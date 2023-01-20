ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hicksville, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

28-Year-Old From Middle Island Hit By Separate Vehicles At Coram Intersection

A man suffered serious injuries after being struck by two vehicles near a Long Island intersection. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22 in Coram. The 28-year-old man, a resident of Middle Island, was standing in the eastbound lane of Middle Country Road, near Country Club Drive, when he was struck by a 2004 Toyota Camry being operated by a 64-year-old Coram man, Suffolk County Police said.
CORAM, NY
HuntingtonNow

Pedestrian Hit by 2 Vehicles, Killed on LIE

A man was killed Sunday night after leaving his vehicle on the Long Island Expressway in Melville. Suffolk County police said the man was westbound on the LIE and pulled onto the side of the road just west of exit 50. He stepped out of Read More ...
MELVILLE, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Selden woman dies in single-vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police Seventh Squad detectives are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a. woman in Yaphank on Jan. 22. Fay Vella was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer, with her one-year-old daughter as a passenger, on. the southbound William Floyd exit ramp to Express Drive North when she lost control...
SELDEN, NY
Daily Voice

ID Released For Nanuet Man Killed In 2-Vehicle Route 304 Crash In New City

The identity's been released of a man killed in a crash on Friday afternoon, Jan. 20 on a Hudson Valley roadway. It involved two vehicles, a Hyundai Elantra which was in the middle of Route 304 in New City, and a Toyota Highlander which had traveled into the wooded area adjacent to the northbound lanes of the highway around midday Friday, according to Clarkstown Police Department Detective Norm Peters.
NEW CITY, NY
PIX11

Girl, 15, accused of attacking 2 salon workers on Long Island

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 15-year-old girl allegedly attacked two nail salon workers on Long Island on Saturday, authorities said. The teen was getting a manicure at the S&D Nail Salon in Uniondale around 4:45 p.m. when an argument prompted her to leave the store without paying, police said. The salon manager and an employee […]
UNIONDALE, NY
syossetjerichotribune.com

Teen Dies In Old Brookville Accident

The Nassau County Police Department Homicide Squad reported the details of a fatal vehicular accident that occurred on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 at 3:37 a.m. in Old Brookville. According to detectives, a 2008 Nissan was traveling westbound on Chicken Valley Road when the 16-year-old female operator lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree near the intersection of Brookville Lane.
OYSTER BAY, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Three people arrested in connection with multiple commercial burglaries in Suffolk County

Suffolk County Police arrested three people on Jan. 20 in connection with burglaries at Dunkin and other commercial establishments that have occurred since December. A pair allegedly broke into Dunkin, located at 1105 Horseblock Road in Farmingville, stole cash and fled to a waiting vehicle at approximately 3:40 a.m. A short time later, detectives pulled over the vehicle and arrested the driver, Michael Gruber, and passengers Kristen Osmolia and Christopher Volpe.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy