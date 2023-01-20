Read full article on original website
PayPal Stock: Bull vs. Bear
Shares of PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) made big gains as pandemic-related tailwinds and low interest rates helped power bullish momentum for fintech valuations. But sentiment has since taken a decidedly bearish turn. Facing decelerating growth, high levels of inflation, and rapidly rising interest rates, the payment-services leader has seen its share price tumble 74% from its peak.
1 Stunning Growth Stock Set to Soar by 2,700%, According to Cathie Wood
In 2020, it seemed that Cathie Wood's stock picks couldn't miss. Her flagship Ark Innovation ETF rocketed upward by 149% for the year, turning her into a Wall Street star. Then, the bottom dropped out of the tech sector, and the fund that once seemed invulnerable plummeted, falling 77% from its peak. Wood is undeterred, however. She's been doubling down on her strategy of buying the most disruptive and innovative companies out there. She notes that previous bear markets have yielded remarkable opportunities for investors with a long-term mindset.
3 Basic Materials Stocks to Buy Before Earnings This Week
Many stocks in the Basic Materials sector outperformed the broader market over the last year and provided a much-needed hedge against inflation. Let’s take a look at three highly ranked Basic Material stocks set to report earnings this week that investors may want to consider buying in 2023 as well.
4 Stocks to Watch in a Challenging Consumer Products-Discretionary Industry
Product cost inflation, tight labor market and supply chain issues are some of the headwinds that players in the Zacks Consumer Products-Discretionary industry have been encountering lately. Also, soaring prices are squeezing consumers’ disposable income and dampening demand for discretionary categories. With the desperate need to tame inflation, the Federal Reserve is raising the benchmark interest rate. But a higher interest rate environment is not good news for consumer-centric industries, especially the consumer discretionary sector.
Bear of the Day: Huntington Ingalls (HII)
The market has been trying to recover after last year’s down year. There has been a nice bounce to start the year, with some major technical indicators showing strength in the move. However, that doesn’t mean that you should just go out there and load the boat on the first stock you see. That could lead to you adding stocks which have seen their earnings fall into a downtrend.
4 Best Breakout Stocks to Invest In for Superb Returns
The active investing approach generally involves picking breakout stocks, or in other words, searching for stocks whose prices are fluctuating within a specific band. It’s prudent to offload the stock if it falls below the lower bound of this band. Similarly, once the stock breaks above this channel, it has all the chance of delivering strong gains.
Dow, Nasdaq Record Triple-Digit Pops
The Dow and Nasdaq both added triple digits to start this week, as investors consider the possibility that the Federal Reserve will slow down interest rate hikes following months of monetary tightening. The S&P 500 managed to move back above the psychologically significant 4,000 level, ahead of a week jam-packed with major corporate earnings reports.
Notable ETF Inflow Detected - VUSB
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (Symbol: VUSB) where we have detected an approximate $322.3 million dollar inflow -- that's a 10.9% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 60,100,000 to 66,650,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of VUSB, versus its 200 day moving average:
Park National (PRK) Lags Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Park National (PRK) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.94 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.51 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -22.71%. A quarter...
Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Advance Auto Parts (AAP) closed at $148.62, marking a +0.77% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.29%. Coming into today, shares of the auto parts retailer...
The dominoes are still falling in the stock market, and pain isn't fully priced in as earnings outlooks get slashed at the fastest pace since 2009, RBC strategist says
There are still more headwinds facing the stock market as earnings come under pressure this year, RBC's Lori Calvasina said.
Wayfair (W) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Monday, shares of Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $51.14, changing hands as high as $59.39 per share. Wayfair Inc shares are currently trading up about 23% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of W shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
MYGN Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average
In trading on Monday, shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (Symbol: MYGN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.55, changing hands as high as $20.99 per share. Myriad Genetics, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MYGN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
COWZ: ETF Inflow Alert
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the COWZ ETF (Symbol: COWZ) where we have detected an approximate $293.0 million dollar inflow -- that's a 2.6% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 228,750,000 to 234,750,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of COWZ, versus its 200 day moving average:
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Experiences Big Inflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (Symbol: VYMI) where we have detected an approximate $249.1 million dollar inflow -- that's a 4.9% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 79,985,350 to 83,885,578). The chart below shows the one year price performance of VYMI, versus its 200 day moving average:
Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Canadian Solar (CSIQ) closed the most recent trading day at $42.68, moving +1.89% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.76%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.29%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the solar wafers...
What Makes UBS (UBS) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
United States Steel (X) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
United States Steel (X) closed at $28.20 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.04% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.29%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the steel maker...
Gogo Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Monday, shares of Gogo Inc (Symbol: GOGO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.13, changing hands as high as $16.18 per share. Gogo Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GOGO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
After Hours Most Active for Jan 23, 2023 : BBD, NOK, ITUB, ARMK, TEVA, CCL, QQQ, FOLD, STNE, AAPL, CMCSA, ACWI
The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -2.88 to 11,869.66. The total After hours volume is currently 82,521,401 shares traded. The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:. Banco Bradesco Sa (BBD) is +0.01 at $2.72, with 13,006,149 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the...
