‘The Bachelor’: Who Is Greer Blitzer? Real Job, Instagram, and Age of Zach Shallcross’s Cast Member in 2023
It's time for a new season of 'The Bachelor' which means a new cast of women hoping to find love. Here's everything we know about Zach Shallcross's contestant, Greer Blitzer.
Justin Simien’s Culture Machine Aims to Help Filmmakers Navigate the Business with ‘Not Another Diversity Panel’ at Sundance
It’s been nearly a decade since Justin Simien stormed Sundance with his debut feature “Dear White People.” Premiering in Park City in January 2014 — his first trip to the festival — it marked the realization of a long held dream. The audacious social satire had been Simien’s passion project, inspired by his own college experience and fueled by a concept trailer that went viral and an Indiegogo campaign that raised $40,000 for the cause. The reception to “Dear White People” — for which Simien won the breakthrough talent special jury prize — launched the filmmaker’s career, spawning a four-season...
WDIV night anchor Sandra Ali leaving, says she'll be back 'on TV soon'
After 13 years at WDIV-TV (Channel 4), award-winning anchor and reporter Sandra Ali announced her departure during her last newscast Sunday night. "I'm moving on to a wonderful, new opportunity," Ali said. "This decision was my own. I'm excited and focused on the future." Although she has not yet announced...
"The Real Friends Of WeHo" Just Premiered — Making "Drag Race" Episodes Shorter — And Twitter Is Not Having It
The library was open onto The Real Friends of WeHo.
Gordon Ramsey to Produce New Tubi Series ‘Kitchen Commando’ (TV News Roundup)
Tubi has announced its first unscripted cooking series, “Kitchen Commando,” hosted by US Army Master Sergeant and White House chef Andre Rush. Executive produced by Gordon Ramsey, the new series enlists Chef Andre to help save struggling restaurants and reignite their passion for the service industry. Over the 10-episode season, Chef Rush will visit restaurants in the D.C. area that are in need of his discipline, resourcefulness and talents to whip these restaurants back into shape. Chef Rush’s skills will be put the test in the first episode, when he meets a defeated married couple whose crab-themed restaurant is now a...
Here’s Who Went Home Each Week on ‘The Bachelor’ 2023 & Which Contestants Make It to the Finale
Warning: Spoilers ahead. If you have a favorite this season, you may want to know who went home on The Bachelor 2023 each week and which of Zach’s contestants made it to the finale. The Bachelor season 27 lead is Zach Shallcross, a 26-year-old tech executive from Anaheim Hills, California, who now lives in Austin, Texas. Zach was a contestant on The Bachelorette season 19 with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, where he was Rachel’s contestant and self-eliminated in the final three. Zach was announced as the season 27 Bachelor at the The Bachelorette season 19 “After the Final Rose” special in...
