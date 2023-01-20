Read full article on original website
Related
Is It Illegal To Flash Your Car Lights In Texas To Warn Of Speed Traps?
Is it illegal to flash your car lights in Texas? Because I see it all the time. The other day I was driving with a friend and someone flashed their lights in oncoming traffic to warn me about a speed trap and he threw out 'You know they can get in trouble for doing that?' Um, no they can't... right?
Doggone It! Couple Accidentally Lock Themselves in Dog Crates in Viral Video: WATCH
A couple in California accidentally locked themselves inside dog crates while filming a video about their pets' nighttime routine. User @stephanieferrari posted the hilarious footage to TikTok, where it went viral. In the clip, the dog mom shows her and her husband's nightly routine of putting their dogs in their...
How to Legally Get Rid of a House Guest That Won’t Leave
You invite family or a friend to come to spend a few days, maybe a week with your family for the holidays. You offer the guest room and then they overstay their welcome, what can you do? You ask nicely when they are leaving or hint around that they need to leave. According to some of the Texas landlord/tenant laws, you'll have to find a legal way to have them removed and or evicted, yes evicted from your residence.
6 Names You Can Not Name Your Baby In Texas Or The United States!
Congrats you are going to have a baby. Time to come up with a name for the baby. And, you would think that you can name the baby whatever you want. Well, you can, to a point. There is actually a banned baby list for the United States and rules for Texas. Yes, they have certain rules in the books that you must follow when naming your baby. You would think with all the crazy names that celebrities have come up with for their babies, that it really doesn't matter what you name your baby. Well, think again. Here are the names and rules you must follow when naming your baby in Texas and the US.
Flash Mob At H-E-B Is The Most Texas Thing Ever
Have you ever been part of a Flash Mob? They look fun, and there is strength in numbers, but something about jumping into a surprise performance in a public place can be very intimidating. Especially when that public place is as big as an H-E-B in the Killeen-Temple, Texas area.
Want To Get Cheated On In A Relationship? These 2 Cities In Texas Have The Most Cheaters!
Who wants to be cheated on? Absolutely no one! Not one single person that I have ever met in my lifetime ever got in a relationship and thought, 'I wonder if this person will cheat? Do they have cheating potential?' Unfortunately, cheaters can strike at any given time. Either they are shown attention they do not feel they're getting from their significant other or better yet if you believe in the old saying 'once a cheater always a cheater' well then there's that.
Awesome! 3 TV Show’s That Took Place In Texas!
According to statista.com, Americans spend around 3 hours a day watching television. Guilty. I am a sucker to try a new show when the new show lineup is released in the fall. One that began back in 2020 caught my eye not because of who the actors are, or because of reviews. It was actually specifically because Lonestar is in the title. Must support the Lone Star State.
Texas’ First Waterless Slide Park Opening This Fall
Who said you need "water" to slide and have a good time? Pack the kids up and prepare for a fun road trip. There's a lot of stuff out there that's fun for kids to do but after checking this place out, it looks like its fun for the ENTIRE fan and you don't have to worry about getting "wet" as Texas's first indoor WATERLESS slide park is set to open up later on this year.
Texas, Here Is The Petition To Bring Back A Whataburger Favorite
In case you were unaware, one of the best Whataburger breakfast items is no longer available to order. Luckily, it's not the taquito. Not to be dramatic but, I would have cried, possibly passed out, maybe passed away, if that were the case. It's the Jalapeno Cheddar Biscuit that is...
How To Win The Texas Lottery: Seven-Time Winner Tells His Secrets
Everybody is purchasing tickets and trying to come up with numbers that will win and coming up empty. So how do you win the lottery? A seven-time winner tells you his secrets for winning the lottery. Richard Lustig has won the lottery seven times and has a bank account of...
Texans Credit Scores Are Awful! Find Out How You Compare To Fellow Texans
If there was one thing I could go back and tell my 18-year-old self it would be, 'girl, don't mess up your credit or it will come back to bite you one day!' I'm sure many of us feel that way, but when every credit company starts throwing credit cards at your newly legal, naive self, what is a person to do? Charge, charge, charge away! I mean, who among us?
What’s the Biggest Lottery Jackpot Awarded in Texas History?
There have been some gigantic jackpots lately for the Mega Millions and Powerball drawings, it’s always so fun to think about what you would do if you won all of that money. But it also made me wonder, what is the biggest lottery jackpot that has ever been awarded in the state of Texas?
How Has The Texas Winter Forecast Held Up For This Season So Far?
We are over halfway through winter so how has the forecast for the winter held up for us so far?. The two main forecasters that most people trust are the Farmer's Almanac and NOAA and the two contradict each other on what winter was going to look like. The forecast...
Wait? You Get An Awesome Man-Made Lagoon If You Live In This Texas Community?
There is a lagoon in Texas that is part of a HOUSING COMMUNITY. Yes, live there and you get great amenities including a LAGOON! The lagoon sits on 5 acres and features Crystal Clear water. The community opened 3 years ago and started a trend. Housing Communities with man-made beaches or lagoons!
B93
Midland, TX
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
B93 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://b93.net
Comments / 0