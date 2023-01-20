ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

agupdate.com

Knowing what ranch records to keep

The beginning of a new year often is an opportunity to reflect upon the past and set goals for the future. On a ranching operation, Kansas State University Beef Cattle Institute experts say it is a good time to make recordkeeping and management adjustments. Speaking on a recent Cattle Chat...
beefmagazine.com

Add more steers to your beef operation

The use of beef semen on dairy cows is a recent change in the dairy industry to increase revenue and likely profitability for dairy operations. Traditional dairy steer calves had relatively less value, but by employing sex-sorted beef semen on dairy cows that are not candidates to produce replacement dairy heifers, the outcome is a steer calf with additional value when fed and turned into beef.
MISSOURI STATE
beefmagazine.com

Critical cold considerations for cattle

Livestock performance and survival is affected by wind and temperature. When this occurs, is determined by the lower critical temperature (LCT), or the threshold at which point animals need to start using energy to maintain body heat. A cow with a body condition score of 5 with a dry coat will have a lower critical temperature of 19°F. When this happens, feed intake will need to increase to maintain a suitable body temperature and prevent a drop in body condition in the long run. This stress over time can erode animal condition and have severe impacts when it comes to breed back next year.
NEBRASKA STATE
Pete Lakeman

Scientists report that food grown using fertilizer made from human waste is safe to eat

As much as I want to rationalize, there's still some grossness about this piece of news. Scientists in Europe have determined that fertilizer made from human waste is safe for growing food for human consumption. As a reassurance to what might otherwise be unpalatable news, the scientists reported that only an extremely small amount of medicines and drugs would find their way into the crops. As an example, you would have to consume half a million cabbage heads “to accumulate a dose equivalent to one carbamazepine pill.” Carbamazepine is an anticonvulsant drug.
Outsider.com

Massive Rat Plague of Millions Crushes Town and Their Crops

As 2023 approached, the hopes of sugarcane farmers in Ingham, North Queensland, soared, with experts predicting the year to be among the best on record for the valuable crop. Just as the crops reached their peak, however, optimism turned to despair as a plague of rats descended upon farms across the region, destroying countless tons of the precious sugarcane.
msn.com

Ask an expert: Is banana the best fruit for diabetics?

Bachelor degree in Human Nutrition · 4 years of experience · Argentina. The banana is a good fruit for people with diabetes when it is not ripe. If the banana ripens, the starch turns into simple sugar. Simple sugar moves fast as glucose into the blood. There are no best fruits for diabetes. You have to take into account the glycemic index of the food and whether it is consumed whole with the peel or in juices.
beefmagazine.com

Heifers on feed indicate long-term liquidation still occurring

Beef cow herd liquidation occurred in a significant way in 2022 due to a combination of strong lean beef demand, higher cull cow prices, and forage issues due to drought. Fewer cows results in fewer feeder cattle, tightening supplies for fed cattle, and ultimately lower beef production in 2023. The USDA-NASS Cattle Inventory report is released at the end of this January and analysts’ estimates for beef cow reduction are in the 3-4% range. This will directly affect feeder cattle numbers in 2023.
Cheddar News

Why the Cost of Eggs and Orange Juice Are Skyrocketing Even as Food Costs Decline

"While the cost of food is on the decline, breakfast lovers continue to reel from their dented wallets as the price of eggs and orange juice remain up.Inflation has not been kind to the egg aficionados with prices as high as $7.37 for a dozen in states like California as recently as December and there are currently no signs of reprieve. Elsewhere, prices are cheaper than those in the Golden State  but still expensive relative to the area. In December, the average U.S. price of eggs was $4.25Supply chain disruptions have been identified as at least one of the issues...
CALIFORNIA STATE
agupdate.com

State needs more incentives to keep ag waste out of water, regulator says

The lack of any sign-ups for a multimillion-dollar water quality program is evidence that agricultural operations need more incentives to keep waste out of waterways, according to the leader of the state’s environmental regulatory agency. Hunter Roberts is the secretary of the state Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources....
Edy Zoo

Avian Flu outbreak causes egg prices to skyrocket: Price of dozen large Grade A eggs quadruples in 6-7 months

Americans have been feeling the pinch of rising food prices recently, and eggs have been hit particularly hard. According to figures from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, the average cost for a dozen large grade A eggs was $4.25 last month, representing a sharp increase compared to levels seen before an avian flu outbreak that has ravaged farm-raised poultry since early 2021.
St. Joseph Post

NCBA statement on USDA’s proposed traceability rule

National Cattlemen’s Beef Association President-Elect Todd Wilkinson released a statement on the USDA’s proposed rule on electronic identification for transporting cattle over state lines. “As USDA has worked toward a nationally significant traceability program, NCBA has engaged with industry stakeholders and USDA to ensure that cattle producers are...
agupdate.com

Wheat varieties a win-win

Agriculture is seen as both a key cause of the global biodiversity crisis and a principal means of addressing it. Some are calling for farmers to return to heirloom varieties as a way to address the growing challenges posed by climate change. But new research from the University of Minnesota suggests the solution lies primarily in modern scientifically-bred crop varieties. They’ve led to an increase in biodiverse cropping practices and significantly greater wheat yields.
agupdate.com

USDA production report shakes grain markets

USDA’s annual production report, released Jan. 12, included surprises that will likely have implications for grain markets going forward. “While it was no surprise that USDA had surprises for us, it shocked the system with its reduction in last summer’s row-crop production estimates,” said Jacob Christy from The Andersons.
KANSAS STATE
agupdate.com

Canola futures market weaker, but basis strengthens

Canola futures prices have weakened recently while basis levels have improved. In Canada, basis levels have reportedly increased from $1.95 per metric ton (MT) to $6.91 per MT in the regions reported by pdqinfo.ca. In North Dakota, canola basis levels improved by $5 per MT to $10 per MT in the last month.
MINNESOTA STATE

