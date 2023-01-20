Read full article on original website
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 11 notes!
(Lady Liberty and friend, photographed by James Bratsanos) SATURDAY MORNING ULTIMATE: 8 am at West Seattle Stadium (4432 35th SW), drop in and play with the West Seattle Ultimate Frisbee Family. SEATTLE CHINESE GARDEN: 10 am-4 pm, the garden’s centerpiece courtyard is open, while the rest of the garden’s grounds...
westseattleblog.com
THINK SUMMER: West Seattle Float Dodger 5K to return for 2023
(Kids’ Dash before 2022 Float Dodger 5K – WSB photo) West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) says it’s time to think summer – they’re announcing that they’ll again present the West Seattle Float Dodger 5K right before this year’s West Seattle Grand Parade. The date: Saturday, July 22nd. The reason they want you to know this so early: Registration will open February 1st, at a discount rate through February 22nd. If you haven’t run or walked the Float Dodger before, it starts in The Admiral District and heads south along the parade route down California Avenue SW before heading back – with root-beer floats post-race! (Here’s our coverage, with video, from last July.) There’ll be a kids’ dash again this year too (no registration fee for that). It’s all a benefit for the West Seattle Food Bank. We’ll remind you when registration opens in a week and a half – or, keep an eye on floatdodger5k.com!
westseattleblog.com
What’s up for the rest of your West Seattle Monday
(Comatricha nigra slime mold, photographed at Schmitz Park by Rosalie Miller) If you haven’t checked the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar yet today, here’s the highlight list!. MONDAY MOVIE: 1 pm at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon), “Terry’s Greatest Movies You’ve Never Heard Of,” today...
westseattleblog.com
Here’s how another park-to-be is getting used while waiting
We’ve been reporting on the Morgan Junction Park Addition site, bought by the city in 2014, planned for park development until the pandemic led Parks to put this and other projects on hold. In the short run, the former dry-cleaner/mini-mart site is supposed to get soil cleanup, but even that plan’s been dragging on. So community members set up an unofficial skatepark on the site – and that got relatively swift Parks action, shutting it down. We updated the situation in coverage of this past week’s Morgan Community Association meeting. That’s one of three “landbanked” future park sites in West Seattle. Today, an update on another:
westseattleblog.com
RVs, Stone Cottage, ‘Healthy Street’ discussed @ Alki Community Council’s first 2023 meeting
Three topics dominated this month’s Alki Community Council meeting: The Harbor Avenue RVs, the Stone Cottage’s future, and the Alki Point “Healthy Street.”. ACC president Tony Fragada facilitated the meeting, held hybrid-style – in person at Alki UCC and online – on Thursday night; we covered it via Zoom.
westseattleblog.com
JUNCTION FLOWERS: New baskets, new grower, ‘adopters’ sought
That’s one of the 93 new flower baskets you’ll see hanging in The Junction starting in late May. It’s bigger and heavier than baskets used in past years; West Seattle Junction Association executive director Chris Mackay tells WSB the company that previously grew and maintained the baskets couldn’t do that this year, so they found a new grower – Van Wingerden Greenhouses in Blaine – and a local firm to keep them watered and maintained., Though the new baskets are bigger, they’ll require less water and less fertilizer. The Junction is again covering part of the costs by offering the baskets for “adoption,” $189 per basket – if you’re interested, go here. (The Junction is a nonprofit, so it’s a tax-deductible donation.)
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 12 notes!
(Saturday sunrise, photographed by Jerry Simmons) Welcome to the second half of your West Seattle weekend! Here’s what’s happening:. CHURCHES WITH ONLINE SERVICES: We’re continuing to list these – see today’s lineup here. WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: As usual, 10 am-2 pm, the market offers...
westseattleblog.com
BOOKS: Waterless world? West Seattle author Susan Whiting Kemp’s novel ‘The Climate Machine’ goes there
On a soggy day like today, in a usually damp city like ours, it may be hard to imagine a world without water. But that’s what West Seattle author Susan Whiting Kemp did for her new novel “The Climate Machine.” Pre-orders are being accepted now for the e-book, officially publishing February 4th. Her announcement says the movel is about “a botched effort to combat climate change.” Here’s the synopsis:
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Welcome to Monday
Partly sunny, high in the low-to-mid-40s. (Sunday’s high was 44, five degrees below what’s normal for that date.) –Metro is on a regular schedule today but still down buses and down drivers – keep watching notification channels such as @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations and route suspensions. -The...
westseattleblog.com
KING TIDES: Calm weather could be good news (updated)
2:42 PM: Sandbags and concrete blocks are in place in South Park in preparation for the return of “king tides” the next few mornings, but the good news is a calm forecast – no prediction for the kind of stormy weather that added to the predicted high tides last month, when low atmospheric pressure accompanied heavy rain. Tomorrow’s forecast is partly sunny; Tuesday brings a “slight chance of rain”; Thursday is expected to be mostly cloudy. Nonetheless, Seattle Public Utilities says it’s done what it can, just in case, as outlined here. City reps said at a briefing earlier this month that 49 homes and businesses suffered “substantial” damage from flooding in December.
westseattleblog.com
LOW-LOW TIDE: Nighttime sights from West Seattle’s shore
You’ve heard a lot about the upcoming “king tides,” but the flip side of that is, we’re also in a period with very low low tides too – though this time of year they happen late at night, so they’re not as conducive to exploring. Nonetheless, some people were out last night, including Rosalie Miller, who shared four photos (thank you!) – above, Painted Anemone; below, Mottled Star:
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen Land Cruiser
Stolen from SW Myrtle Street near (Myrtle Reservoir) park. Around 7 am today, my vehicle was stolen. I saw the thieves driving off and jumped in another car to follow. I lost them around Roxbury Safeway. If seen, please report to Police. (Note that this is the same general area...
