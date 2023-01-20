Read full article on original website
Court ruling could return sanity to school bathroom battle over gender identity
Court ruling could return sanity to the school bathroom battle over gender identity and return Title IX meaning to its origin protecting biological sex.
Washington Examiner
The Supreme Court should reject an attempt to undermine Section 230
Not everyone may know about Section 230, but it plays a huge role in shaping the online world. It’s a short law; the most important part is just 26 words long. And it was enacted in 1996 because Congress was worried that the internet would become a cesspool of harmful content if internet companies could be sued for anything their users posted.
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Elizabeth Holmes still shows 'no remorse to her victims' and continues to live on an estate costing $13,000 a month, prosecutors say
Elizabeth Holmes' estate costs $13,000 a month to maintain, according to her cash flow statements, prosecutors said in a court filing.
Watch live: Schumer, Murray, Senate Dems hold press briefing on protecting abortion rights
Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) and others in the Democratic Senate caucus are speaking at a press event marking the 50th anniversary of the now-overturned Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision, until last year the basis for a nationwide right to abortion. Murray released an advance statement that offers a…
Texas has proposed legislation that would restrict the entry of migrants into the state until they lift covid mandates
Rep. Brian Harrison is leading a groundbreaking effort to ensure the safety of Texas and its citizens during this pandemic with his new proposed bill that would extend Title 42, which started under President Trump's administration last March. This move comes as the state works through an uptick in illegal migration from Central America despite COVID-19-related travel risks - aiming to provide security measures against any potential danger associated with such crossings into US borders. Drawing on his experience at HHS while serving under former president Trump, Rep.Harrison hopes that this initiative can effectively protect Texans amidst these precarious times caused by our current global health crisis.
Mark Levin calls for the Constitution to be amended in order to reform the legal system: 'Complete overhaul'
Fox News host Mark Levin explains why the House GOP needs to change up the country's legal and judicial system in his monologue on 'Life Liberty & Levin.
coloradopolitics.com
Judge refuses to dismiss inmate's lawsuit against prison officials who allegedly denied care
An inmate who allegedly vomited "thick black blood" and had to be hospitalized may sue prison officials for failing to address his severe medical needs, a federal judge ruled earlier this month. John Hibbs, who is incarcerated in Fremont Correctional Facility, reportedly collapsed in February 2019. He was then transported...
Agriculture Online
Lawsuit asks court to void Biden administration clean water rule
Seventeen farm, construction, and mining groups filed suit in federal court to overturn the Biden administration’s definition of the upstream reach of water pollution laws. They argued that the new Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule was “so opaque, uncertain, and all-encompassing” that no one could confidently know its limits.
Senate passes bill decreasing number of weeks of unemployment benefits, requiring individuals to look for work
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia State Senate passed a bill today that would shorten the duration an individual could receive unemployment benefits as well as require those receiving unemployment to search for work. Senate Bill 59 would allow the receiving of unemployment benefits for a maximum of...
White House Takes Executive Action To Help Protect Medication Abortion
On what would have been the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the White House is increasing protections in the face of growing abortion bans.
MSNBC
Biden should be taking a victory lap on his historic policy protecting migrants
Given the intense focus journalists place on migrants who come to the United States, it’s disappointing that they pay such little attention to the employers on this side of the border who recruit and exploit migrants and then, if they dare complain, fire them and make them even more vulnerable to deportation. The systematic oppression of migrants doesn’t get sufficient attention, partly because journalists haven’t done their jobs but also because those who are abused and exploited don’t speak up because they’re afraid or can’t speak up because they’ve been deported.
'You don't need an AR-15': A look at some of Biden's most inaccurate remarks about firearms and 2A supporters
Joe Biden's tenure in the White House has been marked by a consistent tone surrounding the Second Amendment and firearms, a tone he used even before he became president.
Washington Examiner
Republican bill wrongfully empowers 'broken' FBI background check system, gun groups charge
A new bill pushed by House Republicans that seeks to stop illegal immigrants from gaining access to firearms would only wrongfully empower a "broken" FBI background check system that targets the Second Amendment rights of U.S. citizens, according to pro-gun groups. The Illegal Alien NICS Alert Act would require the...
Washington Examiner
Communist influence operations-linked group behind DC illegal immigrant voting law
An organization that was a key player behind a successful push to let illegal immigrants in Washington, D.C ., vote in local elections has ties to Communist Party influence operations, according to records. The Council of the District of Columbia , Washington's lawmaking body overseen by the federal government, approved...
Labor Secretary Marty Walsh apologizes for long wait times in wage theft cases
U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh said the department needs to do more to try to reclaim money owed to workers due to wage theft.
Bill introduced in the House of Delegates would impose life sentences on fentanyl dealers
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A bill introduced in the West Virginia House of Delegates this week would impose a life sentence on individuals who are convicted of dealing fentanyl. House Bill 2847, introduced by Delegate Geno Chiarelli (R-Monongalia), would amend portions of state code to change the current 3-15...
Washington Examiner
New Biden gun grab based on just two shootings
The Biden administration’s weak case for abruptly imposing new rules and taxes on firearms long free from them is giving hope to some Second Amendment advocates that decades of gun laws dating to Al Capone’s days will finally be killed by the U.S. Supreme Court. The about-face on...
Washington Examiner
Top House Intel GOP says Biden probe 'looks more like a cover-up than an investigation'
Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) criticized the Justice Department’s probe of President Joe Biden's alleged mishandling of classified documents, following an announcement on Saturday that the DOJ found more classified documents in the president's possession. Turner, the highest ranking GOP member of the House intelligence committee, criticized the investigation Sunday...
Lawmakers reintroduce bill the governor vetoed less than a month ago
Ohio state senators took up a bill last week to allow people challenging an agency order to do so in their home county. If that sounds familiar, it’s probably because Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed a virtually identical measure earlier this month. In committee Tuesday, the arguments in favor of the idea sounded pretty familiar as […] The post Lawmakers reintroduce bill the governor vetoed less than a month ago appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
