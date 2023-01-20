ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, NM

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Officials investigate after Clovis woman stabbed to death, 1 in custody

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The Clovis Police Department released information regarding a Wednesday night incident under investigation in which a 68-year-old woman died after being stabbed in the neck. According to the police, officers responded to a call reporting an injured person at a local travel center at around 9:25 p.m. on Wednesday. Emergency personnel […]
abc7amarillo.com

Police identify 3 of 4 people killed in house fire

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KVII) — Clovis police identified three of the four people killed in an early morning house fire. The fire happened Jan. 12 in the 500 block of Wallace Street. According to Deputy Fire Chief Faye Craigmile, a witness tried to get to rescue the victims. "They...
KFDA

Husband charged for murder after woman dies of stab wound in neck in Clovis

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A man has been charged for murder after his wife died from a stab wound in the neck after officials responded to a call at the Love’s Travel Center. According to The Eastern New Mexico News, on Wednesday, January 18, at around 9:25 p.m. the Clovis Police Dispatch Center got a call about an injured person at Love’s Travel Center.
KFDA

Gas station catches fire in Hereford

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - Video sent in from a viewer shows a fire at the Murphy Gas station in Hereford today. The gas station is located at the Walmart near Highway 385 in Hereford. The fire is out at this time. (Video Courtesy of JJ Beltran.) We will provide more...
abc7amarillo.com

Autopsies conducted on 4 people found dead after house fire

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KVII) — Autopsies are being conducted on the four people found dead after a house fire in Clovis, New Mexico. The fire happened around 2:20 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Wallace Street. According to Deputy Fire Chief Faye Craigmile, a witness broke a window...
