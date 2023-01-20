Read full article on original website
mageenews.com
Mary Lucille Breaux, 77 of Braxton, Mississippi
(March 19, 1945 – January 23, 2023) Mary Lucille Breaux, 77 of Braxton, Mississippi passed away from her earthly home...
mageenews.com
Wilma B Harper, 91 of Magee
Wilma B Harper, 91 of Magee, MS passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023 at the Hillcrest Nursing Home in Magee, MS. She was born Thursday, May 21, 1931 in Newton County, Mississippi.
mageenews.com
David E. Kennedy, 82, Magee, Mississippi
David Edwon Kennedy, age 82, of Magee passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023, at his home. Mr.Kennedy was born August 24, 1940, in Magee, Mississippi. He was the son of Paul Kennedy and Louise Lewis Kennedy.
mageenews.com
Patricia Ann Gates, 64, Magee, MS
Patricia Ann Gates passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson, MS. She was born October 19, 1958, to the late Joe R. and Hattie Ree (Nichols) Higgins.
mageenews.com
Larry Lamar Holifield
Larry Lamar Holifield passed away on January 19, 2023. He was born to Vasco Lamar Holifield and Ora Lawson Holifield on April 10, 1942, in Ovett, MS.
mageenews.com
Magee PD Arrest Report 1/16-1/23
The Magee Police Report showed one felony charge for the week of January 16-23, 2023. Johnny Charles McDonald of 22 Overton Road, Petal, MS, Possession of a firearm (Fel). Check out the full list of charges below for the week.
mageenews.com
“You turned my wailing into dancing.”
The Scriptural passage chosen for today is found in Psalm 30: 11-12: "You turned my wailing into dancing; You removed my sackcloth and clothed me with joy, that my heart may sing to You and not be silent. O, Lord, my God, I will give You thanks forever." The psalmist is bursting with thankfulness to God for delivering him from outer darkness and filling him with hope for the future. His nature has been changed as a result, just as ours does once we realize the dark state we're in, see the need for change, repent, and give God control of our lives. We, too, then feel the need to give God thanks forever. "Have you been to Jesus for the cleansing power? Are you washed in the blood of the Lamb?," as the old hymn puts it. Think about it.
mageenews.com
“This is love.”
The Scriptural passage selected for today is found in 1 John 4:10: "This is love: not that we loved God, but that He loved us and sent His Son as an atoning sacrifice for our sins." No greater love! Out of God's love for humanity, He offered the ultimate sacrifice, His only Son Jesus, through the shedding of His innocent blood so that all of mankind could have a chance for eternal life. In the Old Testament, we are told that without the shedding of blood, there is no remission of sin. As a result, there was required an annual blood sacrifice by God of the best one had to offer in order for his sins to be forgiven. When Jesus was sent to earth, lived, died, and arose to ascend into Heaven, He was that sacrifice to cover our sins if we but accept Him. If you have accepted Christ, give praise and thanks. If not, make your preparations now. Do not put it off.
