Are Mental Factors Contributing to an Erosion of Democracy?
Increases in mental and psychological health conditions, including addiction, depression, and anxiety, may pose harm to democratic institutions. Misinformation through media and social networks undermines the democratic process. Mental health is linked to democratic health. During much of the last century, global waves of democracy ushered in systems of self-rule...
Why Ghosting Is Bad for Our Mental Health
Being estranged from others has been shown to be a particularly strong predictor of all kinds of negative outcomes. With social media, a modern-day form of estrangement is found in "ghosting." This article describes a study showing that ghosting seems to be both common and problematic. An evolutionary perspective on...
Al Gore Blames Climate Change for the Death of Democracy, Predicts 1 Billion Climate Refugees in this Century
On Wednesday, former U.S. Vice President Al Gore addressed a gathering of global leaders in Switzerland, warning them about the impending dangers of "rain bombs" and "boiling" oceans resulting from climate change.
Climate Activism Isn't About the Planet. It's About the Boredom of the Bourgeoisie | Opinion
One would assume that journalists who pride themselves on speaking truth to power would object to talking money from billionaires to promote their interests.
Opinion: Finally, good news that inspires some hope for climate change
You'd be forgiven for thinking that we live in dark times, writes Don Lincoln. But this week delivered some refreshingly good news: The World Meteorological Organization released a report stating that humanity and all life on Earth dodged a bullet.
Are You Staying in a Relationship Even Though It Hurts?
What influences our attraction and bond to another?. There is a well-established phenomenon, held by leaders in the fields of relationship research and therapy, that we choose romantic relationships in which we can revisit and heal childhood wounds.1 These experts believe that we are, unconsciously, attracted to people who interact with us in both the positive/nurturing ways and the hurtful/negative ways our caregivers did. 2.
How Longer Exhalations and Cyclic Sighing Make Us Feel Good
Controlled breathwork practices that focus on different inhalation/exhalation ratios are a well-established way to reduce stress. Mindfulness meditation practices are also widely used by people who want to lower stress levels and keep their anxiety in check. A new study compared the stress-reducing efficacy of mindfulness vs. three types of...
Challenges Zero-Gen Women Face: A Case Study
Zero-gen women struggle with language, culture, and legal barriers.. Zero-gen women also struggle with the intersectionality of their gender. . They live under precarious visa situations for which they often receive blatant discrimination from the job market. Zero-gen students are a new minority in higher education who struggle with...
Do Political Gender Quotas Reduce Corruption?
More than half the countries in the world have used gender quotas to increase the number of women in elected office. A Swedish study finds that honest female mayors may not be elected to a subsequent term in office unless they align with corrupt practices. Research confirms that women impact...
Dignity on Day 1
The myth of American Exceptionalism promotes the stratification of individuals into good and bad and promotes power over others. People harmed and people who have harm need pathways for healing and reconciliation. Healing does not occur in our current justice system. Her voice was clear and strong and her message...
Climate change denial is making a ‘stark comeback’ on social media, study finds
Meta made millions last year on advertising that greenwashes fossil fuel companies and spreads disinformation about climate change, according to a new report. And outright climate denialism exploded on Twitter in 2022, according to the analysis published today by a coalition of environmental groups and researchers. They identified fossil fuel-linked...
It's not all about gender or ethnicity: a blind spot in diversity programs is holding equality back
Diversity, inclusion and equity policies are now broadly endorsed in Australian organisations. But not all diversities are equal. Our research suggests while programs for women and some racial minorities are being embraced, other diversities are excluded. In particular social class is ignored, and people with invisible, subtle or complex diversities are seldom considered. The almost exclusive and independent focus on gender and race is not surprising, given Australia’s history. Colonisation and the dispossession of Indigenous Australians, the legacy of the White Australia Policy and persistent discrimination against women at work are all realities with which, as a nation, we have...
1 in 4 Americans considering putting off major life decisions out of fear of climate change: survey
Story at a glance A quarter of U.S. adults are considering putting off big life events like having children over concerns about climate change, according to a new survey. The 25,000-person survey crafted by research firm Elabe and the North American branch of Veolia, a water, waste and energy management company, was released Tuesday. …
Gun crisis in America: Youth fatalities on the rise
In 2020, firearm fatalities displaced motor vehicle accidents as the leading cause of death of U.S. youth (ages 1 to 19). We long ago dramatically reduced infectious deaths (though vaccine hesitancy threatens to upend this victory), and the “big five” have been auto accidents, firearms, cancer, suffocation, and drug overdose – accidental in the youngest and intentional or accidental in teens.
How to Talk to Young Kids About Racism and Racial Bias
The conversation about racial bias taking place in America right now isn’t really a conversation. It’s more of a shouting match. And there’s a reason for that: The idea of racial bias inflames long-standing social tensions and the insecurities of white people who’d prefer to believe that they’re playing on a level field. Both research and history indicate that this isn’t so. And both research and history indicate that talking to children, specifically young children, about racism and racial bias can help them better contextualize not only the news cycle – all those weird words they hear dripping from the television – but also the experience of existing in a less than perfect union.
How Envy Became the Roadblock to Genuine Friendship
Social media users are motivated by two primary needs: the need to belong and the need for self-presentation. Social media users' need to present themselves favorably to others is driven by narcissism, low self-esteem, and emotional instability. The less we rise to the lifelong, arduous challenge of developing substance within,...
Spot the Chatbot: Study Provides Reasons for Hope, Fear
A recent New York Times article revealed experts were unable to spot essays written by ChatGPT. Educators worry that AI-assisted writing might lead to widespread plagiarism and the decline of writing skills. Patterns of error in writing are seldom consistent, unlike the work of chatbots, suggesting fine detail is useful...
Drinking culture: Why some thinkers believe human civilization owes its existence to alcohol
To some people, alcohol is a scourge on humanity that can do no good. It's true that booze is directly and indirectly responsible for many pitfalls in society, from drunk driving to increased risk for cancer. But what if alcohol was not merely a vice, but one of the triggers that sparked the dawn of human civilization — in essence, the very thing that shifted us from hunter-gatherers to agrarians?
Bullying as Empathy Gone Wrong
Bullying is usually understood to be the opposite of empathy, but what if it was more complicated?. Research shows we have more empathy for those who resemble us. Our brains may default to putting those with differences into the "out-group." From a brain perspective, one way to understand the bullying...
Cachexia: Disordered Eating as a Cancer Side Effect
Cancer cachexia develops during the late stages of cancer and includes symptoms of severe appetite loss, fatigue, and muscle wasting. High levels of inflammation are a possible cause of cancer cachexia. There are currently no cures for cancer cachexia and there are few effective treatments to manage it. Eating disorders...
