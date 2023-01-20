Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Bloody’ Mystery in Death of Homeless Man in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Migrants Staying at Hotel in NYC Causing Chaos, Employee Speaks OutKim JosephNew York City, NY
Missing Law Student Is The Third Man To Vanish From Hell's Kitchen In Less Than A YearThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew York City, NY
Operation North Star swoops down in NYC among 10 cities targeted!Iron PenNew York City, NY
Charles McGonigal, a former senior FBI counterintelligence agent, is accused of breaking the sanctions on Russia.Sherif SaadNew York City, NY
longisland.com
Frightful Fun in Farmingdale: Haunted House of Hamburgers
It may be the middle of winter, but if you drive past 330 Fulton Street in Farmingdale, you just might think it was closer to October 31. A faux graveyard, eerie music, and photo-op-ready benches adorned with Frankenstein and his bride, mark Haunted House of Hamburgers, a year-round theme restaurant destination for lovers of the spooky and macabre.
stupiddope.com
Experience the Best Lobster Sandwich at Shinnecock Lobster Factory
As seafood enthusiasts, we at stupidDOPE are always on the lookout for the best lobster sandwiches in the country. So when we were given the opportunity to visit the Shinnecock Lobster Factory, located at the Shinnecock Indian Outpost in Southampton, NY, we jumped at the chance. Upon arriving at the...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Spaghetti dinner fundraiser heads to Smithtown
Resurrection Byzantine Catholic Church, 38 Mayflower Ave., Smithtown invites the community to a Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser in the Church Social Hall on Sunday, Feb. 5 from 1 to 6 p.m. Enjoy spaghetti and meatballs, salad, dessert, coffee and tea. Tickets are $25 adults, $15 per child ages 11 and under. Cash bar (wine, beer, soda) and take out available. For reservations, please call Joanne at 631-332-1449.
weddingsparrow.com
Great Gatsby wedding inspiration at Oheka Castle on Long Island
Are you looking for the grace and grandeur of a historic castle wedding venue in the US? Look no further than Oheka Castle, a French-style chateau built on the Gold Coast of Long Island. The perfect destination for a European style wedding, this magnificent mansion emanates the elegant refinement of a French chateau with a rich history that is distinctly American.
longislandweekly.com
Ruth’s Chris Opens New Location On Long Island
Ruth’s Chris Steak House, famous for its unmatched dining experience and steaks served on 500-degree sizzling plates, announced its newest location in Melville, which opened for business just five months ago. The new Ruth’s Chris restaurant is located at 881 Walt Whitman Rd., bringing an unmatched dining experience to...
longisland.com
Legislator Ferretti to Honor Four Division Avenue High School Faculty Members Who Saved Students Life
Mineola, NY – On October 17th, student Haeleigh Ortiz passed out on the floor of the gym locker room at Levittown’s Division Avenue High School. Her friend ran to get nurses Patty Leavy and Debbi Larkin, who rushed to the scene to find Haeleigh unresponsive and with no pulse. Physical education teacher Brian Maloney rushed into the locker room with an AED to assist the nurses in resuscitating Haeleigh, and school psychologist Doctor Thomas Tuchiano, performed chest compressions on her. Unbeknownst to everyone, including Haeleigh, she suffered from a rare heart disease. Despite that, these 4 faculty members saved her life.
tmpresale.com
Cold Beer on a Friday Night! in Huntington, NY May 5th, 2023 – presale code
The newest Cold Beer on a Friday Night! presale password is now open to members: Members with a working presale information will have the opportunity to order tickets before their public sale 🙂. Don’t fail to use this amazing chance to personally see Cold Beer on a Friday Night!’s show...
News 12
'I get no care.' Long Island Community Hospital patient says there aren't enough nurses to treat patients
A patient at Long Island Community Hospital says there isn't enough staff to appropriate care for everybody. Carol Fitzsimmons, 70, has been at the Suffolk County hospital for a week to treat several health issues as she is battling COVID-19. From her hospital bed, she told News 12 that there...
Northport woman sounds alarm on puppy scam that's put her safety at risk
Northport resident Jane Dietl described a scam on her Facebook account that has gotten pretty frightening.
