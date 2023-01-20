5 big sports real estate tales of 2022: Frank Reich leaves town, Tony Stewart's $30M ranch

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indianapolis, 1 dead in shooting ar Pine Glen apartmentscreteIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Visit One of the Best French Restaurants In the U.S. In IndianapolisRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
"The Lady Tinder Swindler" scams online boyfriend out of $1.2 millionJade Talks CrimeFort Worth, TX
Related
Current Publishing
Former Colts player, wife open Pilates studio in Zionsville
Former Indianapolis Colts player Jamie Petrowski and his wife, Shelly Petrowski, opened a new Pilates, yoga, and weight training studio, Green Apple Core Fitness, at 116 N. Main St., in downtown Zionsville at the end of 2022. The studio focuses on full-body workouts using machines that are a little bigger...
WISH-TV
Scott Sander, Host of WISH-TV’s “Daybreak.”
Scott Sander is one of the most respected & genuine of all Hoosier journalists, and he is also this week’s guest on the “Leaders and Legends” podcast. We discuss his career, his most memorable stories, who has the best hair in Indy, and what time in the morning he has to wake up to host WISH-TV’s “Daybreak.”
WISH-TV
Dr. Dream explains the meaning behind dreams
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Have you ever had a good or bad dream? What if that dream held meaning. Kelly Sullivan Walden, also known as “Dr. Dream” has the answers. She joined Friday’s “All Indiana” to talk about what your dreams could be telling you.
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Indiana
This is the restaurant in Indiana where you will most likely spend the most money while enjoying a delicious meal. We all know that it is expensive to dine out nowadays, especially for larger families. The cost of everything is constantly rising. That might turn some folks off to dining out, but there are special occasions when eating out at a nice restaurant is called for. Maybe you want to go out somewhere special on a date night, or anniversary or you just want to indulge in a top-quality meal, we have quite a few restaurants to choose from here in Indiana, no matter how expensive they might be. That being said, which of all of the Indiana restaurants is the most expensive?
crimsonquarry.com
Indiana Men’s Basketball: Rankings Roundup
Through the ups and downs of a college basketball season, the various polls and statistical rankings of a team provide a nice counterbalance to the euphoria or despair the fanbase may be experiencing in a given moment. This new weekly column will take a look at how the Hoosiers stand in each ranking and how it’s changed over the previous seven days.
thedailyhoosier.com
Eight-day turnaround: How Indiana basketball got its season back on track
In just eight days, Indiana basketball completely turned its season around. And the Hoosiers didn’t need to get Race Thompson and Xavier Johnson back to do it. Those injuries cost the team both depth and key pieces on both ends of the court. But Indiana’s issues went beyond those injuries.
Where you can find the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in Indy area this week
INDIANAPOLIS — It will be a dream come true for anyone who ever wished they were an Oscar Mayer wiener. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is hitting the Indianapolis area with relish on Thursday, January 26 to Sunday, January 29. The 27-foot-long mobile hot dog has four scheduled appearances during the mini tour. “Hotdoggers” Sizzlin’ Shelby […]
Fox 59
Major winter storm to impact Indiana on Wednesday
Meteorologist Tucker Antico's Monday evening weather forecast. Meteorologist Tucker Antico's Monday evening weather forecast. Man found shot and killed on east side Indy sidewalk. Man found shot and killed on east side Indy sidewalk. Deputies make arrest after man shot in Monroe County. Deputies make arrest after man shot in...
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Michigan State team that's already low on numbers even when healthy was much less than that Sunday afternoon at Indiana. With senior forward Malik Hall sidelined with a foot injury, the Spartans also didn't have a full-strength Tyson Walker at their disposal against the Hoosiers in a noisy road environment. The senior guard came down with a stomach virus two days before the game, MSU head coach Tom Izzo said, which made his status uncertain as late as Sunday morning.
shelbycountypost.com
IHSAA announces sectional brackets for girls basketball state tournament
The girls basketball state tournament sectional pairings are set. On Sunday, the Indiana High School Athletic Association delivered the brackets in preparation for the 2023 state tournament that will culminate at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Feb. 25 in Indianapolis. Here is a look at the three sectionals that feature the five...
