Director Rian Johnson expressed his lament over Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery having the title of the first installment in the sequel. The filmmaker wanted the film saga to stand alone and would’ve liked it if there wasn’t a reference to the previous movie. With a third film confirmed, Johnson is giving the marketing team suggestions as to what could be the subtitle of the next installment and wants it to namedrop the lead character’s name. “The thing is, though, I totally get it. It’s not like this was done against my will or something. I completely understand it,” Johnson told...

