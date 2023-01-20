ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

texags.com

Texas A&M adds former UTEP WR Tyrin Smith via transfer portal

Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies continue to dig into the portal, and today, good news has arrived as wide receiver Tyrin Smith announced his transfer from UTEP to Texas A&M. The 5-foot-7, 170-pound standout has been one of the Miner’s top receivers since arriving in El Paso out of Cisco College. In 2022, he led the Miners with 71 receptions for 1,039 yards and seven touchdowns. In his debut season with the Miners in 2021, he was third on the team with 33 receptions for 570 yards and four touchdowns.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
texags.com

TexAgs Radio: Monday (1/23) full show

Monday’s show kicked off with the GO Hour as TexAgs’ columnist and Heisman voter Olin Buchanan reacts to Texas A&M Basketball's first SEC loss to Kentucky. At the bottom of the hour, OB discusses NIL and the College Football Playoff. The second hour began with Tom Hart of...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kjas.com

SFA student killed, another critically injured in Friday crash

A student from Stephen F. Austin State University was killed and another was injured in a crash which occurred Friday afternoon in Corrigan. Polk County Today is reporting that Micah McAfoose, 18, of Cypress and a former baseball player at SFA, died in the wreck, while Graylan Spring, 19, of Austin and a current football player at SFA, is in critical condition in a Conroe hospital.
CORRIGAN, TX
KBTX.com

Local market to promote Black-owned businesses, entrepreneurs

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A local nonprofit organization has announced plans for a market in February to help showcase Black-owned businesses across the region. The REACH Project is hosting an event called 4 The Culture on Saturday, February 4 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the McFerrin Center for Entrepreneurship at 1700 Research Parkway on Texas A&M’s campus.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Pickup truck rolls on Dilly Shaw Tap Road in Brazos County

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A pickup truck driver survived a rollover crash early Sunday morning in Northeast Brazos County. It happened around 4:00 a.m. in the 4000 block of Dilly Shaw Tap Road near Palermo Road. The pickup truck rolled into a creek off the roadway, according to first...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

18-wheeler crash closes westbound Highway 21 on Sunday morning

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The westbound lanes of Highway 21 near the Navasota River were closed for several hours Sunday morning after an 18-wheeler rolled onto its side. It happened around 4:20 a.m. near Megan Drive between Kurten and North Zulch. The driver of the semi did not have...
NAVASOTA, TX
KBTX.com

Navasota police investigating shots fired in residential area

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Police Department is investigating shots being fired in a residential area Saturday night. Officers were notified of the shots around 10 p.m. on the south end of the city and found evidence of a shooting on Radcliff Street. A search warrant for a home...
NAVASOTA, TX
kwhi.com

REMAINS OF HUMAN FETUS FOUND AT HOHLT PARK

Brenham police are investigating after the remains of a human fetus were discovered Sunday afternoon at Hohlt Park. A news release from the Brenham Police Department said officers were dispatched to the park around 4:45 p.m. to meet with potential witnesses who called about suspicious circumstances. According to Police Chief...
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

Car carrying suspected illegal immigrants stopped on IH-45 in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Department said a car stopped on IH-45 Friday night was carrying suspected illegal immigrants. MCSO said the car was stopped for an equipment violation on northbound IH-45 at mile marker 136 around 9:00 p.m. Friday. Eight people were inside the vehicle. The MCSO originally suspected the occupants were from Honduras and not in the country legally. The people who were in the car were detained and investigated for human smuggling.
MADISON COUNTY, TX

