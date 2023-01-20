Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Mississippi?Ted RiversMississippi State
Jackson water crisis: How malfunctioning infrastructure & inadequate resources are jeopardizing livesEdy ZooJackson, MS
Manhunt underway for missing mother of two and her ex husband in TennesseeJade Talks CrimeJackson, TN
Mississippi dog-walker spots large triangle-shaped object flying lowRoger MarshMississippi State
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From JacksonTed RiversJackson, MS
Related
WLBT
Former Jackson employee pleads guilty to illegally obtaining thousands in grant money
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former City of Jackson employee has been convicted for fraudulently obtaining thousands in grant money intended for artistic projects in the City of Jackson. According to court documents, Keyshia Sanders, 47, the City of Jackson’s former Constituent Service Manager, pleaded guilty to violating laws and...
mageenews.com
City of Jackson Loses $54,000 in Keyshia Sanders’s Fraud Scheme
JACKSON, Miss. –State Auditor Shad White issued the following statement:. “We’re grateful for the chance to work with our federal partners on important cases like these. Thank you to the prosecutors and investigators who collaborated to move this case forward.”. Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s...
Trio arrested for forgery in Vicksburg fraud investigation
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A mother and her two adult children are facing forgery charges in connection to an ongoing fraud investigation in Vicksburg. The Vicksburg Post reported a local business informed police that several fraudulent checks, written against a fake Huntington National Bank account, had been cashed for $4,628. Marsha Ann Reid, 66, and […]
Police: Mississippi officer fatally shoots armed person
A person was shot and killed by a police officer Sunday morning near Jackson. The Clinton Police Department received a call about a suspicious person wearing a ski mask at an apartment complex around 9 a.m. When police arrived the person “displayed a weapon towards an officer,” according to a...
Mississippi police: Two men arrested — one accused of 2 murders, 6 armed robberies and 2 carjackings
Police report that they have arrested a man who is being charged with two murders, six armed robberies and two carjackings. WLBT News reports that Jackson Police have arrested Montravious Baker. Baker is being charged with the murders of Sha’Maya Anderson, 15, and William Woods, 39. Along with Baker’s...
Neighbors react after Clinton officer-involved shooting
CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – It’s the first of its crime this year for the quaint retirement community in Clinton. After an officer-involved shooting left one dead Sunday morning, the community is searching for answers. News of the shooting at the Pine Trail Apartment Homes left people shaken. With crime on the rise, some said it […]
WAPT
Arrests made in string of robberies, carjackings
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police have arrested two men in connection with a string of robberies and carjackings. Tyrese Hodges, 22, and Montravious Baker, 15, were arrested Saturday at an apartment on Rainey Road. Police public information Officer Sam Brown said Hodges confessed to his involvement in the armed robberies and carjackings.
WLBT
City Council clears way for marijuana cultivator to come to Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson City Council has cleared the way for a marijuana cultivator to locate in Ward 2. On Monday, the council voted unanimously to approve a rezoning request from David Spradlin to bring in the business to 1369 College Hill Dr. “We searched all over the...
WAPT
JPD searching for suspects involved in Dollar General burglary
JACKSON, Miss. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a burglary that happened at the Dollar General on Medgar Evers Boulevard. Police said two men broke into the store by prying the doors open around 2:45 a.m. Monday. According to officers, two suspects were caught on surveillance video leaving...
WAPT
15-year-old charged in 2 murders, 6 armed robberies, 3 carjackings
JACKSON, Miss. — A 15-year-old who is charged in a string of robberies and carjackings is also a suspect in two murders, according to Jackson police. Montravious Baker was arrested Saturday with another man at an apartment complex on Rainey Road. Both suspects are charged with six armed robberies and two carjackings. Baker is also charged with a third carjacking, in which police said he nearly ripped the clothes off a woman and then bragged about it on social media, according to a police detective who testified during a Monday court hearing.
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg police announce hot check investigation, arrests made, more possibly involved
Vicksburg Police Department Investigator Jerrold Hayes spoke on Friday on an ongoing investigation to locate individuals responsible for the use of hot checks. “On Dec. 29, 2022, officers responded to a local business here within the City of Vicksburg,” said Hayes. “Once officers made contact with the complainants, we noticed and were aware an operation was taking place involving fraudulent checks.”
All in the family? Mississippi mother, two children arrested in suspected forgery operation that stole thousands from businesses
A suspected forgery operation was apparently all in the family for a Mississippi mother and her two grown children, who were recently arrested after allegedly stealing thousands from businesses with fraudulent checks. Investigators from the Vicksburg Police Department made three arrests following an investigation into a suspected forgery operation within...
WLBT
Legal fees pile up in Jackson city leaders’ garbage fight
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Legal fees continue to pile up in the protracted battle that will eventually determine who picks up Jackson residents’ trash. To date, the mayor and city council have racked up more than $345,000 in attorneys’ fees and expenses. Approximately $158,000 of that comes from...
WLBT
Family of Alcorn State student looks for answers 3 years after death
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The family of 20-year-old Tahir Fitzhugh says they’ve been seeking justice since 2020 when their son was shot and killed in Claiborne County. Fitzhugh’s parents feel an improper investigation and judicial process are to blame. “I just want closure for my family and for...
Pothole disables Capitol police vehicle during chase
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Capitol police vehicle was disabled by a pothole during a chase in Jackson. Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) Spokesperson Bailey Martin said the officer was chasing a suspected stolen vehicle that did not stop. Both vehicles hit a large pothole on Erie Street near Wood Street that disabled the […]
WLBT
Teen arrested for robbing several Jackson stores
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police arrested a teen for robbing several Jackson stores. The Jackson Police Department says Khaliaya Williams, 18, is charged with multiple felony crimes. According to the department, Williams committed armed robbery of a Shell gas station and two Dollar Generals. JPD says the robberies happened...
WLBT
Protesters call for federal investigation into deadly shooting of Jackson man by Capitol Police officers
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Family members and a Jackson pastor are pushing for a federal investigation into the killing of a Jackson man by Capitol Police, an incident that happened nearly five months ago. Even now, little has been released to the public about the circumstances surrounding 25-year-old Jaylen Lewis’...
Two arrested for armed robberies, carjackings in Jackson
UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police said Montravious Baker’s bond has been set at $11 million. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two were arrested in connection to multiple armed robberies and carjackings in Jackson. Police said one of the suspects was wanted in connection to two homicides. Officer Sam Brown said Tyrese Hodges and Montravious […]
Stokes calls on mayor to appoint public safety director
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Councilman Kenneth Stokes is calling on Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba to address needed street and infrastructure repairs. Stokes says public roadway safety is a growing concern in Jackson and says the public works department needs better leadership. The councilman says a telephone pole has been laying in the right side […]
Person killed in Clinton officer-involved shooting
CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A person is dead following an officer-involved shooting that happened in Clinton on Sunday, January 22. Bailey Martin with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) said the shooting happened around 9:00 a.m. near 552 Spring Ridge Road. Clinton police were responding to a report of a suspicious person who was […]
Comments / 0