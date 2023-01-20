ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, WA

kpq.com

Chelan County Coroner Reports Surge in Fentanyl Deaths

Chelan County is dealing with a surge Fentanyl in overdose deaths. County Coroner Wayne Harris reports the deaths from the drug rose from six in 2021 to 20 last year. He says users are often not aware that they're ingesting Fentanyl, which is costing them their lives. "Fentanyl, being a...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Homicide Suspect Arrested on Badger Mountain Road Near Waterville

Update: Jan, 22, 2023 at 12:57 p.m. Douglas County Sheriff's Office released the identities of both the homicide suspect and victim involved in the Saturday evening incident on Badger Mountain Road. The female victim was identified as 37-year-old Alyssa Ann Longwell from Kennewick, Wash. Longwell succumbed to her injuries and...
WATERVILLE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Kennewick woman dead after shooting in East Wenatchee Saturday evening

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. — Douglas County Deputies were dispatched to the 17000 block of Badger Mountain Road in Wenatchee Saturday evening after a woman was shot. Witnesses say they saw a woman fall out of the passenger side of the car on the road. The driver then go out of the car and shot the woman multiple times.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Child Molestation Charge Against Chelan PE Teacher Dropped

A retired Chelan Schools physical education teacher has a clean slate after a child molestation charge was dropped. Chelan County prosecutors moved to dismiss the single charge against 72-year-old Jack Rutter Wednesday, saying they did not have sufficient evidence. Rutter was accused of molesting the child during P.E. class, starting...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Uptick in vehicle prowls reported this week in north Grant County

COULEE CITY — The sheriff’s office says vehicle prowlers have been targeting rural homes and properties this week in north Grant County. Areas in Coulee City, Hartline and Grand Coulee have been hit this week with car break-ins and catalytic converter thefts, according to the sheriff’s office. Prowlers have targeted rural homes and farms.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Head-on DUI crash near Quincy on Friday involved two children

QUINCY - A number of people have minor injuries following Friday’s head-on DUI wreck near Quincy. Troopers say the crash happened just before 6 p.m. on SR 28 at milepost 31. Authorities reported that 47-year-old Jose Reyes-Preciado had been intoxicated while driving his Nissan sedan. Reyes-Preciado eventually crossed the centerline and struck a smaller Chevy car head-on.
QUINCY, WA
kpq.com

Chelan Commissioners Discuss Climate Change Bill In Legislature

Chelan County Commissioners are looking over bills in the state legislature, including one to update the planning framework for climate change. Among other things, it requires certain cities and counties to take action to reduce vehicle miles traveled. Commissioner Kevin Overbay says the requirement would unduly burden rural areas like...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

East Wenatchee Police receive national media recognition for involvement in Blue Bridge Alliance

EAST WENATCHEE - East Wenatchee Police Chief Rick Johnson got some nationally-watched air time this week for a good cause. Johnson was interviewed in tandem with Blue Bridge Alliance co-founder Brian Spracklen on Fox News this week. Johnson was paired up with Spracklen talk to about the East Wenatchee Police Department's involvement with the fast-growing Blue Bridge Alliance non-profit program.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

MLPD seizes 3,000 fentanyl pills, half-pound of meth; 2 suspects arrested

MOSES LAKE — Moses Lake police arrested two suspects accused of bringing fentanyl from Western Washington and selling it in the Moses Lake area. Moses Lake police on Thursday obtained a search warrant to place a GPS tracker on a Chevrolet Suburban connected to Dustin Duville and Amanda Ruiz. Detectives had received information the two were traveling to the Kent area to resupply on fentanyl to be sold in Moses Lake, according to court records.
MOSES LAKE, WA
kpq.com

Enraged Man Allegedly Drives Car into Tavern’s Front Entrance

A Grant County drinking establishment has damage after a hostile patron vandalized the business using his car. The incident occurred just after midnight on Sunday at the R Place Tavern in Desert Aire when 31-year-old Antonio Rabadan Altamirano of Mattawa drove his vehicle into its front entrance. "He'd made threats...
GRANT COUNTY, WA

