Read full article on original website
Related
tennisuptodate.com
McEnroe believes that Murray would still be in Australian Open if Kokkinakis match was shorter
John McEnroe is certain that Andy Murray would have beaten Roberto Bautista Agut had his match against Kokkinakis been shorter or ended sooner. McEnroe came out against the appaling scheduling that put the winner of the Murray - Kokkinakis match at a huge disadvantage in the next round. It proved true as Murray lacked enough energy to compete properly against Bautista Agut. He won a set and had a 2-0 lead in the 4th sed but faltered to lose in four.
tennisuptodate.com
"When you play a player like her and she plays really well, there’s nothing you can do": Gauff left in tears after Ostapenko shock at Australian Open
Coco Gauff is out of the Australian Open after getting beaten by Jelena Ostapenko in straight sets and she was left in tears during the press conference after. Gauff won an event leading up to the Australian Open and looked really excited about the first major. She had hoped to make a deep run but it won't happen as she stumbled against Ostapenko who was sensational. Speaking after the match, Gauff was overcome by emotions leaving her in tears:
tennisuptodate.com
Ostapenko defeats Gauff and books a spot in Quarter-Finals of the Australian Open
Coco Gauff came in as the favorite for the match with Jelena Ostapenko at the Australian Open. The North American came with a lot of confidence, since she had easily won the first three rounds against careful rivals like Siniakova, Raducanu and Pera, all of them in two sets. In the case of the 17th seed, she had previously beaten Yatremska, Bondár and Kozlova, but the world No.7 was a bigger challenge.
tennisuptodate.com
"It feels like there's still a long ways to go": Pegula not looking too far ahead despite Swiatek and Gauff losses at Australian Open
Jessica Pegula isn't getting carried away after a couple of favourites in Swiatek and Gauff crashed out of the event, opting to stay focused on the next match. Pegula won her matchup against Krejcikova comfortably and she looks like a pretty good bet of making a deep run. Her tennis is working really well and she's the highest-ranked player remaining in the draw. Despite that, and some other interesting development she's not remaining present at the moment:
tennisuptodate.com
“She’s a great friend of mine. I absolutely adore her”: Azarenka heaps praise on Pegula ahead of Quarter-Final clash
Victoria Azarenka will face Jessica Pegula for a spot into last-four of the Australian Open. The former World No. 1 had a tough fourth-round match against China's Lin Zhu and had to turn the tables after losing the first set, ending the Belarusian 4-6, 6.1, 6-4 victory in the fourth round. In her match, she will have the biggest challenge until the next moment in the tournament, when she faces World No.3 Jessica Pegula, who comes off defeating Barbora Krejcikova after 1 hour and 41 minutes.
tennisuptodate.com
"I'm going to give her hell": Azarenka buzzing for Pegula clash at Australian Open
Victoria Azarenka endured another 3-set clash to book a quater-final clash with Jessica Pegula at the Australian Open and she's buzzing for it. Azarenka has been playing some really solid tennis in the place where her only two majors came. It's been almost ten years since then but she's still showing herself a dangerous player in the Rod Laver Arena and her next opponent is well aware of that. Pegula awaits in the quarter-final and Azarenka promised her hell:
tennisuptodate.com
"I always knew and believed in my game": Ostapenko glad to be returning to form after prior life changing Roland Garros win
Jelena Ostapenko defeated Coco Gauff in straight sets at the Australian Open and after the match she admitted she always believed in her game. Ostapenko became a grand slam champion at a fairly young age but took a long time to return to any kind of tennis form after that. It happened last year and now she's back to playing amazing tennis. After her great win over Gauff, Ostapenko confirmed that she never stopped believing in her game:
tennisuptodate.com
Jessica Pegula books spot in the Australian Open quarter-final over Krejcikova
Jessica Pegula continued to play strong tennis as the American remains unbothered with everything around her, putting forward another strong win 7-5 6-1. Pegula has played the most consistent tennis all year long and it's showing in Australia. Not caving under pressure, she just keeps winning and playing her game which is one of the heaviest on Tour. Not many players could hold a rally against her and Krejcikova certainly could not for the entire length of the match.
tennisuptodate.com
Victoria Azarenka smashes Jessica Pegula for the Australian Open semi-final
It was not the match that fans wanted to see as it was quick and not really entertaining but it saw two-time champion Victoria Azarenka easily move past Jessica Pegula 6-4 6-1 at the Australian Open. Pegula looked unbeatable until this match where she looked very beatable. From the start,...
tennisuptodate.com
Upset day continues in Melbourne as Felix Auger-Aliassime crashes out
Another seed is out of the Australian Open as Felix Auger-Aliassime was outplayed by sudden rising star Jiri Lehecka who is looking rather unstoppable right now. The Czech player began the year with some solid performances but nobody expected him to book a quarter-final in Australia, especially not with a rather tricky draw. Beating players like Coric, Norrie and now Auger-Aliassime is more than respectable for the youngster whose games fits like a glove here.
