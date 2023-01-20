Musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs) are the most common occupational illnesses, a trend that is increasing year on year (up 14% since 2010). But how does the rise of working from home forever change the prevalence of back pain in a post-Covid world? Conducted by Ifop for PERCKO, a startup specialised in products to relieve back pain, this study of physical suffering in the world of work highlights the prevalence of back pain in a workforce that often tends to underestimate its effect despite the profound impact it can have on their professional and personal lives.

