NEW YORK - On the Lower East Side, the name Yonah Schimmel calls to mind one thing: the knish."A knish is potato, or something mixed with potato, with onions and spices, like salt and pepper, wrapped in a very, very thin dough, round and baked," co-owner Ellen Anistratov said. "The taste is very soothing. It's very warm. You just want more of that."At Yonah Schimmel Knish Bakery on Houston Street, the soft knishes are handmade in the basement kitchen and hoisted upstairs to the storefront on an original dumbwaiter. The business first got its start as a pushcart at the turn of...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO