willmarradio.com
Four men hurt in SUV-semi crash near Lake Lillian
(Lake Lillian MN-) Four people are recovering after their SUV collided head-on with a semi near Lake Lillian Friday afternoon. The state patrol says Highway 7, west of Lake Lillian, was snow and ice covered when the crash happened at 4:42 p.m. Friday. The SUV was driven by 30-year-old David Urbina of Buffalo Lake...he was driving westbound when he lost control, crossed the centerline and collided with an oncoming semi. Urbina and passenger 42-year-old Jiomar Lopez of Buffalo Lake were wearing their seatbelts. The two backseat passengers, 22-year-old Crisler Medina and 27-year-old Christopher Vilcez Rivera, both of Fairfax, were not wearing their seatbelts and were both ejected in the crash. All four were taken to CentraCare Rice Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries. The semi driver, 41-year-old Justin Helmbrecht of Cosmos was not injured.
krwc1360.com
Howard Lake Man Escapes Injury in Weekend Traffic Crash Near New Ulm
A Wright County man escaped injury in a weekend traffic crash near New Ulm. The State Patrol reports that around 1:30 PM Saturday, a Dodge pickup truck and a GMC SUV collided in Cottonwood Township in Brown County. Authorities say that the pickup the SUV were both southbound on Highway 15 when they collided.
knuj.net
TWO MCLEOD COUNTY DEPUTIES SHOT IN STANDOFF
Two sheriff’s deputies are recovering from gunshot wounds after being shot Monday while trying to serve a search warrant at a home in Winsted. Investigators say the McLeod County deputies made contact with the subject of the warrant and rounds were fired. The deputies were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The suspect remained barricaded inside the home in a standoff with police. The standoff ended around 6:30 Monday evening and the suspect was found dead inside the home. More information is expected later today.
myklgr.com
Brown County Sheriff’s Office closes Lake Hanska main landing after pickup breaks through ice
The Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota has closed the Lake Hanska main landing after a pickup broke through the ice on Saturday. On Jan. 21, at 1:32 p.m., the Brown County Sheriff’s Office learned the pickup truck had broken through the ice near the main landing on the east side of the lake on County Road 6. There were no injuries and there are arrangements being made to remove the pickup truck.
Southern Minnesota News
Mankato woman injured in snowmobile crash
A Mankato woman was injured in a snowmobile crash south of Wells Saturday afternoon. The Faribault County Sheriff says a Polaris sled operated by Thomas Lee Cain, 51, of Wells, was southbound in the west ditch of Highway 22 when Cain’s passenger was thrown from the machine, near 150th St.
knuj.net
WDIO-TV
willmarradio.com
Brownton man hurt in McLeod County crash
(Brownton MN-) A Brownton man was hurt in a car-semi crash in McLeod County yesterday morning. The state patrol says it happened just after midnight on Highway 15 south of Brownton when a car, driven by 35-year-old Michael Pierson of Brownton, and a semi driven 56-year-old Darrell Naber of Litchfield were both southbound when they collided. Naber was uninjured, but Pierson was taken to the Hutchinson Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
myklgr.com
Morton man sentenced for June 22 drug-related incident
A Morton man with a history of controlled substance convictions, Jalen John Goodthunder, age 29, has been sentenced in Redwood County Court, related to an incident last summer. According to court documents, on June 22 of last year, the Brown Lyon Redwood Renville Drug Task Force conducted a search warrant...
knuj.net
Leroy Bruce Woehler
86 year old, Leroy Bruce Woehler of Arlington, passed away unexpectedly at Ridgeway Sibley Medical Center in Arlington on Saturday, January 21st, 2023. There will be a visitation from 9:00am – 11:00am at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Gaylord on Saturday, January 28th, with a celebration of his life to follow.
Charges: Teacher at Catholic school in New Ulm smoked weed with students
Cathedral High School. Courtesy of Google Streetview. A teacher at a Catholic high school in New Ulm allegedly smoked weed with his students on multiple occasions, according to criminal charges. Brady P. Waibel, 32, of New Ulm, is charged in Brown County District Court with fifth-degree drug possession and two...
marshallradio.net
Southern Minnesota Restaurant Owner Charged with 29 Tax-Related Felonies
ST. PAUL –The owner of a few restaurants in Southern Minnesota has been charged with 29 tax-related felonies. According to the Minnesota Department of Revenue, Juan Manuel Ocampa-Bunola of New Ulm is accused of fraudulently filing sales and individual income tax returns. Ocampo-Bunola is the CEO of Las Loma...
KIMT
Missing woman found safe in southern Minnesota
MANKATO, Minn. – Police say a missing Mankato woman has been found safe in Albert Lea. Kathleen Jo Gimenez, 21 of Mankato, was reported missing after last being seen January 12 around 11:30 pm in the 500 block of Record Street in Mankato. Police say she did not contact friends or family.
knuj.net
Luella Catherine Schofield
Luella Catherine Schofield age 94, of Madelia, passed away on January 18, 2023, at her home in Madelia. Visitation and reception will be on Saturday, January 28, 2023 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Bethel Church, Madelia. Service will be held at the Bethel Church, Madelia, on Saturday at 1:00 pm. The clergy will be Pastor Ron Hanson. Interment will be at the Nashville Cemetery in Truman, Minnesota.
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Windom man indicted for alleged grain conspiracy
According to a recent online DTN story, Adam Clifford Olson of Windom is the second man to be indicted by a federal grand jury for his role in an alleged grain-related conspiracy involving non-GMO corn and soybeans sold as organic. The indictment, which was filed in U.S. District Court on...
KEYC
Winter Storm Update: Wednesday 3:30pm
Owner of Plaza Garibaldi; La Terraza charged with 29 tax-related felonies. The MN Dept. of Revenue says Juan Manuel Ocampo-Bunola of New Ulm, the owner of multiple restaurants in Southern MN was charged with 29 tax-related felonies. KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast 1/18/2023. Updated: 13 hours ago. KEYC News...
New Prague Times
Heather Ann Kolarik, 45
Heather Ann Kolarik, age 45 of St. Cloud, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Heather was born on October 20, 1977 to Leonard and the late Kathy Turek. She grew up in New Prague and was a 1996 graduate of New Prague High School. Heather went on to study at St. Cloud Technical and Community College, where she earned an associate’s degree in the area of graphic design. While attending school at St. Cloud, Heather worked at Target, where she met Larry Kolarik.
knuj.net
Emma R. Konz
Emma R. Konz, age 89, of New Ulm passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Woodstone Senior Living in New Ulm. Memorial service will be 11:00 am on Friday, January 27th, 2023 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in New Ulm. Burial will follow in New Ulm Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at church on Friday.
Why You’ve Never Even Heard of Minnesota’s Coolest Secret Location
A new national survey lists the Coolest Secret Locations in each state, but Minnesota's apparently is SUCH a secret, you've probably never even heard of it!. Now while I'm a Wisconsin native who's been a fully-naturalized Minnesotan for over a decade now, I realize there are still many places in the Land of 10,000 Lakes that I've never been to. I try to brush up on my Minnesota geography, too, but I've gotta say, I've never heard of this place.
