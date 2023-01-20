Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
thegeorgetownspeedway.com
Georgetown Speedway Joins NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series
GEORGETOWN, DE – A trio of historic dirt tracks in the Northeast will join the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series for the upcoming 2023 season. Delaware’s Georgetown Speedway and New York’s Utica-Rome and Fonda Speedways, which are operated by promoter Brett Deyo, are the latest facilities to become NASCAR sanctioned.
How a competitive pinball community popped up in Delaware
Marianne and Chad fell in love with pinball (and each other). Now, they are growing a community of players in Delaware!
wilmtoday.com
Best Places to Live in Wilmington, DE!
We’ve highlighted so many amazing things to DO in Wilmington, but an even better question is… where should you LIVE? We’ve got you covered! We know the city has a ton of options, so we honed in on apartment buildings for this edition. Take a look at our list of some of the best places to live in Wilmington, DE!
This Hidden Gem Restaurant in Delaware Always Has a Line Out the Door
An obvious sign that a restaurant is worthy of a visit, a long line out the door often signifies the food is authentic and fresh. Delaware Provision Co. in Wilmington is a small hole-in-the-wall that serves some of the absolute best Polish food you'll ever try.
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Dover, Delaware
Places to visit in Dover, DE. If you are looking for some fun things to do in Dover, Delaware, you will find plenty. There are museums, parks, and more. You will also find the Dover International Speedway, which hosts NASCAR races, and the Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge. Dover, Delaware,...
oceancity.com
Out With The Old At the Holiday Inn Oceanfront
The outdoor pool and garden area of the Holiday Inn Oceanfront Ocean City on 66th Street is under a huge transformation this winter. The original pool bar and tennis courts have been ripped out, and a new design has been laid out. The new pool and hot tub forms are being built, and the concrete is being poured next week. The new pool and outdoor area will be open by Memorial Day 2023. We can’t wait to see the finished design! Take a look at its progression.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Largest Great Wolf Lodge in nation is about to slide Perryville onto the map
On the banks of the Susquehanna River, the town of Perryville is home to a veteran’s hospital and a casino, and attracts history buffs learning more about the town’s role in the American Revolution and Civil War. For the most part, though, when you think of this Cecil County community, you don’t think of resort-style family fun.
Ankle monitor leads to 6th man charged for dog fighting
An ankle monitor led to the arrest of the sixth man who has been charged with animal cruelty and more in a Seaford dog fighting case. The Office of Animal Welfare and state police raided a Seaford resident Jan. 8 and charged five men then. The officers rescued 14 animals that day. One died and five required medical care. Four ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Paradise Pub hosts Locals Fest
Paradise Pub in Long Neck held a Locals Fest Jan. 14 to celebrate the community while enjoying beer, raw oysters and live music. The event featured tastings of beer from Evolution Craft Brewery and Big Oyster Brewery, as well as oysters from Shuck It Oysters and Clams, manned by Destinee and Sammy Thorpe. There were also an oyster-themed menu, a raffle, giveaways and specials on merchandise. Music was provided by Dale Teat.
WGMD Radio
Delmarva Fox Squirrel Recovery and Species Restoration in Sussex County
During 2022, Delmarva fox squirrels have been relocated to 3 new home areas in Sussex County – Assawoman Wildlife Area, Redden State Forest and Trap Pond State Park. Two other areas with Delmarva fox squirrel populations are Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge and the Nanticoke Wildlife Area. DNREC began translocating Delmarva fox squirrels captured from robust populations in Maryland to southern Delaware in 2020. Additional translocations from Maryland to Trap Pond and Redden State Forest are planned for this spring. While no longer on the endangered list, hunting of Delmarva fox squirrels is prohibited. However, there is a Delaware hunting season for the more common Eastern gray squirrel.
I-95 cap park would cost $360 million to $398 million
A park over Interstate 95 in downtown Wilmington would cost $360 million to $398 million to design and construct, according to a new feasibility study. The study, prepared for the Wilmington Area Planning Council, was endorsed Jan. 17, said Dave Gula, principal planner for the council. “The feasibility study will be turned over the partner agencies … to develop a ... Read More
Police pursuit out of Philadelphia ends with crash in Delaware County
A police pursuit that began in Philadelphia ended with a crash in Delaware County on Tuesday afternoon.
WBOC
Another Arrested, Four More Dogs Rescued in Seaford Dog Fighting Ring
LAUREL, Del.- Another person has been arrested in connection to a dog fighting ring in Seaford. The Delaware Division of Public Health says that 45-year-old Ronnell Jacobs of Laurel has been charged with three felony counts related to dog fighting and two misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty. Jacobs is currently...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Indian Food in all of Delaware
Nothing beats a long-standing local eatery, especially when it's been family owned and operated for generations. Whether you live in the area or you’re just passing through, you have to check out this little hole-in-the-wall restaurant in northern Delaware that serves some of the absolute best Indian food. Keep reading to learn more.
chestertownspy.org
Spy Minute: Historic Millington Hardware Store
Belinda and Tom Parker have recently purchased the Historic Millington Hardware Store in Millington Maryland. The store was built in the 1920s after the historic fire of 1904 that destroyed most of downtown Millington. The store has had many owners (see this 2013 Spy article) but throughout has continued to keep it’s small town hardware store ambience and remains a Millington institution and social center.
Someone Lives in a Real Live Hobbit House in Chester County and It’s Awesome
Tucked away in the picturesque Chester County countryside is a true-to-life scene from Middle Earth. It’s an actual Hobbit House. Architect Peter Archer of West Chester’s Archer & Buchanan Architecture had the life-sized tribute to The Shire handcrafted for J.R.R. Tolkien fans alongside an 18th-century stone wall on their property, according to a Houzz tour by Lisa Frederick.
nccpdnews.com
GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING BEAR WOMAN-TESHANNA KOONCE
(Bear, Del.-19701) The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for Teshanna Koonce, a 33-year-old woman from Bear. Officers were dispatched to a home in the 300 block of Turnberry Court for a domestic related incident. Prior to the officers arrival, Teshanna fled the scene in her gray 2020 Hyundai Elantra with temporary Delaware registration XQ339539. Police later learned she made statements through an online messenger that caused concern for her welfare.
foxbaltimore.com
Videos appear to show Baltimore Schools police officer not at work while logging overtime
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore City Schools police officer and star football coach is reportedly under investigation by the FBI, after racking up hundreds of thousands of dollars in overtime. Now, Project Baltimore has obtained new information raising serious questions over how some of those extra hours were earned.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Capano construction subsidiary marks completion of Newark school project
LC Construction, a subsidiary of Capano Management, north Wilmington, marked the completion and opening of the Academia Antonia Alonso Charter School, Newark. The dual-language charter school serves bilingual, biliterate and multicultural children in grades K-5. Located at 300 N. Wakefield Drive, the new 115,000 square foot Spanish-immersion charter school was...
22 arrested in Wilmington drug bust
Delaware State Police arrested 22 people in Wilmington on charges related to “illegal marijuana pop-up sale events” throughout New Castle County.
