury women's swimming and diving team earned a split on Senior Day in the Natatorium, outscoring Hamilton 186.5-110.5 before falling to seventh-ranked Williams 197-100. HIGHLIGHTS. Maddy Reid was a two-time winner during the backstroke events to lead the Panthers. She raced to the wall first in both the 50...
Panthers Compete At Middlebury Winter Classic
The Middlebury women's track and field team took part in its second event of the winter, hosting the Middlebury Winter Classic. Cady Barns and Emily Rubio each recorded new school records during the event. Barns set a new bar in the triple jump while Rubio claimed the Middlebury record in the pentathlon.
#6 Women’s Hockey Tops Bowdoin 3-1
The #6 Middlebury women's ice hockey team topped Bowdoin 3-1 to sweep the weekend series in front of dozens of alumnae in Chip Kenyon '85 Arena. Caroline Cutter tallied a pair of goals, while netminder Sophia Will stopped 20 shots to secure the victory. HIGHLIGHTS. The Panthers looked to open...
#11 Men’s Basketball Knocks Off #6 Williams
The 11th-ranked Middlebury men's basketball team knocked off #6 Williams 60-55. The Panthers never trailed during the second half, but held off a pair of comeback bids by the Ephs to secure their second-straight victory over a top-10 program. HIGHLIGHTS. Jaden Bobbett got things going for Middlebury, sinking a shot...
Men’s Swimming & Diving Splits With Hamilton & Williams On Senior Day
The Middlebury men's swimming and diving team defeated Hamilton 172.5-120.5 but fell to 11th-ranked Williams 186.5-110.5 to earn a split on Senior Day. The 200-yard medley relay of Jack Undercoffler, Matthew Hensel, Riley Griffis and Samuel Hughes kicked off the meet with a second-place finish, stopping the clock in 1:34.37.
Big Second Period Lifts Men’s Hockey Past Bowdoin 3-2
The Middlebury men's hockey team scored three times in Saturday's second period and held off a late charge by Bowdoin for a 3-2 victory. The Panthers tallied two goals on a five-minute power-play opportunity in the decisive period. HIGHLIGHTS. Middlebury had a quality chance to score just 1:14 into the...
Middlebury Clipped By Williams In Overtime 56-50
The Middlebury women's basketball team was edged in overtime by Williams 56-50 in a back-and-forth contest on Saturday afternoon. The Ephs took an early 10-4 lead after 3:45 in the opening stanza following two-straight three-pointers from Kate Keenan. Trailing 12-5, Augusta Dixon knocked down a jumper from close range to...
Pair Of Third-Period Goals Lift #6 Middlebury Past Bowdoin
The sixth-ranked Middlebury women's hockey team scored Friday's last two goals, including an empty-net tally, for a 4-2 NESCAC victory over Bowdoin. The teams return to the Chip Kenyon '85 Arena on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. to complete the weekend series. HIGHLIGHTS. The Polar Bears controlled the puck in their...
Nordic Team Finishes Strong At SMC Carnival
The Middlebury nordic ski team concluded its portion of the Saint Michael's Carnival on Saturday, and sit in second place out of 14 teams. The Panther men finished in a tie for second in the 15K mass start with 93 points, while the women placed with 94 points. HIGHLIGHTS. On...
Kennedy Wins Heptathlon, Motroni Breaks Own School Record
The Panther men's track and field team had a banner weekend at the Middlebury Classic, spanning Friday and Saturday. Quinn Kennedy headlined the meet claiming the heptathlon, while Marco Motroni broke his own school record in the 60-meter dash. HIGHLIGHTS. Kennedy won four of the seven events to claim the...
