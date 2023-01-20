Read full article on original website
blufftontoday.com
Who is the real Alex Murdaugh, the man who wrecked a South Carolina legal dynasty?
Who is Richard "Alex" Murdaugh, the now-disbarred attorney who utterly disgraced and ultimately destroyed a South Carolina legal dynasty and faces more than 100 criminal charges, including indictments that he murdered his wife and child?. To better understand this accused killer and how he was allegedly able to steal more...
WCNC
Alex Murdaugh trial jury selection now underway
WALTERBORO, S.C. — A saga that has gained national interest has trust a small South Carolina town into the spotlight as jury selection begins for the Alex Murdaugh double-murder trial. The judge and lawyers for the prosecution and defense began asking potential jurors question Monday as court gaveled in.
wpde.com
SC woman sentenced for unemployment insurance fraud, ordered to pay back state
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The leader of a fraud ring in South Carolina was sentenced for unemployment insurance fraud and ordered to pay back the state. Diana B. Jordan stole tens of thousands of dollars over an 11-year period and was convicted of fraud and other crimes, according to the South Carolina Dept. of Employment and Workforce.
wpde.com
TIMELINE: Alex Murdaugh and 5 years of death investigations, fraud & murder
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday, disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh will begin to face two murder charges connected to the deaths of his wife and son, Maggie and Paul. Leading national headlines, the Murdaugh family has reported ties to other death investigations in the area: Stephen...
WLKY.com
A double murder trial is ahead for a disgraced South Carolina lawyer. Here's a timeline of the case
News of the deaths of Paul Murdaugh, 22, and his mother, Maggie Murdaugh, 52, has led to national headlines — not just for the mystery surrounding their murders but for the ties to other death investigations in the area: Stephen Smith in 2015, Gloria Satterfield in 2018 and Mallory Beach in 2019.
Lowcountry lawmaker Tom Hartnett hospitalized
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Tom Hartnett is recovering after he was hospitalized Thursday for a perforated colon, said family members Saturday morning. Thomas F. “Tom” Hartnett, Jr. represents South Carolina House District 110. “Tom suffered from a perforated colon on Thursday morning in Columbia. He is being treated at Roper Hospital,” Alison Harnett wrote on […]
WJCL
South Carolina attorney: It's very possible Alex Murdaugh could get a hung jury at murder trial
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — "It's definitely going to go down as one of the most famous trials South Carolina's ever seen," said South Carolina attorney Eric Bland. It's a case that's garnered international attention. Alex Murdaugh, a once prominent Lowcountry lawyer, will be tried in the courtroom where he...
WJCL
Who will preside over the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial? Meet Judge Clifton Newman
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — He will preside over one of the biggest criminal trials South Carolina has seen in decades. Newman is an at-large judge of the South Carolina Circuit Courts. Elected by the South Carolina General Assembly in May 2000, he was re-elected in 2021 and will serve until 2027.
WLTX.com
South Carolina drivers react to proposed changes for 'Slowpoke Law'
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina Senate subcommittee recently approved a change that, if passed by the legislature, could increase the fine from $25 to $100 for people driving slowly in the left lane. For Herman Quick, drivers going too slow in the left lane are an everyday occurrence...
South Carolina scam victim fights Congress for more protection
A year ago, we brought you the story of on an Oconee County woman who lost $20,000 dollars to a sophisticated scam. However, that turned out to be only the beginning of a journey for the Seneca grandmother, that took her all the way to the nation's capital.
WJCL
Murdaugh housekeeper's wrongful death settlement led to the discovery of more financial crimes
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. — Gloria Satterfield, a humble, hardworking mother of two, was employed as a housekeeper and nanny for the Murdaugh family for two decades. And after her tragic trip and fall death at their home in 2018, she and her family became one of Alex’s many victims.
The flap over flippers: South Carolina bill would repeal decades-old ban on kids playing pinball
CHARLESTON, S.C. (CN) — Not even a century ago, mothers decried pinball as a gaudy game that lured children into delinquency and school-yard debt. In South Carolina, lawmakers wrung their hands over the “cancerous” and “vicious” machines. One senator prayed pinball would be banned before the state became “like Louisiana.”
AOL Corp
These are the 44 worst rated SC nursing homes, according to the federal government. Take a look
As the baby boomer generation continues to age, the need for more nursing home care grows — but currently for South Carolina, quality varies among such facilities. Born from 1946 to 1964, there are more than 70 million estimated baby boomers and by 2030, they will all be at least 65 years old, U.S. Census data shows. But that’s not all.
‘These are poisonings’: South Carolina parents advocate for stiffer fentanyl penalties
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Numerous parents who have lost their children to street fentanyl are calling on the South Carolina General Assembly to do more against drug dealers. Currently in South Carolina, there’s no mandatory minimum sentence for people convicted of pushing large amounts of fentanyl. On Thursday, families went to Columbia to plead with lawmakers to take further action.
FOX Carolina
Interactive timeline of Murdaugh investigations
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - When two members of a prominent Lowcountry family were killed in 2021, no one predicted the chain of investigations that would be set off in the coming months. Investigators with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division aid they uncovered new information in cases dating...
live5news.com
Deputies continue search for gunman in 7-year-old Johns Island killing
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Sunday marked seven years since a Johns Island man was fatally shot in his bed. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they found the body of 35-year-old Jason Edward Arion on Jan. 22, 2016, during a welfare check. Deputies responded to the home at...
Snapchat, Google reps called as witnesses in Murdaugh trial
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Judge Clifton Newman has ordered representatives of Snapchat and Google to appear as material witnesses in the murder trial for disgraced former attorney Alex Murdaugh, who is accused of fatally shooting his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul. State prosecutors petitioned for the appearances, saying the companies provided evidence pertinent […]
How to watch the Alex Murdaugh murder trial
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A trial is set to begin Monday for disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh to determine whether he is responsible for the murders of his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul. The two were found shot to death near dog kennels at the family’s Colleton County property in June 2021. The killings […]
WCNC
SC bill to crack down on fentanyl one step closer to becoming law
COLUMBIA, S.C. — After a spike in overdose deaths, South Carolina lawmakers are taking up bills that would criminalize fentanyl trafficking and would charge anyone who distributes the deadly drug with homicide charges. The legislation is one step closer to becoming law, after House and Senate panels heard hours...
wpde.com
Bill to consider homicide charges for fentanyl overdose deaths in SC moves to next level
(WPDE) — A hearing took place Thursday on a bill in the South Carolina Senate that would consider homicide charges for fentanyl overdose deaths in the state. Several people spoke on the dangers of Fentanyl, including officials with the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED). Senate Bill 1 reads:. "A...
