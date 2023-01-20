Read full article on original website
Clovis man with multiple DWI convictions suing police officer
Randall Pruitt, 59, has DWI convictions dating back to 1990.
Officials investigate after Clovis woman stabbed to death, 1 in custody
CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The Clovis Police Department released information regarding a Wednesday night incident under investigation in which a 68-year-old woman died after being stabbed in the neck. According to the police, officers responded to a call reporting an injured person at a local travel center at around 9:25 p.m. on Wednesday.
Clovis Police: Woman dead from stab wound to neck at Love’s Travel Center
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis police are investigating a homicide after a woman died from a stab wound to the neck at Love’s Travel Center. According to officials, on Wednesday, January 18, at around 9:25 p.m. the Clovis Police Dispatch Center got a call about an injured person at Love’s Travel Center.
Police identify 3 of 4 people killed in house fire
CLOVIS, New Mexico (KVII) — Clovis police identified three of the four people killed in an early morning house fire. The fire happened Jan. 12 in the 500 block of Wallace Street. According to Deputy Fire Chief Faye Craigmile, a witness tried to get to rescue the victims. "They...
Husband charged for murder after woman dies of stab wound in neck in Clovis
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A man has been charged for murder after his wife died from a stab wound in the neck after officials responded to a call at the Love’s Travel Center. According to The Eastern New Mexico News, on Wednesday, January 18, at around 9:25 p.m. the Clovis Police Dispatch Center got a call about an injured person at Love’s Travel Center.
Man arrested after allegedly stabbing wife at Clovis travel center
More information has been released about a Wednesday night incident at a travel center in Clovis where a man allegedly stabbed his 68-year-old wife, which resulted in her death.
UPDATE: Amarillo Police report woman has been found
UPDATE: The Amarillo Police Department report that the woman from Clovis who was reported missing has been found safe by the Clovis Police Department. Original Story AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that it is searching for a woman who was last seen driving east on I-40 from downtown Amarillo at around […]
Gas station catches fire in Hereford
HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - Video sent in from a viewer shows a fire at the Murphy Gas station in Hereford today. The gas station is located at the Walmart near Highway 385 in Hereford. The fire is out at this time. (Video Courtesy of JJ Beltran.) We will provide more...
Autopsies conducted on 4 people found dead after house fire
CLOVIS, New Mexico (KVII) — Autopsies are being conducted on the four people found dead after a house fire in Clovis, New Mexico. The fire happened around 2:20 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Wallace Street. According to Deputy Fire Chief Faye Craigmile, a witness broke a window...
Weather Alert Day: Winter weather to cause travel issues Tuesday
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — 10 PM UPDATE: Models continue to shift the track of this system north. This puts more of the panhandles in the bullseye to see moderate to heavy snow. Our first winter storm of the season is on the way to the panhandles. It is forecast...
Clovis Music Festival 2023 headliners announced
The music festival got its start back in 1987.
