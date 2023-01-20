Read full article on original website
5-star Alabama commit Jaylen Mbakwe plans to take visits
Jaylen Mbakwe attended is committed to Alabama and he has visited Tuscaloosa half a dozen times since Sept. 1. The five-star will start to visit other schools next week.
Alabama 5-Star Quarterback Commit Reacts To Ohio State Offer
Five-star quarterback Julian Sayin is one of the most coveted recruits in the 2024 class, but he says he's staying committed to the University of Alabama despite other offers. Per 247Sports Steve Wiltfong, Sayin is "locked in" with the Tide as programs like Ohio State and Miami continue to pursue ...
Georgia gets chance to say goodbye to Devin Willock with private service
ATHENS - Devin Willock left an impression on the University of Georgia....
Nashville native, preferred walk-on LB transferring to Tennessee
After spending the first season of his college career at Liberty, Caleb Williams recently decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal in the aftermath of former Flames coach Hugh Freeze's departure. Once he learned that he might have a chance to play Tennessee, he didn't need long to decide where he wanted to go.
Football World Reacts To What Nick Saban Said About Brock Purdy
When Brock Purdy took a visit to Alabama prior to enrolling at Iowa State, Nick Saban was reportedly brutally honest with him. "You're below average in height. Your arm strength is whatever. Your accuracy is average," the Crimson Tide coach told the QB. Now "Mr. Irrelevant" will be the first ...
atozsports.com
Chiefs: NFL analyst implies the Jaguars tried to hurt Patrick Mahomes
By now we have all seen the video, and we were all probably about to cry. Patrick Mahomes, the MVP quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs, was hurt, as a Jacksonville Jaguar defended landed on Mahomes’ ankle. There are people that think it was a dirty play, and there...
atozsports.com
Joe Burrow sends a message to the Chiefs
And it begins, the revenge tour that is. The Kansas City Chiefs are now tasked with defeating the Cincinnati Bengals, after losing to them three straight times. Sure, there is some nervousness there, as there should be. You lose and you go home. And you can’t lose to this team again.
atozsports.com
Bills Pro-Bowler sends strong message to Cincy QB Joe Burrow after Bengals’ win on Sunday
Buffalo Bills defensive back Tre’Davious White had quite the message for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow on Sunday. After the Bengals’ 27-10 win over the Bills, White found Burrow at midfield and told him to “go win it”. White and Burrow share an LSU connection, though...
atozsports.com
Recruiting analyst claims in-state recruit is ‘as close as they get’ to being committed to Tennessee Vols
One of the Tennessee Vols‘ top in-state recruiting targets is 2024 four-star safety Boo Carter. Carter, 5-foot-10/184 lbs from Chattanooga, TN, is rated in 247Sports’ composite rankings as the No. 32 athlete in the nation and the No. 5 player in the state of Tennessee. He’s also rated as the No. 270 overall player in the 2024 recruiting class.
atozsports.com
Why the Chiefs should call the Bengals out this week over the false narrative they’re pushing
The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals this upcoming Sunday for a chance to play in Super Bowl LVII. It’ll be the second straight year the two teams have met in Kansas City to play in the AFC Championship game. The Bengals reached the AFC Championship game...
Bank with branches in Mississippi, Alabama slammed for sign about Robert E. Lee, MLK Day holiday
A Twitter post taking a bank to task for posting a sign announcing it will be closed to honor Robert E. Lee and Martin Luther King Jr. has gone viral. The post included a photograph of the sign on a CB&S Bank door. CB&S is headquartered in Russellville, Alabama, and has branches in Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee.
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, deliver Bengals game ball to Athens' Courtside Pizza
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, delivered a Cincinnati Bengals postseason game ball to Courtside Pizza on Court Street in Athens, Ohio, minutes away from where Joe grew up in The Plains when he starred at Athens High School while Jimmy was the defensive coordinator for the Ohio University Bobcats.
atozsports.com
Former Vols QB Josh Dobbs responds to viral Lane Kiffin tweet
On Friday, Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin sent a tweet seemingly directed at Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel. Kiffin tweeted a photo of a small orange and white airplane and asked “Josh here?”. A few hours after sending the tweet, Josh responded. Except it wasn’t...
Vols starting forward OUT against LSU
Tennessee senior forward Uros Plavsic has been dealing with an illness according and will not play against LSU in Baton Rouge on Saturday afternoon, ESPN stated at the beginning of its broadcast. Play-by-play announcer Courtney Lyle added that he had not been seen in the arena. Plavsic had started in...
2023 college football rankings: Georgia Bulldogs No. 1, crowded field for best teams in college football
The Georgia Bulldogs are back-to-back national champions, earning the No. 1 spot in the consensus 2023 college football rankings. After
atozsports.com
Andy Reid reveals who Chiefs’ emergency QB would’ve been if Chad Henne would’ve suffered an injury
The Kansas City Chiefs only had two quarterbacks active on Saturday for their playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. When Patrick Mahomes suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter, it forced veteran backup Chad Henne into the game. Henne has been in the NFL since 2008 when he was...
Predicting the commitment of 5-star Nyckoles Harbor
Nyckoles Harbor is one of the top-ranked recruits left in the 2023 recruiting class and here’s where things stand with signing day just over a week away. Nyckoles Harbor is one of the most talented college football recruits in the country and with just over a week before the late signing period opens, we still have no idea where he’s going to go.
Decision Day arrives for No. 1 OT in 247Sports Composite Kam Pringle
The nation's No. 1 offensive tackle in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite made a bunch of visits to his six finalists and he is set for his Sunday decision. Kam Pringle, a massive 6-foot-7, 338-pound offensive tackle from Dorchester (S.C.) Woodland will announce his choice during a ceremony at 2 p.m. at his school and his finalists are Clemson, Florida, Georgia, NC State, South Carolina and Tennessee.
atozsports.com
Bengals are already talking trash ahead of matchup with Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals next Sunday for a chance to go to the Super Bowl. It’ll be the second straight season that the Chiefs and the Bengals have played in the AFC Championship game in Kansas City. Cincinnati beat the Buffalo Bills on Sunday...
Former Clemson linebacker lands first coaching position
The Clemson coaching tree is growing again but this time not for the Tigers. On Sunday, former Clemson linebacker James Skalski announced in an Instagram post that he would be joining the coaching staff at (...)
