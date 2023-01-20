Read full article on original website
MOUNTAINEER-03 Aims to Confirm Efficacy of Tucatinib/ Trastuzumab/mFOLFOX6 in mCRC
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Tanios Bekaii-Saab, MD, FACP, discussed the methods and design of the MOUNTAINEER-03 trial and its role following the positive data observed from MOUNTAINEER. The combination of tucatinib (Tukysa), trastuzumab (Herceptin), and 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and oxaliplatin (mFOLFOX6) in the first-line for patients with HER2-positive metastatic...
High-Disease Burden Pre-Tisagenlecleucel Has Negative Effect on Survival in B-ALL
Treatment with tisagenlecleucel in patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia led to a 79% morphologic complete response rate. An intent-to-treat analysis of 200 children, adolescents, and young adults with relapsed/refractory (R/R) B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) revealed a 79% morphologic complete response (CR) rate (95% CI, 72%-84%).1 Of those, 185 patients received an infusion of tisagenlecleucel (tisa-cel; Kymriah) and were evaluated for survival and toxicity. Investigators reported an 85% CR (95% CI, 79%-89%), a 12-month overall survival (OS) rate of 72%, and an event-free survival (EFS) rate of 50% after 335 days of median follow-up for the infusion group.
Promising Efficacy and Safety Signals Shown With Encorafenib Triplet in BRAF V600E+ mCRC
The combination use of encorafenib plus cetuximab and chemotherapy appeared to be safe and effective in treating patients with BRAF V600E-mutant metastatic colorectal cancer. Encorafenib (Braftovi) plus cetuximab (Erbitux) and chemotherapy demonstrated encouraging anti-tumor activity in patients with BRAF V600E-mutant metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), along with tolerable safety, according to safety lead-in results announced ahead of the phase 3 BREAKWATER study (NCT04607421).1.
FDA Grants Fast Track Designation to DB-1303 for Advanced HER2-Expressing Endometrial Cancer
Due to its potential to fill a treatment gap in the HER-low and HER-positive endometrial cancer space, DB-1303 now has an FDA fast track designation. The FDA has a granted fast track designation (FTD) to DB-1303 for the treatment of patients with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial carcinoma with HER2 overexpression, who have progressed on or after receiving standard systemic treatment.1.
Antitumor Activity Seen With CD40-Directed SEA-CD40 Combo in Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma
SEA-CD40, gemcitabine, nab-paclitaxel, and pembrolizumab, showed early evidence of efficacy in patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. The phase 1 SGNS40-001 study (NCT02376699) of SEA-CD40, gemcitabine, nab-paclitaxel (Abraxane), and pembrolizumab (Keytruda) showed early evidence of efficacy in patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), according to updated results presented at the 2023 Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium.1.
OS Improvements Seen With First-Line Liposomal Irinotecan/NALIRIFOX in Metastatic PDAC
Findings from the phase 3 NAPOLI 3 trial support the NALIRIFOX regimen as a first-line treatment for patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. Treatment with liposomal irinotecan (Onivyde) plus 5-fluorouracil (5-FU), combined with leucovorin, and oxaliplatin (NALIRIFOX) led to improvements in overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS) compared with nab-paclitaxel (Abraxane) plus gemcitabine in patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC).1.
More Approaches Are Emerging in TP53-Mutated AML
Although the need for novel approaches to treat patients with TP53-mutated acute myeloid leukemia remains urgent, cautious optimism may be in order given recent data from clinical trials and upcoming studies. Prognosis for patients with tumor protein p53 (TP53)-mutated acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is poor; approximately 12% of patients survive...
FDA Seeks to Simplify COVID Booster Plan With Annual Shots
The Food and Drug Administration is eyeing a new coronavirus gameplan, seeking to simplify and streamline the process by offering Americans a single updated booster shot each year, the agency said Monday. The proposed strategy shift would resemble that used to combat the flu each year, with annual assessments of the circulating virus strains that would allow officials to update the vaccine accordingly. “This simplification of vaccine composition should reduce complexity, decrease vaccine administration errors due to the complexity of the number of different vial presentations, and potentially increase vaccine compliance by allowing clearer communication,” the FDA said. The agency outlined this policy change in briefing documents published in advance of a Thursday meeting by its vaccine advisory committee. The committee’s advisers, some of whom said the proposed shift took them by surprise, are expected to vote on the proposal then. “I’m choosing to believe that they are open to advice, and that they haven’t already made up their minds as to exactly what they’re going to do,” Dr. Paul Offit, a committee member and pediatrician specializing in vaccines, told The New York Times.Read it at NPR
ctDNA Serves as Biomarker for Early Response Assessment in Advanced CRC
Compared with other tumor biomarkers, circulating tumor DNA may be ideal for early response assessment and have potential to enable use of adaptive clinical study designs in the future for patients with advanced colorectal cancer. Due to the short half-life of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA), it serves as an ideal...
brPROPHET May Better Detect ctDNA and Identify MRD in Colorectal Cancer
According to initial data presented at the 2023 Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium, the novel, personalized, tumor-informed brPROPHET technology was more sensitive in detecting molecular residual disease vs other assays. Detecting circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) and identifying molecular residual disease (MRD) in patients with colorectal cancer (CRC) after surgery was assessed with...
Implications of the MEDIOLA Trial Results in Relapsed Ovarian Cancer
Susana Banerjee, MBBS, PhD, discusses the significance of the long-term results of the MEDIOLA trial of patients with ovarian cancer. Susana Banerjee, MBBS, PhD, a consultant medical oncologist and research lead for the gynecology unit at The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, discusses the significance of the long-term results of the MEDIOLA trial (NCT02734004) of patients with ovarian cancer presented at the 2022 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress.
Phase 2b/3 MO-TRANS Trial of Mocravimod Enrolls First Patients With AML
After the FDA cleared an investigational new drug application for mocravimod in April 2022, the first patients with acute myeloid leukemia undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant have been enrolled in a phase 2b/3 study of the agent. About the Phase 2b/3 MO-TRANS Trial. Trial Name: Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled, Multi-center Phase...
