Colleton County, SC

WCNC

Alex Murdaugh trial jury selection now underway

WALTERBORO, S.C. — A saga that has gained national interest has trust a small South Carolina town into the spotlight as jury selection begins for the Alex Murdaugh double-murder trial. The judge and lawyers for the prosecution and defense began asking potential jurors question Monday as court gaveled in.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry lawmaker Tom Hartnett hospitalized

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Tom Hartnett is recovering after he was hospitalized Thursday for a perforated colon, said family members Saturday morning. Thomas F. “Tom” Hartnett, Jr. represents South Carolina House District 110. “Tom suffered from a perforated colon on Thursday morning in Columbia. He is being treated at Roper Hospital,” Alison Harnett wrote on […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

‘These are poisonings’: South Carolina parents advocate for stiffer fentanyl penalties

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Numerous parents who have lost their children to street fentanyl are calling on the South Carolina General Assembly to do more against drug dealers. Currently in South Carolina, there’s no mandatory minimum sentence for people convicted of pushing large amounts of fentanyl. On Thursday, families went to Columbia to plead with lawmakers to take further action.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX Carolina

Interactive timeline of Murdaugh investigations

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - When two members of a prominent Lowcountry family were killed in 2021, no one predicted the chain of investigations that would be set off in the coming months. Investigators with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division aid they uncovered new information in cases dating...
WSPA 7News

Snapchat, Google reps called as witnesses in Murdaugh trial

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Judge Clifton Newman has ordered representatives of Snapchat and Google to appear as material witnesses in the murder trial for disgraced former attorney Alex Murdaugh, who is accused of fatally shooting his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul. State prosecutors petitioned for the appearances, saying the companies provided evidence pertinent […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

How to watch the Alex Murdaugh murder trial

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A trial is set to begin Monday for disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh to determine whether he is responsible for the murders of his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul. The two were found shot to death near dog kennels at the family’s Colleton County property in June 2021. The killings […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCNC

SC bill to crack down on fentanyl one step closer to becoming law

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After a spike in overdose deaths, South Carolina lawmakers are taking up bills that would criminalize fentanyl trafficking and would charge anyone who distributes the deadly drug with homicide charges. The legislation is one step closer to becoming law, after House and Senate panels heard hours...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

