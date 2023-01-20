Read full article on original website
Related
wmay.com
Authorities Investigating Train-Pedestrian Incident In Springfield
Sangamon County deputies are investigating an incident in which a man may have been struck by a freight train while lying on or near tracks at the northeastern edge of Springfield. A Norfolk and Southern railroad employee notified authorities around 10:15am Tuesday that the train had “possibly” struck the man...
wmay.com
No Evidence Of Injury Or Trauma In Springfield Man’s Death
The Sangamon County coroner says there was no evidence of injury or trauma on the body of a man found dead inside a Springfield home Friday. Emergency crews were dispatched to the home in the 11-hundred block of West Maple Friday afternoon after being contacted by friends who were concerned because they had not seen the man in several days. Fire Department personnel arrived first and found the man deceased.
wmay.com
Springfield Police Ramp Up Program To Help Those With Mental Health, Addiction Issues
Springfield police and public health professionals are launching a new initiative called “co-responder deflection.”. The goal is to bring police together with experts in mental health and substance abuse to steer people with behavioral or addiction problems into treatment, as an alternative to arrest. The police department held a...
wmay.com
Entrepreneur Urges Aldermen To Reject Motorized Surfboard Ban
The man who wants to bring a motorized surfboard business to Springfield is asking city aldermen to reject a proposed ban on the devices. An ordinance before the City Council would prohibit use of the devices, also known as “e-foils,” on Lake Springfield. Matt Scherer of Surf Springfield says he actually received a loan through the city for his business, only to then be told that the boards would not be permitted on the lake.
wmay.com
State Grant To Fund SMTD Transfer Center
Governor JB Pritzker has announced more than $113 million in state grants for Downstate transit systems, including nearly $7 million for the Sangamon Mass Transit District. That money will go toward construction of an expanded secondary transfer center. SMTD says the planned new facility will replace the on-street transfer point at Junction Circle, near MacArthur and Wabash.
wmay.com
Company Withdraws Application For CO2 Pipeline, But Intends To Refile
The company that is planning to build a CO2 pipeline through Sangamon and other Central Illinois counties has withdrawn its petition before state regulators… but plans to refile next month. The Sangamon County Board and a number of local residents had raised concerns about the safety of the project,...
wmay.com
Winter Storm Watch Issued For Parts Of Central Illinois
Brace yourself for the possibility of a winter storm in the next couple of days. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for portions of the WMAY listening area. Springfield is not currently part of the watch area, with the forecast calling for one to three inches...
wmay.com
National Weather Service Increases Snow Forecast For Winter Storm
The National Weather Service is increasing its estimate for snowfall from the winter storm taking aim on Central Illinois. The Springfield area is now under a Winter Weather Advisory through Wednesday evening, with snow totals now expected to range from two to six inches. Areas to the south and east of Springfield… including Taylorville and Decatur… are under a Winter Storm Warning, with snow totals of four to eight inches expected.
wmay.com
St. John’s Breadline ”Souper Bowl” Returns
A popular annual fundraiser in Springfield will return next month. St. John’s Breadline will hold its “Souper Bowl” fundraiser, selling 32-ounce containers of soup or chili for five dollars. Soup varieties include chicken noodle and steak-and-mushroom. They will be available at the Catholic Pastoral Center on West Washington on Friday, February 10th from 4 to 6pm or until supplies run out.
wmay.com
United Way To Auction Off Signed Dolly Parton Items [LINK]
The United Way of Central Illinois will be auctioning two items autographed by beloved entertainer Dolly Parton. The auction was announced over the weekend at a trivia night sponsored by the United Way in support of Parton’s Imagination Library, which encourages reading by providing free books to children monthly from birth to age five. Proceeds from the auction will also support the Imagination Library in Sangamon and Menard Counties.
wmay.com
Date Night Coming to UIS
It’s Date Night with fingerstyle guitar at UIS January 28th at 6:30p!. Enjoy a beverage from our concession stand while experiencing skilled local artists sharing their work in the intimate UIS Studio Theatre. These short events will leave you with time for dinner afterwards to make for a great date night!
Comments / 0