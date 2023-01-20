Read full article on original website
Related
gameskinny.com
FFXIV: How to Beat Rubicante Trial (Mount Ordeals)
Rubicante is one of the legendary Four Fiends, and the newest trial boss in FFXIV Patch 6.3. Here's everything you need to know about beating Mount Ordeals. The latest villains in Final Fantasy XIV's main story are the legendary Four Fiends from Final Fantasy IV, and fittingly, Rubicante is the final one that players face off against in Patch 6.3's new trial, Mount Ordeals. As you might expect, the fiery fiend is one tough customer, and he has a few attacks that can be incredibly tricky to dodge if you don't know what you're doing. With that in mind, we'll help you take down FFXIV's Rubicante trial.
gameskinny.com
Fire Emblem Engage Full Updates & DLC Roadmap
The Fire Emblem Engage DLC waves and patch updates roadmap show what Nintendo has in store for the tactical RPG throughout 2023. The Fire Emblem Engage updates and DLC roadmap is a fairly extensive one, giving fans insight into what lies ahead for Nintendo's tactical RPG and latest installment in the popular franchise. Whether you've picked up the game on its January 20 release date or plan to pick it up sometime later, you may be wondering what's in store for the game throughout 2023 and in each wave.
gameskinny.com
How to Get DLC Pack 1 Items and Accessories in Fire Emblem Engage
Wondering when you'll get the rings, bracelets, support items, and new accessories in the first Fire Emblem Engage DLC pack? Here's what to know. Fire Emblem Engage DLC adds several useful items to Nintendo's tactical RPG in the wider Fire Emblem franchise. As you begin your journey in Elyos, you may want a few ups and extras to increase your stats or support capabilities, or you may be looking for discounts at the Armory and Item Shop. Regardless of the reason, you may be wondering how to get the DLC in the first place.
gameskinny.com
Forspoken: How to Upgrade Gear
Learn how to upgrade gear in Forspoken. You'll want to make sure you upgrade your gear in Forspoken alongside upgrading magic in order to keep up with the game's increasing challenge. Not only do you need to get the materials to do it, you have to unlock the upgrades themselves.
gameskinny.com
Forspoken Review: When Two Worlds Collide
First impressions are powerful. Despite the medium’s interactivity and mechanical density – which often require time to properly dig into – any public showcase ahead of a release has the chance of rankling opinions before players get the chance to try a game. And Forspoken has faced a constant uphill battle since its announcement.
Comments / 0