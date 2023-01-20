Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Scriptural passage selected for today is found in 1 John 4:10: “This is love: not that we loved God, but that He loved us and sent His Son as an atoning sacrifice for our sins.” No greater love! Out of God’s love for humanity, He offered the ultimate sacrifice, His only Son Jesus, through the shedding of His innocent blood so that all of mankind could have a chance for eternal life. In the Old Testament, we are told that without the shedding of blood, there is no remission of sin. As a result, there was required an annual blood sacrifice by God of the best one had to offer in order for his sins to be forgiven. When Jesus was sent to earth, lived, died, and arose to ascend into Heaven, He was that sacrifice to cover our sins if we but accept Him. If you have accepted Christ, give praise and thanks. If not, make your preparations now. Do not put it off.

SIMPSON COUNTY, MS ・ 7 DAYS AGO