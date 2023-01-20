ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia police arrest youth sports coach on sexual assault charges

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A youth basketball and softball coach was arrested and charged with sexually assaulting minors, Philadelphia police said Friday.

Timothy Foster, 38, was arrested around 10 a.m. Thursday. He allegedly committed sexual assaults while he was coaching the teams. He surrendered himself to police at the Special Victims Unit office on Hunting Park Avenue.

Foster's arrest is followed by a string of charges including: indecent assault, corruption of minors, endangering welfare, contact with minors, sexual assault, rape, aggravated indecent assault, sexual assault and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse.

Captain James Kearney of the Special Victims Unit held a press conference at the Special Victims Unit Friday afternoon.

SVU is also searching for a suspect in three different incidents from this month that Kearney described as a "pattern."

CBS Philly

