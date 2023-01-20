Read full article on original website
wmay.com
Illinois GOP chairman wants review of neutrality in primary process
(The Center Square) – The chairman of the Illinois Republican Party is providing some insight on how the party performed recently, and what’s in store for the future. While there wasn’t a November “red wave” as some in the Republican party had hoped, Illinois GOP Chairman Don Tracy said on a local level, they made an impact.
wmay.com
Another 1,690 plaintiffs sue over Illinois’ gun ban
(The Center Square) – Another challenge to Illinois’ gun ban from attorney Thomas DeVore has been filed, and this one has twice the number of plaintiffs. Earlier this month, Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted a law banning the sale of certain semi-automatic firearms and magazine capacities. Gun stores were immediately prohibited from selling such items to anyone other than certain individuals like law enforcement. The law grandfathers in already owned guns and magazines, but guns have to be registered with Illinois State Police by Jan. 1, 2024.
wmay.com
Pritzker Reappointing Many Agency Directors
Governor JB Pritzker is reappointing most of his agency directors as he starts his second term. Pritzker released a list of appointments Monday, with only one new name on the list. Natalie Finnie has been named to become the new director of the Department of Natural Resources, an agency where she has served as Deputy Director since 2021.
wmay.com
State Offers Details On Rejected License Plates
So what does it take to get your desired vanity license plate rejected by the Illinois Secretary of State? References to body parts, body functions, and thinly-disguised swear words will do it. Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias is releasing info about some of the 383 license plate requests that were...
wmay.com
DeVore Files New Lawsuit Over Assault Weapons Ban
After winning a temporary restraining order against the state’s new assault weapons ban, attorney Thomas DeVore has now filed a second lawsuit with even more plaintiffs in an effort to get more people exempted from the ban. Last week’s ruling by an Effingham County judge only applied to roughly...
wmay.com
Company Withdraws Application For CO2 Pipeline, But Intends To Refile
The company that is planning to build a CO2 pipeline through Sangamon and other Central Illinois counties has withdrawn its petition before state regulators… but plans to refile next month. The Sangamon County Board and a number of local residents had raised concerns about the safety of the project,...
wmay.com
More court action expected after temporary restraining order issued against Illinois gun ban
(The Center Square) – With one ruling against Illinois’ gun ban on the books, more action in the courts is expected in the days and weeks ahead. Attorney Thomas DeVore on Friday celebrated a temporary restraining order from an Effingham County court against the state enforcing the gun ban on his 860-plus clients.
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Winter storm watch in effect for parts of Illinois
Winter storm watch in effect for parts of Illinois. A winter storm will impact parts of Illinois late Tuesday night into Wednesday with between 2 and 9 inches of snow. The National Weather Service in Lincoln reports heavy snow accumulation appears most likely east of Interstate 55 with a Winter Storm Watch in effect. Snow totals could make for driving disruptions and possible road closures.
wmay.com
Illinois State Museum Director Dies
The director of the Illinois State Museum has died. Cinnamon Catlin-Legutko passed away over the weekend. She was named museum director in 2019, and was recently appointed by President Biden to serve on the Route 66 Centennial Commission. She is survived by her husband and a son. She was 50...
wmay.com
Winter Storm Watch Issued For Parts Of Central Illinois
Brace yourself for the possibility of a winter storm in the next couple of days. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for portions of the WMAY listening area. Springfield is not currently part of the watch area, with the forecast calling for one to three inches...
