"That’s the whole point of the sport, is that you’re always searching": Sharapova on losing in tennis during Netflix Break Point

Felix Auger-Aliassime's loss means every player featured in Netflix's 'Break Point' is no longer in Australian Open
And then there were none. Felix Auger-Aliassime's fourth-round loss at the Australian Open means none of the stars of Netflix's new tennis documentary 'Break Point' have made it through to the second week in Melbourne.
Coco Gauff column: How TikTok and Jaden Smith help escape Australian Open pressure
Coco Gauff, who shot to fame by reaching the Wimbledon last 16 as a 15-year-old in 2019, is the latest leading WTA Tour player to write a BBC Sport column. In her latest piece before the Australian Open fourth round, the American seventh seed talks about her other role as a TikTok trendsetter and how her dad became a viral sensation.
Evert recounts advice given to Tomljanovic: "You are too nice, You know, you've got to be a little bitchy out there sometimes"
Ajla Tomljanovic has been mentored by Chris Evert since she was 12 and the American talked about the Australian on the tennis tv series Breaking Point. Tomljanovic was unable to play at the Australian Open this year but she's been a very steady performer at the grand slam level for a while. A couple of quarter-finals and some good results make the Aussie player a very consistent player that can defeat anyone on her best day. Speaking in Breaking Point, Evert recalled their first meeting:
“With electronic line calling, the only thing chair umpire has to do is to be awake”: Roddick, Austin and other tennis players and fans weigh in on doubles drama involving Riske-Armistraj
Alison Riske-Amritraj had a controversy during the first round of the Australian Open, and the reactions in the tennis world were immediate.. The pairing of Riske and Fruhvirtova faced Dzalamidze and Panova, and there was a questionable decision by the chair umpire, which led to a strong claim from the American. The duo of the American and the young Czech had lost the first set 7-6 and found themselves down 3-1 in the second. At that moment the fifth break point was played with Panova serving, Riske hit Dzalamidze from the net and quickly shouted “sorry”. The judge interpreted that she had committed a verbal impediment.
Djokovic aiming to make moments count after reaching Last 16 at Australian Open: "Obviously every season counts now probably when you come to the last stage"
Novak Djokovic understands that this year's Australian Open is very important and it's why he'll make sure to make it all count as he battles an injury. Djokovic was once again heavily bothered by his leg but managed to win a match showing an incredible level. Tennis is not a problem for him right now but the leg keeps bothering him and that's not likely to change as more tougher matches await. He is determined to make it all count as he enters the final stage of his career.
Tennis great Pam Shriver slams the sport for not protecting female players after Don Candy affair
22-time grand slam champion Pam Shriver has slammed tennis for not protecting female players from their older male coaches - something she knows more about that anyone.
Tennis great Pam Shriver calls for end of coaches sleeping with players
Tennis great Pam Shriver expressed hope that women will be able to separate their personal life from professional life and that coaches will no longer sleep with their students.
Novak Djokovic accused of breaking Australian Open Rules in viral video of another mysterious drink
Serbian tennis champion Novak Djokovic's brave run to the Australian Open finals with an injured leg has been tempered by fresh accusations he could have broken rules with a mystery drink bottle.
McEnroe believes that Murray would still be in Australian Open if Kokkinakis match was shorter
John McEnroe is certain that Andy Murray would have beaten Roberto Bautista Agut had his match against Kokkinakis been shorter or ended sooner. McEnroe came out against the appaling scheduling that put the winner of the Murray - Kokkinakis match at a huge disadvantage in the next round. It proved true as Murray lacked enough energy to compete properly against Bautista Agut. He won a set and had a 2-0 lead in the 4th sed but faltered to lose in four.
Rafael Nadal travels with his baby and wife to Australia
Rafael Nadal’s life changed on October 8, when he and his wife Mery Perelló, welcomed a baby boy. The Spanish tennis player enjoys his privacy when it comes to his personal life, but after the birth of his son, who has his name, he shared how happy...
