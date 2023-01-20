Read full article on original website
Choppy Trading Ahead?
Equity markets are largely moving lower on Tuesday, reversing some of Monday’s gains in choppy trade. Earnings season will continue to dominate, and so far, there isn’t anything positive to take away from it. There are still a lot of huge names to report, of course, but so far, it underlines everything investors already think about the economy.
Ethereum’s Price May Post 10X Gains in the Next Bull Run
© Reuters Ethereum’s Price May Post 10X Gains in the Next Bull Run. Altcoin Daily tweeted a video that highlights ETH as a crypto to watch. The number of smart contracts on the ETH blockchain jumped 293% in 2022. Altcoin Daily believes that sign-in with Ethereum will be...
Gold Targets $1935; Silver Bulls Take a Break
Gold longs at my buy level of 1915/10 worked perfectly with a low for the day at 1911 before we shot higher to 1932 for a quick and easy 15-point profit. That's up to 50 points profit in gold over the last week. Silver is moving in the opposite direction...
1 Stock to Buy, 1 Stock to Dump This Week: Visa, Intel
Microsoft + Tesla earnings, Q4 GDP data, PCE inflation in focus. Visa stock is a buy amid strong profit, sales growth. Intel shares set to underperform amid weak results, sluggish outlook. Stocks on Wall Street rose on Friday, but the major averages ended the week mostly lower after the latest...
Crypto Researcher: Does Recent Price Action Suggest Bull Market?
Crypto Researcher: Does Recent Price Action Suggest Bull Market?. IntoTheBlock published a blog to determine if the current crypto landscape is a “bull market” or “bull trap.”. Network fees have increased due to the increase in Bitcoin’s price since November. The blog suggests that while the...
Analyst Calls Bitcoin Surge a “Bull Trap”, Predicts Further Drop
© Reuters. Analyst Calls Bitcoin Surge a “Bull Trap”, Predicts Further Drop. Cryptocurrency analyst says the bears are in the denial stage and the market is being manipulated. He predicts that Bitcoin price will drop further into the panic stage. Other opinions suggest that the market is...
Fed Unlikely to Relent on Its Messaging Despite Falling Inflationary Indicators
With the exceptions of an ugly day/afternoon here and there, the tenor of the market appears to have improved so far in calendar year 2023. And with both the "Santa Claus/Year-End" and the "First Five Days" indicators positive, investors can't be blamed for looking on the bright side these days.
What Japan’s Adjusted Regulations Mean for Stablecoins
What Japan’s Adjusted Regulations Mean for Stablecoins. Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) is working on lifting the ban on the domestic distribution of stablecoins. Japan’s new regulations, allowing investors to trade using stablecoins like Tether (USDT), are expected to be adopted no later than June 2023. The...
Natural gas sinks below $3 support before rebounding
Investing.com -- The ‘warm winter’ story appears to have taken its ultimate toll — at least for now — on natural gas, sending the heating fuel’s prices on the New York Mercantile Exchange to below the key $3 support on Monday before they rebounded. The...
USANA Stock Could Bottom Soon
USANA Health (NYSE:USNA) Sciences describes itself as a “direct-selling nutrition, personal health, and wellness company.” The company was founded in 1992 and went public in 1995, but the stock started to take off after the Dot-com bubble burst. Between late 2000 and the summer of 2018, the share price rose from 22 cents to almost $138 for a cumulative gain of 62 600% or 40% compounded annually. This is how fortunes are made.
Is Virgin Galactic Stock Preparing for Lift-Off?
Virgin Galactic will resume commercial space flights in the second quarter of 2023. The company has also undergone management reorganization. Ground tests are scheduled to start soon. Meanwhile, Shares have a 23.37% short interest. Commercial space flight company Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE:SPCE) stock has rallied over 30% in the new...
UK Regulators at Odds on Potential Ban
UK regulators are currently at odds over the potential ban on derivatives and ETN offerings related to cryptocurrencies to retail investors. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) implemented a wide-ranging ban on the 6th of January 2021, despite most consultees disagreeing with the prohibition as excessive. The review by the Regulatory...
Soaring egg prices prompt demands for price-gouging probe
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — With egg prices more than doubling in the past year, calls are coming for an investigation into possible price gouging. U.S. Sen. Jack Reed sent a letter Tuesday asking for the Federal Trade Commission to investigate whether egg prices have been improperly manipulated by producers. A farmer-led advocacy group called Farm Action made a […]
Today's most important upgrades
Wayfair (NYSE:W) shares jumped more than 26% intra-day today after analysts at JPMorgan and BofA double-upgraded the stock following last week's announcement that it has updated its cost efficiency plan, which includes cutting a further 1,750 employees, or 10% of its workforce. Shares had already risen 20% to a four-month...
ABF falls despite Primark's bumper Christmas
Investing.com -- Shares in Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) fell on Tuesday after the group warned that it expects profits to fall this year as the economy weakens. The forecast overshadowed a strong Christmas season for the group's Primark stores, which posted an 18% gain in sales (15% adjusted for foreign exchange swings) in the 16 weeks through January 7th, profiting from a first COVID-free shopping season in three years.
S&P 500 rallies as tech shines ahead of busy earnings week
Investing.com -- The S&P 500 jumped Monday, as investors continued to pile into tech stocks ahead of a busy week of earnings. The S&P 500 rose 1.1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.7%, or 240 points, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 1.9%. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) led the run-up...
PTC could be 'one of the best FCF growth stories over the next three years' - KeyBanc
© Reuters. PTC (PTC) could be 'one of the best FCF growth stories over the next three years' - KeyBanc. KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst upgraded shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) to Overweight from Sector Weight with a price target of $155 in a note Monday. "Despite being one of the...
PlanB Reveals Bitcoin Prediction for 2023-2025
© Reuters. PlanB Reveals Bitcoin Prediction for 2023-2025. PlanB has revealed his 2023-2025 prediction for Bitcoin. The Twitter personality predicts that a bull market is imminent. Bitcoin is currently trading at $23,078.76, a 1.61% increase. The creator of the Stock-to-Flow model, popularly known by his pseudonym PlanB, has taken...
Bitcoin’s Open Interest Drops as $23k Breached
Bitcoin open interest, the value of all open BTC derivatives positions, has dropped more than 25% this year. This comes as the cryptocurrency broke through the $23,000 resistance level over the weekend and caught short traders off guard, leading to a short squeeze that delivered millions in losses to those betting against the crypto market.
Gold prices eye 9-month high as markets mull over U.S. recession
Investing.com -- Gold prices rose slightly on Monday, trading close to a nine-month high as markets awaited more U.S. data this week to gauge whether the world’s largest economy was facing a potential recession in 2023. Trading volumes in metal markets were also relatively smaller at the beginning of...
