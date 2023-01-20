ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Comments / 0

Related
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Here’s what to expect from MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital is now part of the MultiCare Health System, which is planning to invest more than $100 million to improve local healthcare. “MultiCare is a community-based not for profit health system, headquartered here in the great state of Washington,” MultiCare CEO Bill Robertson said. “We’ve been interested in being here for a number of...
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

2AM THOUGHTS: Yakima Memorial Hospital Visits Post Pandemic

Without going into a lot of details, I spent more time than I cared to at Memorial Hospital. I’m fine, and my family is fine. Thank you for asking. I must say, everyone who works there was and is amazing and gave nothing but the best of care. I’m mainly writing this piece because one thing, in particular, stood out and amused me. I totally get the why, but I was still dumbstruck by this specific practice.
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Central Washington University student found dead in dorm room

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Students at Central Washington University got an email from President James Wohlpart about a fellow student dying on campus. According to the email, the student was found in their dorm room and seemed to have died of natural causes. We reached out to the Kittitas County...
ELLENSBURG, WA
News Talk KIT

Time to Fill The Tank? Yakima Gas Prices on The Rise

Gas prices are up again this week in Yakima. If you're going to the gas station you're paying an average of $3.69 per gallon Monday. Gas is up 9.3 cents a gallon over the last week on top of the 8 cent rise last week. Officials at GasBuddy say prices in Yakima are 22.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 12.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 2.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.60 per gallon.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Four Fatality Crashes in Three Days Keep Authorities Busy

Three fatal crashes reported Friday, Saturday and Sunday are now under investigation by local and state authorities. Yakima Police say they continue emphasis patrols to try and keep more people from being injured or killed in a crash. The first fatality involved an underage driver. The first fatality was reported...
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Jalisco Cartel Continues Trying To Establish in Yakima

As pressure grows on the Biden administration to rein in drug cartels Yakima authorities are seeing signs of major drug activity every day. Yakima Police say members of the New Generation Jalisco Cartel are busy establishing themselves in the valley as authorities are doing everything they can to disrupt their activity. In fact in September of last year local authorities siezed what they describe as a large weapons cache from the cartel.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Have You Been Caught in Yakima’s Terrible Parking Hall of Shame?

So a while ago, I was visiting my local Safeway. As I pulled into my parking spot, some guy, who I’m sure was overcompensating for something, pulled right by me and parked his truck. He was already going way too fast for this or any parking lot. The way he parked, I figured, alright, maybe he’s older; he’s pulling (almost) into a handicapped space. The young man hopped out of his truck and went into shop. Nope, not elderly, just kind of @$$hole on the asphalt.
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

One person dead after wrong way crash in Toppenish Saturday morning

TOPPENISH, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is investigating a car crash off SR 22 early Saturday morning. According to WSP, the car was headed eastbound on SR22 when the driver swerved over the center line and hit another car driving westbound. The two passengers headed westbound were transported to...
TOPPENISH, WA
News Talk KIT

Pop-Up Restaurant Event in February in Yakima

WORD ON THE STREET...A POP-UP FOODIE EVENT IN YAKIMA. If you have a Facebook account, it is likely you have seen an advertisement for various traveling mobile food trucks coming to the Yakima Valley and other cities across Washington state. We recently noticed that Piroshky Piroshky bakery has been getting...
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Get Ready Now For Red Wine and Chocolate Weekend in February

Are you ready for the red wine and chocolate event in Yakima this year?. The Red Wine and Chocolate event that happens February 17-20 where valley wines are coupled with specialty chocolate. The Washington wine industry generates billions of dollars for the state economy every year. The reason why sales...
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Growing Numbers of Drivers Caught Speeding In Yakima

The Yakima Police Department emphasis patrols aren't stopping despite the weather. Over the last 6 months police have made more than 4,000 traffic stops and issued more than 2,000 citations. Every Tuesday the department posts it's traffic emphasis numbers on social media. The numbers aren't changing much from week to...
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

News Talk KIT

Yakima, WA
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1280 AM 99.3 FM KIT has the best news coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy