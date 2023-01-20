Read full article on original website
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
Georgia 15-year-old shoots father dead after seeing him abuse his mother for nine years
A teenager who allegedly admitted he killed his abusive father is being charged as an adult. 15-year-old Tucker Gales was put behind bars for the murder of his father Wesley Jordan Gales, 66.
St. Paul employee accused in shooting had prior suspension
The St. Paul rec center employee accused of shooting a teenage boy in the head previously served a five-day suspension in 2019 due to a “physical altercation” with an 18-year-old patron.