Lawsuit blames toxic conditions at Brookhaven school for death of former student
The lawsuit claims the boy’s non-Hodgkin's lymphoma was caused by toxic conditions at the school because it is located close to a town landfill.
newyorkalmanack.com
NYC’s Bloomingdale Neighborhood History
The Bloomingdale Neighborhood History Group (BNHG) will host “The Joys (and How-Tos) of Researching Neighborhood History,” a free program set for Wednesday, February 8th at the Bloomingdale Library, in Manhattan. This program will feature stories of the neighborhood’s history, as well as an introduction to the library’s neighborhood...
homedit.com
Flea Market NYC: Where To Find The Best Secondhand Shops
A flea market NYC is a great place to find bargains in the Big Apple. There are flea markets scattered across the city, and many of them are near major tourist attractions like the tallest buildings in NYC. Some NYC flea markets are indoors while others are only outdoors. Certain...
28-Year-Old From Middle Island Hit By Separate Vehicles At Coram Intersection
A man suffered serious injuries after being struck by two vehicles near a Long Island intersection. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22 in Coram. The 28-year-old man, a resident of Middle Island, was standing in the eastbound lane of Middle Country Road, near Country Club Drive, when he was struck by a 2004 Toyota Camry being operated by a 64-year-old Coram man, Suffolk County Police said.
You may not get plastic utensils and condiments in your takeout anymore
The extra but convenient plastic cutlery, chopsticks and sauce packets that restaurants throw in your takeout bag may soon disappear for good. New York City’s City Council has just passed a bill that would bar eateries and food delivery services from providing this accouterment unless specifically requested, according to Gothamist. Specifically, the “Skip the Stuff” bill would prohibit the addition of eating utensils, napkins, condiment packets, and extra food and beverage containers to customers with their takeout and delivery orders, according to the bill.
Rocks Falling From Sky Damage At Least 16 Cars In New York State
New York State Police from the Hudson Valley investigated 16 complaints of vehicles being hit by rocks on a well-traveled highway. Over the weekend, New York State Police from Troop K announced three people were arrested following reports of rocks being thrown at cars in the Lower Hudson Valley. Juveniles...
tripsavvy.com
You Can Recreate a 1940s Hudson River Trip on These Historic Train Cars
Craving a taste of the golden age of travel? Train lovers and history buffs are about to get the opportunity to take the trip of their dreams when two restored railroad cars from one of the country's most historic trains make a comeback next month. The United Railroad Historical Society...
Yonah Schimmel Knish Bakery: An age-old family recipe is a staple of the Lower East Side
NEW YORK - On the Lower East Side, the name Yonah Schimmel calls to mind one thing: the knish."A knish is potato, or something mixed with potato, with onions and spices, like salt and pepper, wrapped in a very, very thin dough, round and baked," co-owner Ellen Anistratov said. "The taste is very soothing. It's very warm. You just want more of that."At Yonah Schimmel Knish Bakery on Houston Street, the soft knishes are handmade in the basement kitchen and hoisted upstairs to the storefront on an original dumbwaiter. The business first got its start as a pushcart at the turn of...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
You must solve a cipher to enter this speakeasy-styled restaurant and bar
If NYC’s restaurant reservation-making obstacle course—staking out platforms at midnight a number of days in advance of your desired date; strategically coordinated notification settings; calling on the phone—has simply become too easy to slake your competitive streak, a new spot opening in the East Village might reignite your dining rivalry desires.
stupiddope.com
Discover the Best Dispensary Near Me: Cloud 9 Smoke Shop and Dispensary in Long Island, NY
At stupidDOPE.com, we pride ourselves on staying up to date on the latest and greatest in the cannabis industry. And when it comes to the best cannabis experience in Long Island, NY, we highly recommend Cloud 9 Smoke Shop and Dispensary. Located at the Shinnecock Indian Outpost 42 Montauk Hwy,...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Hempstead, NY
Situated in Nassau County, Hempstead is a quaint village home to around 58,734 locals per the 2021 census. It is one of the villages that make up the Town of Hempstead and the most densely populated and populous village in New York. Home to several places of interest, including historical...
