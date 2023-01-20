Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies continue to dig into the portal, and today, good news has arrived as wide receiver Tyrin Smith announced his transfer from UTEP to Texas A&M. The 5-foot-7, 170-pound standout has been one of the Miner’s top receivers since arriving in El Paso out of Cisco College. In 2022, he led the Miners with 71 receptions for 1,039 yards and seven touchdowns. In his debut season with the Miners in 2021, he was third on the team with 33 receptions for 570 yards and four touchdowns.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO