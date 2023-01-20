ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Washington Examiner

The Supreme Court should reject an attempt to undermine Section 230

Not everyone may know about Section 230, but it plays a huge role in shaping the online world. It’s a short law; the most important part is just 26 words long. And it was enacted in 1996 because Congress was worried that the internet would become a cesspool of harmful content if internet companies could be sued for anything their users posted.
Wild Orchid Media

From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Philosophy Blogger

Texas has proposed legislation that would restrict the entry of migrants into the state until they lift covid mandates

Rep. Brian Harrison is leading a groundbreaking effort to ensure the safety of Texas and its citizens during this pandemic with his new proposed bill that would extend Title 42, which started under President Trump's administration last March. This move comes as the state works through an uptick in illegal migration from Central America despite COVID-19-related travel risks - aiming to provide security measures against any potential danger associated with such crossings into US borders. Drawing on his experience at HHS while serving under former president Trump, Rep.Harrison hopes that this initiative can effectively protect Texans amidst these precarious times caused by our current global health crisis.
TEXAS STATE
Agriculture Online

Lawsuit asks court to void Biden administration clean water rule

Seventeen farm, construction, and mining groups filed suit in federal court to overturn the Biden administration’s definition of the upstream reach of water pollution laws. They argued that the new Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule was “so opaque, uncertain, and all-encompassing” that no one could confidently know its limits.
TEXAS STATE
MSNBC

Biden should be taking a victory lap on his historic policy protecting migrants

Given the intense focus journalists place on migrants who come to the United States, it’s disappointing that they pay such little attention to the employers on this side of the border who recruit and exploit migrants and then, if they dare complain, fire them and make them even more vulnerable to deportation. The systematic oppression of migrants doesn’t get sufficient attention, partly because journalists haven’t done their jobs but also because those who are abused and exploited don’t speak up because they’re afraid or can’t speak up because they’ve been deported.
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

New Biden gun grab based on just two shootings

The Biden administration’s weak case for abruptly imposing new rules and taxes on firearms long free from them is giving hope to some Second Amendment advocates that decades of gun laws dating to Al Capone’s days will finally be killed by the U.S. Supreme Court. The about-face on...
COLORADO STATE
Washington Examiner

Top House Intel GOP says Biden probe 'looks more like a cover-up than an investigation'

Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) criticized the Justice Department’s probe of President Joe Biden's alleged mishandling of classified documents, following an announcement on Saturday that the DOJ found more classified documents in the president's possession. Turner, the highest ranking GOP member of the House intelligence committee, criticized the investigation Sunday...
DELAWARE STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Lawmakers reintroduce bill the governor vetoed less than a month ago

Ohio state senators took up a bill last week to allow people challenging an agency order to do so in their home county. If that sounds familiar, it’s probably because Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed a virtually identical measure earlier this month. In committee Tuesday, the arguments in favor of the idea sounded pretty familiar as […] The post Lawmakers reintroduce bill the governor vetoed less than a month ago appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
CBS News

CBS News

