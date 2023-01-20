Read full article on original website
GMA Co-Stars Allegedly Blame Head Honcho For Prolonged T.J. Holmes And Amy Robach Mess
GMA employees are reportedly upset with the network's top exec, as the investigation surrounding T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach pushes on.
‘We are in bliss’: Chrissy Teigen shows off infant daughter in social media post
The newest child of model Chrissy Teigen and singer John Legend made her debut on social media on Thursday. Teigen, 37, posted photos on her Instagram account of Esti Maxine Stephens, who was born on Jan. 13. Legend, whose legal last name is Stephens, announced the birth of the girl during a private concert hours after Teigen gave birth, People reported.
Priscilla Presley Tearfully Reads Eulogy That Lisa Marie’s Twin Daughters Wrote: Read Speech
Forever in their hearts. During Lisa Marie Presley’s Sunday, January 22, memorial service, mother Priscilla Presley remembered her legacy with a sweet tribute. “I’m going to read something that my granddaughter wrote for all of you,” Priscilla, 77, said during the funeral service, which took place at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, referring to 14-year-old twins […]
Effingham Radio
Axl Rose, Billy Corgan, & Alanis Morissette Perform At Lisa Marie Presley Memorial
On Sunday (January 22nd), family, friends and well-wishers paid their final respects to Elvis Presley's daughter Lisa Marie Presley in Memphis at Graceland. Lisa Marie, the 54-year-old mother of four, died in Los Angeles on January 12th after suffering a cardiac arrest. Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose spoke before...
