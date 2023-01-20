Read full article on original website
Here’s what to expect from MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital
YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital is now part of the MultiCare Health System, which is planning to invest more than $100 million to improve local healthcare. “MultiCare is a community-based not for profit health system, headquartered here in the great state of Washington,” MultiCare CEO Bill Robertson said. “We’ve been interested in being here for a number of...
2AM THOUGHTS: Yakima Memorial Hospital Visits Post Pandemic
Without going into a lot of details, I spent more time than I cared to at Memorial Hospital. I’m fine, and my family is fine. Thank you for asking. I must say, everyone who works there was and is amazing and gave nothing but the best of care. I’m mainly writing this piece because one thing, in particular, stood out and amused me. I totally get the why, but I was still dumbstruck by this specific practice.
Central Washington University student found dead in dorm room
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Students at Central Washington University got an email from President James Wohlpart about a fellow student dying on campus. According to the email, the student was found in their dorm room and seemed to have died of natural causes. We reached out to the Kittitas County...
Know someone 60+ who needs a hot, free meal? Here’s what’s new in Tri-Cities
You don’t have to be homebound to enjoy a meal and some companionship.
Tri-Cities travelers had highest rate of guns found in carry-ons in WA
Forgetting to check a firearm could lead to steep fines.
Overdoses Already Taking Lives in Yakima in The New Year
A record 98 overdose deaths kept authorities busy in Yakima County in 2021. Last year the record wasn't broken but still 83 people lost thier lives to drug overdoses in Yakima County. Coroner Jim Curtice says about half of the deaths are connected to the deadly drug fentanyl. Just days...
Washington State Patrol issues a silver alert in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Bradley McClure was last seen wearing shorts with a USMC logo and a sweater with sleeves cut off. He’s 64-years-old with gray hair and blue eyes, about 5’11” and weighs 240 lbs. WSP believes he is headed to Phoenix, Arizona in a...
A Tri-Cities woman fell from a moving car. Then the driver shot and killed her, say police
The suspect also shot at a car with witnesses near Wenatchee.
Driver headed west on River Road in Yakima dies from speeding early Sunday morning
YAKIMA, Wash. — A woman driving west on River Rd in Yakima died after speeding. Yakima Police say the car wasn’t found until about 5:30 Sunday morning. Officers believe the 32-year-old driver died at the scene. She didn’t turn correctly on the 3400 block and began to leave the roadway.
Tacoma man dies after head-on crash with Kennewick driver. The victim had been shot
The Tri-Cities men were wounded in the 1 a.m. collision.
Time to Fill The Tank? Yakima Gas Prices on The Rise
Gas prices are up again this week in Yakima. If you're going to the gas station you're paying an average of $3.69 per gallon Monday. Gas is up 9.3 cents a gallon over the last week on top of the 8 cent rise last week. Officials at GasBuddy say prices in Yakima are 22.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 12.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 2.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.60 per gallon.
A 32-year-old Yakima woman died early this morning after being ejected from her car
YAKIMA -- A 32-year-old Yakima woman has lost her life after being ejected from her car early this morning. Around 2am police say the woman was speeding near the intersection of River Road and Fruitvale Boulevard. They say her car struck the railroad track and began to roll, ultimately ejecting...
Morning News and Weather Update January 23: Deadly crash near Wapato, woman falls from car and is shot in Wenatchee and partly sunny skies and temps in the upper 30's today
A driver is dead after being ejected from their car in a crash near Wapato. Police are investigating after a woman fell out of a car and was then shot in Wenatchee and temperatures should be in the upper 30's to low 40's with partly sunny skies today.
Four Fatality Crashes in Three Days Keep Authorities Busy
Three fatal crashes reported Friday, Saturday and Sunday are now under investigation by local and state authorities. Yakima Police say they continue emphasis patrols to try and keep more people from being injured or killed in a crash. The first fatality involved an underage driver. The first fatality was reported...
Jalisco Cartel Continues Trying To Establish in Yakima
As pressure grows on the Biden administration to rein in drug cartels Yakima authorities are seeing signs of major drug activity every day. Yakima Police say members of the New Generation Jalisco Cartel are busy establishing themselves in the valley as authorities are doing everything they can to disrupt their activity. In fact in September of last year local authorities siezed what they describe as a large weapons cache from the cartel.
Have You Been Caught in Yakima’s Terrible Parking Hall of Shame?
So a while ago, I was visiting my local Safeway. As I pulled into my parking spot, some guy, who I’m sure was overcompensating for something, pulled right by me and parked his truck. He was already going way too fast for this or any parking lot. The way he parked, I figured, alright, maybe he’s older; he’s pulling (almost) into a handicapped space. The young man hopped out of his truck and went into shop. Nope, not elderly, just kind of @$$hole on the asphalt.
One person dead after wrong way crash in Toppenish Saturday morning
TOPPENISH, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is investigating a car crash off SR 22 early Saturday morning. According to WSP, the car was headed eastbound on SR22 when the driver swerved over the center line and hit another car driving westbound. The two passengers headed westbound were transported to...
Pop-Up Restaurant Event in February in Yakima
WORD ON THE STREET...A POP-UP FOODIE EVENT IN YAKIMA. If you have a Facebook account, it is likely you have seen an advertisement for various traveling mobile food trucks coming to the Yakima Valley and other cities across Washington state. We recently noticed that Piroshky Piroshky bakery has been getting...
Get Ready Now For Red Wine and Chocolate Weekend in February
Are you ready for the red wine and chocolate event in Yakima this year?. The Red Wine and Chocolate event that happens February 17-20 where valley wines are coupled with specialty chocolate. The Washington wine industry generates billions of dollars for the state economy every year. The reason why sales...
Growing Numbers of Drivers Caught Speeding In Yakima
The Yakima Police Department emphasis patrols aren't stopping despite the weather. Over the last 6 months police have made more than 4,000 traffic stops and issued more than 2,000 citations. Every Tuesday the department posts it's traffic emphasis numbers on social media. The numbers aren't changing much from week to...
