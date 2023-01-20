Read full article on original website
Related
texags.com
Bryant (AR) defensive lineman TJ Lindsey visits Aggieland for first time
2024 Bryant (AR) defensive lineman TJ Lindsey made his way to College Station for his first visit to Aggieland this weekend. A few things made a quick impression, and he is already making plans to return to Texas A&M. To listen to this content, you must be a TexAgs...
texags.com
Play-by-play voice Tom Hart discusses Texas A&M-Kentucky broadcast
ESPN and SEC Network play-by-play voice Tom Hart was on the call for the Texas A&M-Kentucky game on Saturday afternoon at Rupp Arena. On Monday, Hart joined TexAgs Radio to detail the broadcast, how the Aggies performed and much more. Key notes from Tom Hart interview. Yeah, I read tweets....
texags.com
2024 Jasper LB Tyanthony Smith gives Aggieland high marks after visit
Jasper LB Tyanthony Smith has been one of the state’s fastest rising defenders this offseason. He spent the weekend at Texas A&M for Junior Day where he had the opportunity to meet extensively with Jimbo Fisher and get an inside look at what College Station has to offer.
texags.com
Williams shares what hurt A&M in a physical road game at Kentucky
Texas A&M was handed its first conference loss of the season, unable to claw its way to a win on the road in Lexington. Aggies' coach Buzz Williams joined TexAgs Radio to look back on the meeting with Kentucky and preview A&M's upcoming tilt at Auburn. Key notes from Buzz...
texags.com
Texas A&M adds former UTEP WR Tyrin Smith via transfer portal
Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies continue to dig into the portal, and today, good news has arrived as wide receiver Tyrin Smith announced his transfer from UTEP to Texas A&M. The 5-foot-7, 170-pound standout has been one of the Miner’s top receivers since arriving in El Paso out of Cisco College. In 2022, he led the Miners with 71 receptions for 1,039 yards and seven touchdowns. In his debut season with the Miners in 2021, he was third on the team with 33 receptions for 570 yards and four touchdowns.
texags.com
'It was awesome': Payton Pierce still high on Texas A&M following visit
2024 Lucas Lovejoy standout linebacker Payton Pierce was in College Station yesterday, and he was able to gain some much-needed and valuable insight into the program. Pierce already has plans to return, and the Aggies also have plans to drop in to see him this week. To listen to...
texags.com
TexAgs Radio: Monday (1/23) full show
Monday’s show kicked off with the GO Hour as TexAgs’ columnist and Heisman voter Olin Buchanan reacts to Texas A&M Basketball's first SEC loss to Kentucky. At the bottom of the hour, OB discusses NIL and the College Football Playoff. The second hour began with Tom Hart of...
Lady Dogs lose to former coach, Aggies in College Station
Texas A&M topped Georgia 75-73 in a thriller Sunday afternoon at Reed Arena, as freshman Janiah Barker led the Aggies to their first Southeastern Conference win of the season. Georgia falls to 13-8 on the year and 2-5 in the SEC, while the Aggies are 6-12 and 1-7. There were...
texags.com
Barker nets 24 in return as A&M upends Georgia to end slide, 75-73
Nearly three minutes after checking in for the first time in 10 games, it was obvious that Janiah Barker’s presence had been sorely missed. It was also obvious that she was ready to dominate. The star freshman closed out the first quarter with a personal 7-0 charge to permanently...
myaggienation.com
Family of late A&M student Carly Beatty awarded over $69M in damages by Brazos County jury
A Brazos County jury awarded $69 million dollars in compensatory damages this week to the family of Texas A&M student Carly Beatty, who was killed in a hit-and-run accident in September 2019, according to court documents obtained by The Eagle. Suzanne and Robert Beatty, the parents of Carly Beatty, said...
kjas.com
SFA student killed, another critically injured in Friday crash
A student from Stephen F. Austin State University was killed and another was injured in a crash which occurred Friday afternoon in Corrigan. Polk County Today is reporting that Micah McAfoose, 18, of Cypress and a former baseball player at SFA, died in the wreck, while Graylan Spring, 19, of Austin and a current football player at SFA, is in critical condition in a Conroe hospital.
KBTX.com
Local market to promote Black-owned businesses, entrepreneurs
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A local nonprofit organization has announced plans for a market in February to help showcase Black-owned businesses across the region. The REACH Project is hosting an event called 4 The Culture on Saturday, February 4 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the McFerrin Center for Entrepreneurship at 1700 Research Parkway on Texas A&M’s campus.
Southbound lanes of State Highway 6 from FM 2818 to be closed starting Wednesday, Jan. 25
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The City of College Station has revealed road closures taking place on State Highway 6 from FM 2818 to Business SH 6 on Wednesday, Jan. 25 starting at 7 p.m. According to the announcement, the closure will run through 6 a.m. the day after, on...
KBTX.com
No injuries reported following Monday morning fire at Bryan storage facility
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan fire officials are trying to determine what sparked a fire inside a storage facility Monday morning. Fire crews were called to the scene in the 1200 block of S. College Ave. around 7:30 a.m. According to Lt. Ethan Ballard with the Bryan Fire Marshal’s Office,...
KBTX.com
Pickup truck rolls on Dilly Shaw Tap Road in Brazos County
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A pickup truck driver survived a rollover crash early Sunday morning in Northeast Brazos County. It happened around 4:00 a.m. in the 4000 block of Dilly Shaw Tap Road near Palermo Road. The pickup truck rolled into a creek off the roadway, according to first...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. SHERIFF: MEDICAL EPISODE LED TO SEALY MAN’S DEATH AFTER FALLING INTO LAKE SOMERVILLE
Authorities have identified a Sealy man who died after falling from his boat into Lake Somerville last weekend, and new information has been released into the circumstances of his death. According to Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak, 65-year-old Darel Roark fell from the boat into the water after suffering “an...
KBTX.com
18-wheeler crash closes westbound Highway 21 on Sunday morning
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The westbound lanes of Highway 21 near the Navasota River were closed for several hours Sunday morning after an 18-wheeler rolled onto its side. It happened around 4:20 a.m. near Megan Drive between Kurten and North Zulch. The driver of the semi did not have...
KBTX.com
Navasota police investigating shots fired in residential area
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Police Department is investigating shots being fired in a residential area Saturday night. Officers were notified of the shots around 10 p.m. on the south end of the city and found evidence of a shooting on Radcliff Street. A search warrant for a home...
kwhi.com
REMAINS OF HUMAN FETUS FOUND AT HOHLT PARK
Brenham police are investigating after the remains of a human fetus were discovered Sunday afternoon at Hohlt Park. A news release from the Brenham Police Department said officers were dispatched to the park around 4:45 p.m. to meet with potential witnesses who called about suspicious circumstances. According to Police Chief...
KBTX.com
Car carrying suspected illegal immigrants stopped on IH-45 in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Department said a car stopped on IH-45 Friday night was carrying suspected illegal immigrants. MCSO said the car was stopped for an equipment violation on northbound IH-45 at mile marker 136 around 9:00 p.m. Friday. Eight people were inside the vehicle. The MCSO originally suspected the occupants were from Honduras and not in the country legally. The people who were in the car were detained and investigated for human smuggling.
Comments / 0