Fox 59
Accumulating snow comes to Indiana Sunday morning
INDIANAPOLIS – Two pieces of energy will converge on Indiana Sunday morning, which will lead to light accumulating snow across most of the state. A storm system originating in the Central US and another in the Gulf will both pass through Indiana on Sunday and lead to accumulating snow. Snowfall is expected to begin early Sunday morning between around 3-5am. Snowfall will generally remain light, but it will be steady at times across the state. The steadier snow will fall for several hours, beginning to wrap up in the late morning. A widespread 0.5-1.5″ of snow will fall across the state. That being said, there may be a couple narrow bands of moderate snowfall that would account for slightly higher amounts of up to 2-3″. Those bands are expected to line up across North Central Indiana and Southeastern Indiana.
WISH-TV
Developer of JW Marriott in downtown Indianapolis, Bruce White dies after cancer battle
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Bruce White, one of the developers behind the iconic JW Marriott in downtown Indianapolis, has died after battling cancer for nearly a year, his company White Lodging announced Thursday. White, 70, was the founder and chairman of the company based in Merrillville and started in...
WISH-TV
Indiana man wants to raise sunken steamship
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In 1863 Confederate troops led by General John Hunt Morgan seized the Alice Dean, a steamship traveling on the Ohio River. “It was used to transport his troops across the Ohio River, when he was finished his scuttled the boat and burned it to the deck,” said Clarence Merk, a Southern Indiana man who wants to salvage the ship.
Jury in Delphi murders case can come from 1 of these 2 Indiana counties
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A jury for the Delphi murders case will come from either St. Joseph or Allen counties. Judge Frances Gull gave the prosecutor and defense one week to agree on a county where they will select a jury and bring that jury to Carroll County in the trial of Richard Allen, who is accused of killing Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi in February 2017.
Fox 59
Tracking a winter storm coming to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — We are starting off this morning with temperatures in the 30s and a few flurries around. All eyes are on the winter storm heading our way midweek — let’s get into it. Cold, quiet Monday and Tuesday. Both Monday and Tuesday will be cold with...
wrtv.com
DNR tips to pet owners after multiple coyote sightings in suburban Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is a habitat for coyotes. They're all over the state, including in cities and suburbs. It's almost mating season, which is why many Indianapolis residents have seen them in more urban areas. To protect your pets, experts recommend making sure they are fed inside and keep...
WISH-TV
McCormick confirms she is considering campaign for governor
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Jennifer McCormick, who served four years as Superintendent of Public Instruction for Indiana as a Republican, confirms on Facebook she is considering a run for governor in 2024 as a Democrat. She has hinted at considering a campaign for a while, and has been mentioned as...
Current Publishing
‘A reluctant heroine’: Retired FBI agent recounts how failed assassination attempt, unlikely friendship helped unravel Chicago mob
When Elaine Smith became an FBI agent in 1979, she knew it would be a challenging job – especially for a woman. Many of her male co-workers kept her at a distance, she said, avoiding her as a partner in the field and inappropriately prying into her personal affairs in the office. She thought she’d find support from the few other female agents in the office, but – to her surprise – they were even colder, at least initially, driven more by competition than congeniality.
Fox 59
Indiana snow chances increasing this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off with a few flurries this morning as the same system that brought us heavy rain and gusty winds finally exits. We have a quiet start to the weekend before another system brings us some rain and snow mix by Sunday. Cold, windy Friday. For...
Lafayette man dies in crash on I-865 ramp in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — The ramp from Interstate 865 west to Interstate 65 north in Boone County was blocked while police investigated a deadly crash involving a Lafayette man Sunday morning near Whitestown. The crash was reported before 5 a.m. and police had to shut down all lanes of...
Comments / 0