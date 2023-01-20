ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mageenews.com

City of Jackson Loses $54,000 in Keyshia Sanders’s Fraud Scheme

JACKSON, Miss. –State Auditor Shad White issued the following statement:. “We’re grateful for the chance to work with our federal partners on important cases like these. Thank you to the prosecutors and investigators who collaborated to move this case forward.”. Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Trio arrested for forgery in Vicksburg fraud investigation

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A mother and her two adult children are facing forgery charges in connection to an ongoing fraud investigation in Vicksburg. The Vicksburg Post reported a local business informed police that several fraudulent checks, written against a fake Huntington National Bank account, had been cashed for $4,628. Marsha Ann Reid, 66, and […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Neighbors react after Clinton officer-involved shooting

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – It’s the first of its crime this year for the quaint retirement community in Clinton. After an officer-involved shooting left one dead Sunday morning, the community is searching for answers. News of the shooting at the Pine Trail Apartment Homes left people shaken. With crime on the rise, some said it […]
CLINTON, MS
WAPT

Arrests made in string of robberies, carjackings

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police have arrested two men in connection with a string of robberies and carjackings. Tyrese Hodges, 22, and Montravious Baker, 15, were arrested Saturday at an apartment on Rainey Road. Police public information Officer Sam Brown said Hodges confessed to his involvement in the armed robberies and carjackings.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

City Council clears way for marijuana cultivator to come to Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson City Council has cleared the way for a marijuana cultivator to locate in Ward 2. On Monday, the council voted unanimously to approve a rezoning request from David Spradlin to bring in the business to 1369 College Hill Dr. “We searched all over the...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

JPD searching for suspects involved in Dollar General burglary

JACKSON, Miss. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a burglary that happened at the Dollar General on Medgar Evers Boulevard. Police said two men broke into the store by prying the doors open around 2:45 a.m. Monday. According to officers, two suspects were caught on surveillance video leaving...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

15-year-old charged in 2 murders, 6 armed robberies, 3 carjackings

JACKSON, Miss. — A 15-year-old who is charged in a string of robberies and carjackings is also a suspect in two murders, according to Jackson police. Montravious Baker was arrested Saturday with another man at an apartment complex on Rainey Road. Both suspects are charged with six armed robberies and two carjackings. Baker is also charged with a third carjacking, in which police said he nearly ripped the clothes off a woman and then bragged about it on social media, according to a police detective who testified during a Monday court hearing.
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Vicksburg police announce hot check investigation, arrests made, more possibly involved

Vicksburg Police Department Investigator Jerrold Hayes spoke on Friday on an ongoing investigation to locate individuals responsible for the use of hot checks. “On Dec. 29, 2022, officers responded to a local business here within the City of Vicksburg,” said Hayes. “Once officers made contact with the complainants, we noticed and were aware an operation was taking place involving fraudulent checks.”
VICKSBURG, MS
Magnolia State Live

All in the family? Mississippi mother, two children arrested in suspected forgery operation that stole thousands from businesses

A suspected forgery operation was apparently all in the family for a Mississippi mother and her two grown children, who were recently arrested after allegedly stealing thousands from businesses with fraudulent checks. Investigators from the Vicksburg Police Department made three arrests following an investigation into a suspected forgery operation within...
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

Legal fees pile up in Jackson city leaders’ garbage fight

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Legal fees continue to pile up in the protracted battle that will eventually determine who picks up Jackson residents’ trash. To date, the mayor and city council have racked up more than $345,000 in attorneys’ fees and expenses. Approximately $158,000 of that comes from...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Pothole disables Capitol police vehicle during chase

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Capitol police vehicle was disabled by a pothole during a chase in Jackson. Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) Spokesperson Bailey Martin said the officer was chasing a suspected stolen vehicle that did not stop. Both vehicles hit a large pothole on Erie Street near Wood Street that disabled the […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Teen arrested for robbing several Jackson stores

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police arrested a teen for robbing several Jackson stores. The Jackson Police Department says Khaliaya Williams, 18, is charged with multiple felony crimes. According to the department, Williams committed armed robbery of a Shell gas station and two Dollar Generals. JPD says the robberies happened...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Two arrested for armed robberies, carjackings in Jackson

UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police said Montravious Baker’s bond has been set at $11 million. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two were arrested in connection to multiple armed robberies and carjackings in Jackson. Police said one of the suspects was wanted in connection to two homicides. Officer Sam Brown said Tyrese Hodges and Montravious […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Stokes calls on mayor to appoint public safety director

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Councilman Kenneth Stokes is calling on Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba to address needed street and infrastructure repairs. Stokes says public roadway safety is a growing concern in Jackson and says the public works department needs better leadership. The councilman says a telephone pole has been laying in the right side […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Person killed in Clinton officer-involved shooting

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A person is dead following an officer-involved shooting that happened in Clinton on Sunday, January 22. Bailey Martin with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) said the shooting happened around 9:00 a.m. near 552 Spring Ridge Road. Clinton police were responding to a report of a suspicious person who was […]
CLINTON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy