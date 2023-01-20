The man who wants to bring a motorized surfboard business to Springfield is asking city aldermen to reject a proposed ban on the devices. An ordinance before the City Council would prohibit use of the devices, also known as “e-foils,” on Lake Springfield. Matt Scherer of Surf Springfield says he actually received a loan through the city for his business, only to then be told that the boards would not be permitted on the lake.

