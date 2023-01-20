Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Driving Drunk With 2 Young Teens In BMW Crashes At East Setauket Intersection: Police
A woman has been accused of driving drunk with two young teenage girls in the car after a crash at a Long Island intersection. The crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22 in East Setauket. The was driving a 2018 BMW X5 northbound on Old Town Road, with...
28-Year-Old From Middle Island Hit By Separate Vehicles At Coram Intersection
A man suffered serious injuries after being struck by two vehicles near a Long Island intersection. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22 in Coram. The 28-year-old man, a resident of Middle Island, was standing in the eastbound lane of Middle Country Road, near Country Club Drive, when he was struck by a 2004 Toyota Camry being operated by a 64-year-old Coram man, Suffolk County Police said.
A man was killed Sunday night after leaving his vehicle on the Long Island Expressway in Melville. Suffolk County police said the man was westbound on the LIE and pulled onto the side of the road just west of exit 50. He stepped out of Read More ...
A man was fatally struck by a car and a Hummer while walking in the middle lane of the Long Island Expressway on Sunday evening, Suffolk County Police said Monday.
East Northport Man Accused Of Driving Drunk With 11-Month-Old Daughter In Car After Crash
A man has been charged with driving drunk with his infant child in the car after a crash at a Long Island intersection. The crash happened Saturday, Jan. 21 at 6:40 p.m. in East Northport when a 2021 Hyundai struck the rear of a 2020 Mazda on Elwood Road, at the intersection of Pulaski Road, Suffolk County Police said.
According to police, the man was driving westbound Sunday night when he pulled to the side of the road and got out of the car.
Nassau police: Multiple people arrested in connection to South American crime ring
Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder says four individuals from Venezuela stole $12,000 worth of merchandise from Macy’s at Roosevelt Field Mall.
Selden woman dies in single-vehicle crash
Suffolk County Police Seventh Squad detectives are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a. woman in Yaphank on Jan. 22. Fay Vella was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer, with her one-year-old daughter as a passenger, on. the southbound William Floyd exit ramp to Express Drive North when she lost control...
Woman wanted for multiple robberies in Suffolk County
Detectives say the spree started in December with the last one taking place on Jan. 9.
ID Released For Nanuet Man Killed In 2-Vehicle Route 304 Crash In New City
The identity's been released of a man killed in a crash on Friday afternoon, Jan. 20 on a Hudson Valley roadway. It involved two vehicles, a Hyundai Elantra which was in the middle of Route 304 in New City, and a Toyota Highlander which had traveled into the wooded area adjacent to the northbound lanes of the highway around midday Friday, according to Clarkstown Police Department Detective Norm Peters.
Girl, 15, accused of attacking 2 salon workers on Long Island
UNIONDALE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 15-year-old girl allegedly attacked two nail salon workers on Long Island on Saturday, authorities said. The teen was getting a manicure at the S&D Nail Salon in Uniondale around 4:45 p.m. when an argument prompted her to leave the store without paying, police said. The salon manager and an employee […]
4 men arrested for stealing more than $12K in goods from Long Island Macy's
NEW YORK - Four New York City men are facing charges in connection with a snatch-and-grab robbery of a Long Island Macy's store. It happened earlier this month at the Roosevelt Field Mall in Garden City. The Nassau County Police Department says they got the call just after 8:30 p.m....
Teen Dies In Old Brookville Accident
The Nassau County Police Department Homicide Squad reported the details of a fatal vehicular accident that occurred on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 at 3:37 a.m. in Old Brookville. According to detectives, a 2008 Nissan was traveling westbound on Chicken Valley Road when the 16-year-old female operator lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree near the intersection of Brookville Lane.
ID Released For Brentwood Man Who Died After SUV Plunged Into Water In Bay Shore
The identity has been released of a man who died after the SUV he was driving plunged into the water on Long Island. Albert Williams, age 76, of Brentwood, was pronounced dead at the hospital after driving a 2020 Jaguar SUV into the water at Bay Shore Marina on Thursday, Jan. 19, the Suffolk County Police Department.
Three people arrested in connection with multiple commercial burglaries in Suffolk County
Suffolk County Police arrested three people on Jan. 20 in connection with burglaries at Dunkin and other commercial establishments that have occurred since December. A pair allegedly broke into Dunkin, located at 1105 Horseblock Road in Farmingville, stole cash and fled to a waiting vehicle at approximately 3:40 a.m. A short time later, detectives pulled over the vehicle and arrested the driver, Michael Gruber, and passengers Kristen Osmolia and Christopher Volpe.
The incident occurred on around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.
A 76-year-old man died after his car plunged into the chilly waters off a Suffolk County marina Thursday night, police said.
Building worker charged in murder of 74-year-old on Upper West Side
Police took Lashawn Mackey, 47, into custody and charged him with the killing on Saturday. Police say he is a temporary worker in the building where Maria Hernandez lived.
Fast-moving fire razes century-old Long Beach lumber yard
Fire poured out of the second floor of Whitbreads Lumber on Magnolia Boulevard around 10:30 a.m.
Trio Apprehended In String Of Dunkin' Burglaries In Suffolk County
An investigation into a string of burglaries of Dunkin' locations on Long Island led to charges for three people. Two people broke into Dunkin', located at 1105 Horseblock Road in Farmingville, at about 3:40 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, the Suffolk County Police Department reported. They stole cash and left...