tennisuptodate.com
“With electronic line calling, the only thing chair umpire has to do is to be awake”: Roddick, Austin and other tennis players and fans weigh in on doubles drama involving Riske-Armistraj
Alison Riske-Amritraj had a controversy during the first round of the Australian Open, and the reactions in the tennis world were immediate.. The pairing of Riske and Fruhvirtova faced Dzalamidze and Panova, and there was a questionable decision by the chair umpire, which led to a strong claim from the American. The duo of the American and the young Czech had lost the first set 7-6 and found themselves down 3-1 in the second. At that moment the fifth break point was played with Panova serving, Riske hit Dzalamidze from the net and quickly shouted “sorry”. The judge interpreted that she had committed a verbal impediment.
tennisuptodate.com
"I truly believe that I can do it, for the first time in my life": Vekic finally has confidence in Grand Slam glory
Donna Vekic is playing really strong tennis in 2023 and the Croatian believes that it's finally time for some grand slam glory and she's hoping is at soon as this week. Vekic opened the season well playing some inspired tennis in Australia. She's always been quite talented but never quite figured things out the right way. She is bullish about 2023 being that year and she holds a belief that she can do some damage at grand slams. So far it's been going well and it's clicking well:
tennisuptodate.com
Rybakina takes down Ostapenko in a battle of former Grand Slam champions
Elena Rybakina showed that she is a serious candidate to win Australian Open after eliminating Jelena Ostapenko at the Quarter Finals. In the previous round, both players "surprised" by beating the candidates Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff. Even though it isn’t an absolute surprise that two former-Grand Slam champions have advanced to the quarterfinals in the first major of the year.
tennisuptodate.com
“There’s going to be an American in the semis for sure”: Tommy Paul ‘excited’ about all-American match-up with Shelton in Australian Open Quarter-Finals
Tommy Paul has had an excellent tournament at the Australian Open and will face young Ben Shelton in the Quarter-Finals. Paul has already beaten some of the best players of the world in Melbourne, including his compatriot Jenson Brooksby and Spaniards Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Roberto Bautista Agut. After overcoming the fourth round against the 24th seed Bautista Agut in four sets, the 25-year-old said:
tennisuptodate.com
"She’s got herself in a place where it’s intimidating how strong mentally she is": McEnroe picks Pegula for Australian Open glory
John McEnroe thinks it's time for Jessica Pegula to win a grand slam, calling her mentality 'rock solid' as she keeps winning at the start of the year. Pegula has looked like the most consistent tennis player with Swiatek last year and it's starting to look that way this year too. The American was picked by John McEnroe for Australian Open glory after the most recent developments in the draw. Her main strength according to McEnroe is her attitude which is not easily shaken:
tennisuptodate.com
"I felt that I don’t want to lose instead of I want to win": Swiatek admits pressure of World Number One tag got to her in Rybakina defeat
Iga Swiatek admitted after losing to Rybakina that she cracked under pressure desperately trying to avoid defeat instead of wanting to win. Swiatek has been outspoken about mental health and her own mental health which tends to be up and down. She's cracked under pressure before but handled last year incredibly well when she won over 30+ matches in a row. She looked good in Australia as well until her last match. It was a pretty straightforward loss to Rybakina where she tried to avoid defeat instead of wanting to win:
tennisuptodate.com
Rybakina knocks out World Number One Swiatek and advances to the quarterfinals at Australian Open
In two hard-fought sets, Elena Rybakina took advantage in the important moments and eliminated the World No. 1 Iga Swiatek at the Australian Open. The former Wimbledon champion continues her fight at the Australian Open. This time she defeated the first seed Iga Swiatek. The Kazakh came into the match after defeating No.13 seed Danielle Collins, and throughout she was calm as she usually does.
tennisuptodate.com
Sabalenka shows Bencic the exit door, advances to quarterfinals at Australian Open
Aryna Sabalenka keeps winning at the Australian Open, this time defeating Belinda Bencic in straight sets by 7-5, 6-2 On the women's side, the duel between Sabalenka and Bencic seemed to be one of the intense of the day, not just because of the ranking of both players, but also for the results they have achieved at the start of the season. Both have already won one tournament this season, and neither had conceded a set in the first three rounds.
tennisuptodate.com
Djokovic reveals 'specific movement' causing pain in his leg: "It happens every match"
Novak Djokovic continues to be hampered by his injury despite playing amazing tennis and winning matches comfortably and he spoke about it. Djokovic remains one of the main talking points at the Australian Open because it's the only thing that could really stop him. His tennis is spectacular, especially with the newfound aggressiveness due to the injury. The Serbian looks unlikely to lose a match due to his tennis but the injury could prevent him from moving well and that's one of his major assets.
tennisuptodate.com
Evert continues to cast doubt over Australian Open scheduling after late Azarenka finish
Chris Evert continued to question the way Australian Open schedules its matches as another match (Azarenka v Zhu) finished late when it didn't need to. Many in the tennis community came out against the scheduling at the Australian Open and other events which makes players start their matches late. On the off chance that the match goes the full distance, things can get pretty out of hand. Murray finished his match against Kokkinakis at around 04:00 in the morning with another match recently finishing after midnight as well.
Comments / 0