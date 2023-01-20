ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Levittown, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

longisland.com

Frightful Fun in Farmingdale: Haunted House of Hamburgers

It may be the middle of winter, but if you drive past 330 Fulton Street in Farmingdale, you just might think it was closer to October 31. A faux graveyard, eerie music, and photo-op-ready benches adorned with Frankenstein and his bride, mark Haunted House of Hamburgers, a year-round theme restaurant destination for lovers of the spooky and macabre.
FARMINGDALE, NY
stupiddope.com

Experience the Best Lobster Sandwich at Shinnecock Lobster Factory

As seafood enthusiasts, we at stupidDOPE are always on the lookout for the best lobster sandwiches in the country. So when we were given the opportunity to visit the Shinnecock Lobster Factory, located at the Shinnecock Indian Outpost in Southampton, NY, we jumped at the chance. Upon arriving at the...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Spaghetti dinner fundraiser heads to Smithtown

Resurrection Byzantine Catholic Church, 38 Mayflower Ave., Smithtown invites the community to a Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser in the Church Social Hall on Sunday, Feb. 5 from 1 to 6 p.m. Enjoy spaghetti and meatballs, salad, dessert, coffee and tea. Tickets are $25 adults, $15 per child ages 11 and under. Cash bar (wine, beer, soda) and take out available. For reservations, please call Joanne at 631-332-1449.
SMITHTOWN, NY
weddingsparrow.com

Great Gatsby wedding inspiration at Oheka Castle on Long Island

Are you looking for the grace and grandeur of a historic castle wedding venue in the US? Look no further than Oheka Castle, a French-style chateau built on the Gold Coast of Long Island. The perfect destination for a European style wedding, this magnificent mansion emanates the elegant refinement of a French chateau with a rich history that is distinctly American.
HUNTINGTON, NY
longislandweekly.com

Ruth’s Chris Opens New Location On Long Island

Ruth’s Chris Steak House, famous for its unmatched dining experience and steaks served on 500-degree sizzling plates, announced its newest location in Melville, which opened for business just five months ago. The new Ruth’s Chris restaurant is located at 881 Walt Whitman Rd., bringing an unmatched dining experience to...
MELVILLE, NY
longisland.com

Legislator Ferretti to Honor Four Division Avenue High School Faculty Members Who Saved Students Life

Mineola, NY – On October 17th, student Haeleigh Ortiz passed out on the floor of the gym locker room at Levittown’s Division Avenue High School. Her friend ran to get nurses Patty Leavy and Debbi Larkin, who rushed to the scene to find Haeleigh unresponsive and with no pulse. Physical education teacher Brian Maloney rushed into the locker room with an AED to assist the nurses in resuscitating Haeleigh, and school psychologist Doctor Thomas Tuchiano, performed chest compressions on her. Unbeknownst to everyone, including Haeleigh, she suffered from a rare heart disease. Despite that, these 4 faculty members saved her life.
LEVITTOWN, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

NYC’s Bloomingdale Neighborhood History

The Bloomingdale Neighborhood History Group (BNHG) will host “The Joys (and How-Tos) of Researching Neighborhood History,” a free program set for Wednesday, February 8th at the Bloomingdale Library, in Manhattan. This program will feature stories of the neighborhood’s history, as well as an introduction to the library’s neighborhood...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
homedit.com

Flea Market NYC: Where To Find The Best Secondhand Shops

A flea market NYC is a great place to find bargains in the Big Apple. There are flea markets scattered across the city, and many of them are near major tourist attractions like the tallest buildings in NYC. Some NYC flea markets are indoors while others are only outdoors. Certain...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

28-Year-Old From Middle Island Hit By Separate Vehicles At Coram Intersection

A man suffered serious injuries after being struck by two vehicles near a Long Island intersection. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22 in Coram. The 28-year-old man, a resident of Middle Island, was standing in the eastbound lane of Middle Country Road, near Country Club Drive, when he was struck by a 2004 Toyota Camry being operated by a 64-year-old Coram man, Suffolk County Police said.
CORAM, NY
Time Out New York

You may not get plastic utensils and condiments in your takeout anymore

The extra but convenient plastic cutlery, chopsticks and sauce packets that restaurants throw in your takeout bag may soon disappear for good. New York City’s City Council has just passed a bill that would bar eateries and food delivery services from providing this accouterment unless specifically requested, according to Gothamist. Specifically, the “Skip the Stuff” bill would prohibit the addition of eating utensils, napkins, condiment packets, and extra food and beverage containers to customers with their takeout and delivery orders, according to the bill.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Yonah Schimmel Knish Bakery: An age-old family recipe is a staple of the Lower East Side

NEW YORK - On the Lower East Side, the name Yonah Schimmel calls to mind one thing: the knish."A knish is potato, or something mixed with potato, with onions and spices, like salt and pepper, wrapped in a very, very thin dough, round and baked," co-owner Ellen Anistratov said. "The taste is very soothing. It's very warm. You just want more of that."At Yonah Schimmel Knish Bakery on Houston Street, the soft knishes are handmade in the basement kitchen and hoisted upstairs to the storefront on an original dumbwaiter. The business first got its start as a pushcart at the turn of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

You must solve a cipher to enter this speakeasy-styled restaurant and bar

If NYC’s restaurant reservation-making obstacle course—staking out platforms at midnight a number of days in advance of your desired date; strategically coordinated notification settings; calling on the phone—has simply become too easy to slake your competitive streak, a new spot opening in the East Village might reignite your dining rivalry desires.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Hempstead, NY

Situated in Nassau County, Hempstead is a quaint village home to around 58,734 locals per the 2021 census. It is one of the villages that make up the Town of Hempstead and the most densely populated and populous village in New York. Home to several places of interest, including historical...
HEMPSTEAD, NY

