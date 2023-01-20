ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

atozsports.com

Joe Burrow sends a message to the Chiefs

And it begins, the revenge tour that is. The Kansas City Chiefs are now tasked with defeating the Cincinnati Bengals, after losing to them three straight times. Sure, there is some nervousness there, as there should be. You lose and you go home. And you can’t lose to this team again.
atozsports.com

Recruiting analyst claims in-state recruit is ‘as close as they get’ to being committed to Tennessee Vols

One of the Tennessee Vols‘ top in-state recruiting targets is 2024 four-star safety Boo Carter. Carter, 5-foot-10/184 lbs from Chattanooga, TN, is rated in 247Sports’ composite rankings as the No. 32 athlete in the nation and the No. 5 player in the state of Tennessee. He’s also rated as the No. 270 overall player in the 2024 recruiting class.
atozsports.com

Former Vols QB Josh Dobbs responds to viral Lane Kiffin tweet

On Friday, Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin sent a tweet seemingly directed at Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel. Kiffin tweeted a photo of a small orange and white airplane and asked “Josh here?”. A few hours after sending the tweet, Josh responded. Except it wasn’t...
247Sports

Vols starting forward OUT against LSU

Tennessee senior forward Uros Plavsic has been dealing with an illness according and will not play against LSU in Baton Rouge on Saturday afternoon, ESPN stated at the beginning of its broadcast. Play-by-play announcer Courtney Lyle added that he had not been seen in the arena. Plavsic had started in...
FanSided

Predicting the commitment of 5-star Nyckoles Harbor

Nyckoles Harbor is one of the top-ranked recruits left in the 2023 recruiting class and here’s where things stand with signing day just over a week away. Nyckoles Harbor is one of the most talented college football recruits in the country and with just over a week before the late signing period opens, we still have no idea where he’s going to go.
247Sports

Decision Day arrives for No. 1 OT in 247Sports Composite Kam Pringle

The nation's No. 1 offensive tackle in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite made a bunch of visits to his six finalists and he is set for his Sunday decision. Kam Pringle, a massive 6-foot-7, 338-pound offensive tackle from Dorchester (S.C.) Woodland will announce his choice during a ceremony at 2 p.m. at his school and his finalists are Clemson, Florida, Georgia, NC State, South Carolina and Tennessee.
atozsports.com

Bengals are already talking trash ahead of matchup with Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals next Sunday for a chance to go to the Super Bowl. It’ll be the second straight season that the Chiefs and the Bengals have played in the AFC Championship game in Kansas City. Cincinnati beat the Buffalo Bills on Sunday...
