Swintt Supplies Bragg Gaming with Content
Gaming content studio Swintt has joined forces with the leading iGaming provider Bragg Gaming in a new deal. As per the deal, the former company will supply Bragg with iGaming titles. Swintt to Power Bragg with Games. Swintt made headlines by inking a number of important deals in 2022 and...
Allwyn Secures Approval from UKGC for Camelot Takeover
The announcement came Monday and marks a major step ahead in Allwyn’s acquisition of Camelot from the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board. The plan for the takeover was announced after a legal battle between the duo lasted for several months. Ultimately, Allwyn, as the winner of the fourth National Lottery license, agreed to acquire Camelot in an effort to strengthen the Lottery and ensure a smooth transition. At the same time, the company confirmed that the acquisition will bring certainty for good causes and benefit not only Allwyn but Camelot employees as well.
Pragmatic Play Strengthens Italian Presence with Betpoint
The deal will see the established studio offer a range of slots and live casino games to the new partner operator in the Italian market. Pragmatic Takes Another Stride in the Italian iGaming Market. Betpoint, which has a strong presence in Italian iGaming, will benefit from a number of outstanding...
SCCG to Provide Xite with Advisory Services
SCCG Management, a full service consultancy for companies in the gaming sector, has announced a new agreement with Xite Holdings, an esteemed alphabet lottery company. Under the newly-minted agreement, the former company will provide its new partner with advisory services. Xite Holdings Wants to Innovate the Lottery Sector. As highlighted...
Premier League Ties to Asian Betting Companies Raise Concerns
There are currently ten English Premier League (EPL) clubs that are in partnership with eight Asia-facing betting brands. What all those brands have in common is that they are all tied to an Isle of Man-based company called TGP, an investigation by The Mail on Sunday reveals. Currently, TGP Europe...
Bulgarian Football Union Rejects Gambling Ad Ban Proposal
While Bulgaria continues to struggle in the ongoing political crisis, another government election is due in the next few months. At the same time, proposals in the country called for a ban on gambling advertising. The proposal called for changes in the advertising laws in the country to restrict advertising by gambling and betting operators in the country.
AstroPay Launches Prepaid Visa Cards in Peru
The new card is issued by Tebca Perú, a leading Fintech company in the country, which will enable consumers to use the card and add an additional layer of security to their comings and goings at iGaming operators. AstroPay Teams with Tebca Perú for Card Launch. The card...
RGC CEO Shelley White: “The Future of RG Depends on Purposeful Collaboration”
Disclaimer: This article is contributed by Shelley White, chief executive officer of the Responsible Gambling Council (RGC). Players are indeed citizens of an omnichannel world with the ability to play at a casino, place a bet online, or any number of spots along the way. And it’s without question that this access – coupled with new technological advances – comes with risk. Do traditional concepts in responsible gambling and player protection need to be rethought? How do we promote responsible gambling in a world where gambling is as normalized as it is?
Finnish Politicians Support the Government’s Plan to Replace the Veikkaus Monopoly
According to local Finnish news service Yle.fl, the government’s decision to put an end to Veikkaus’s monopoly has received the support of a large number of political parties in the country. Among them, are the Centre Party, the National Coalition Party, and the Labour Institute for Economic Research.
