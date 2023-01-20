Read full article on original website
Danny Trejo is ‘overwhelmed’ by ancestry discovery that ‘could’ve changed’ his life
Actor Danny Trejo grew up without a mother for most of his childhood, so he never knew much about her side of the family. And what he knew of his father's side of the family didn't give him much hope for his future. So when the actor made a surprising...
‘Blue Bloods’ Risks Losing Fans Over New Danny Reagan Storyline
Fans of some of our favorite primetime dramas tend to be a dedicated bunch, especially when it comes to rooting for a couple that they have been hoping to see finally get together. Shipping couples on our primetime shows is part of the excitement as TV watchers tune in regularly hoping to finally see some sparks begin to fly between two major characters.
‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ Director Rian Johnson Suggests New Subtitle For Next Installment
Director Rian Johnson expressed his lament over Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery having the title of the first installment in the sequel. The filmmaker wanted the film saga to stand alone and would’ve liked it if there wasn’t a reference to the previous movie. With a third film confirmed, Johnson is giving the marketing team suggestions as to what could be the subtitle of the next installment and wants it to namedrop the lead character’s name. “The thing is, though, I totally get it. It’s not like this was done against my will or something. I completely understand it,” Johnson told...
