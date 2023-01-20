Read full article on original website
agupdate.com
Knowing what ranch records to keep
The beginning of a new year often is an opportunity to reflect upon the past and set goals for the future. On a ranching operation, Kansas State University Beef Cattle Institute experts say it is a good time to make recordkeeping and management adjustments. Speaking on a recent Cattle Chat...
A cowboy who won the lottery just sold a sprawling 50,000-acre South Dakota ranch for over $37 million
Buying the Bismarck Trail Ranch in 2009 was a dream come true for Neal Wanless. Now, he's offloaded the property for a record-breaking $37.5 million.
beefmagazine.com
Add more steers to your beef operation
The use of beef semen on dairy cows is a recent change in the dairy industry to increase revenue and likely profitability for dairy operations. Traditional dairy steer calves had relatively less value, but by employing sex-sorted beef semen on dairy cows that are not candidates to produce replacement dairy heifers, the outcome is a steer calf with additional value when fed and turned into beef.
beefmagazine.com
Critical cold considerations for cattle
Livestock performance and survival is affected by wind and temperature. When this occurs, is determined by the lower critical temperature (LCT), or the threshold at which point animals need to start using energy to maintain body heat. A cow with a body condition score of 5 with a dry coat will have a lower critical temperature of 19°F. When this happens, feed intake will need to increase to maintain a suitable body temperature and prevent a drop in body condition in the long run. This stress over time can erode animal condition and have severe impacts when it comes to breed back next year.
Why organic eggs are suddenly cheaper than conventional ones
Organic eggs were cheaper than regular eggs in 2022, according to Cal-Maine Foods. Avian flu has led to chicken deaths, fewer eggs, and higher prices.
Scientists report that food grown using fertilizer made from human waste is safe to eat
As much as I want to rationalize, there's still some grossness about this piece of news. Scientists in Europe have determined that fertilizer made from human waste is safe for growing food for human consumption. As a reassurance to what might otherwise be unpalatable news, the scientists reported that only an extremely small amount of medicines and drugs would find their way into the crops. As an example, you would have to consume half a million cabbage heads “to accumulate a dose equivalent to one carbamazepine pill.” Carbamazepine is an anticonvulsant drug.
Massive Rat Plague of Millions Crushes Town and Their Crops
As 2023 approached, the hopes of sugarcane farmers in Ingham, North Queensland, soared, with experts predicting the year to be among the best on record for the valuable crop. Just as the crops reached their peak, however, optimism turned to despair as a plague of rats descended upon farms across the region, destroying countless tons of the precious sugarcane.
msn.com
Ask an expert: Is banana the best fruit for diabetics?
Bachelor degree in Human Nutrition · 4 years of experience · Argentina. The banana is a good fruit for people with diabetes when it is not ripe. If the banana ripens, the starch turns into simple sugar. Simple sugar moves fast as glucose into the blood. There are no best fruits for diabetes. You have to take into account the glycemic index of the food and whether it is consumed whole with the peel or in juices.
Rising egg prices prompt some individuals to begin raising chickens in their backyard
As the average price for a dozen eggs has more than doubled since last year, many Americans have turned to backyard chicken coops to recoup the costs and forgo the high grocery store prices.
beefmagazine.com
Heifers on feed indicate long-term liquidation still occurring
Beef cow herd liquidation occurred in a significant way in 2022 due to a combination of strong lean beef demand, higher cull cow prices, and forage issues due to drought. Fewer cows results in fewer feeder cattle, tightening supplies for fed cattle, and ultimately lower beef production in 2023. The USDA-NASS Cattle Inventory report is released at the end of this January and analysts’ estimates for beef cow reduction are in the 3-4% range. This will directly affect feeder cattle numbers in 2023.
Iowa GOP Moves To Stop SNAP Users From Buying White Rice, Fresh Meat And More
A proposed bill could prevent Iowans who use the former Food Stamp Program from purchasing various pantry staples.
Migrants are Damaging Food Crops - You Will See a Higher Price in Lettuce and Other Leafy Vegetables
You’ve probably seen the sky-high price for a dozen or 18 eggs at your local grocery store mainly due to the bird flu contaminating chickens. Well, you may see the same in lettuce, kale, and other food prices and it’s because of migrants.
Why the Cost of Eggs and Orange Juice Are Skyrocketing Even as Food Costs Decline
"While the cost of food is on the decline, breakfast lovers continue to reel from their dented wallets as the price of eggs and orange juice remain up.Inflation has not been kind to the egg aficionados with prices as high as $7.37 for a dozen in states like California as recently as December and there are currently no signs of reprieve. Elsewhere, prices are cheaper than those in the Golden State but still expensive relative to the area. In December, the average U.S. price of eggs was $4.25Supply chain disruptions have been identified as at least one of the issues...
agupdate.com
State needs more incentives to keep ag waste out of water, regulator says
The lack of any sign-ups for a multimillion-dollar water quality program is evidence that agricultural operations need more incentives to keep waste out of waterways, according to the leader of the state’s environmental regulatory agency. Hunter Roberts is the secretary of the state Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources....
Avian Flu outbreak causes egg prices to skyrocket: Price of dozen large Grade A eggs quadruples in 6-7 months
Americans have been feeling the pinch of rising food prices recently, and eggs have been hit particularly hard. According to figures from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, the average cost for a dozen large grade A eggs was $4.25 last month, representing a sharp increase compared to levels seen before an avian flu outbreak that has ravaged farm-raised poultry since early 2021.
NCBA statement on USDA’s proposed traceability rule
National Cattlemen’s Beef Association President-Elect Todd Wilkinson released a statement on the USDA’s proposed rule on electronic identification for transporting cattle over state lines. “As USDA has worked toward a nationally significant traceability program, NCBA has engaged with industry stakeholders and USDA to ensure that cattle producers are...
agupdate.com
Wheat varieties a win-win
Agriculture is seen as both a key cause of the global biodiversity crisis and a principal means of addressing it. Some are calling for farmers to return to heirloom varieties as a way to address the growing challenges posed by climate change. But new research from the University of Minnesota suggests the solution lies primarily in modern scientifically-bred crop varieties. They’ve led to an increase in biodiverse cropping practices and significantly greater wheat yields.
foodsafetynews.com
Growth of cage-free eggs may be paused while producers deal with shortages and high prices
The B2B WATT Poultry is out with its 2023 special issue of the egg industry. It is a source of hard-to-find market data about the egg industry, just as high egg prices and shortages capture consumer attention. Information about the largest egg producers and predictions about cages in the future highlight the report.
agupdate.com
USDA production report shakes grain markets
USDA’s annual production report, released Jan. 12, included surprises that will likely have implications for grain markets going forward. “While it was no surprise that USDA had surprises for us, it shocked the system with its reduction in last summer’s row-crop production estimates,” said Jacob Christy from The Andersons.
agupdate.com
Canola futures market weaker, but basis strengthens
Canola futures prices have weakened recently while basis levels have improved. In Canada, basis levels have reportedly increased from $1.95 per metric ton (MT) to $6.91 per MT in the regions reported by pdqinfo.ca. In North Dakota, canola basis levels improved by $5 per MT to $10 per MT in the last month.
