Read full article on original website
Related
tjrwrestling.net
Ex-NJPW Star Makes WWE Debut
A former New Japan Pro Wrestling star has made their WWE debut after making an appearance at a live event to confront an NXT star. Karl Fredericks allowed his contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling to expire in September 2022, noting on social media at the time that he would not be putting pen to paper on a new deal with the company.
tjrwrestling.net
Ex-SmackDown Star Shares Photo Back In WWE Ring
One of the more unique stars in wrestling history has shared a photo back in a WWE ring as they were present for SmackDown in Detroit. The 20th of January edition of SmackDown showcased some of the best tag team wrestling in the company as the SmackDown Tag Team Championship Number One Contenders Tournament began. It seemed appropriate that tag team action took centre stage on the week that the wrestling world lost one of the most decorated tag team stars of all time, Jay Briscoe.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Reportedly Has Pitched Steve Austin A Match With Roman Reigns
A huge match has been pitched to Steve Austin with a new report claiming that a showdown with Roman Reigns is a possibility some day. With WrestleMania 39 coming up very soon, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s name has been thrown around a lot about potentially wrestling in a match at that show. It was at WrestleMania 38 last year when Austin beat Kevin Owens in the main event of night one.
tjrwrestling.net
Kevin Owens Announced For Smackdown Match One Night Before Royal Rumble
Kevin Owens will have to face off against a member of The Bloodline just one day before he wrestles Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble. At the Royal Rumble next Saturday, January 28th, Kevin Owens will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. It’s been about two years since Owens has had a major championship match against Reigns like this.
tjrwrestling.net
Missing AEW Star To Be Back On The Road Soon
A major AEW star that has not been seen on television for several months has confirmed that they will soon be back on the road for the company. Thunder Rosa hasn’t been seen on AEW television since just before All Out when she announced that she would be stepping away from competition due to injury. Instead of her planned match with Rosa at All Out, Toni Storm was crowned the Interim AEW Women’s Champion in a fatal four-way match and reigned until losing the title to Jamie Hayter at Full Gear.
tjrwrestling.net
The Miz Reveals Stephanie McMahon Let Him And John Morrison Do “The Dirt Sheet”
The Miz has reflected on his time working with Stephanie McMahon in WWE by mentioning that she let him do “The Dirt Sheet” on WWE’s YouTube channel. Over the course of his nearly 20-year WWE career, The Miz has done it all as a two-time Grand Slam Champion and a WrestleMania main eventer. The Miz is one of most reliable and consistent performers in WWE that also loves being a bad guy as much as anybody.
tjrwrestling.net
Goldberg Was “Dangerous In The Ring” Says Former WWE Star
When it comes to being a physical pro wrestler, Bill Goldberg is a guy that was known for working a very physical style. Some of Goldberg’s trademark moves in wrestling include the Spear that he used as a setup move followed by the Jackhammer slam that won Goldberg many matches and major championships.
tjrwrestling.net
Truth Behind WWE Scrapping Roman Reigns Segment On Raw 30
A new report has indicated the real reason a huge segment featuring Roman Reigns was replaced on Raw XXX, killing a major rumour about the show. The 30th anniversary of Raw will celebrate three decades of WWE’s flagship show with legends such as Ric Flair, The Undertaker, and Shawn Michaels among the many more that will be in attendance.
tjrwrestling.net
Ronda Rousey Likely To Miss WWE Royal Rumble
Ronda Rousey is reportedly not going to be a part of the 2023 Royal Rumble event even though she was a champion on Smackdown less than a month ago. It was one year ago at the 2022 Royal Rumble when Ronda Rousey made a surprise appearance as the 28th entrant in the match. Rousey ended up winning the match to earn a championship match at WrestleMania 38.
tjrwrestling.net
Booker T On Why He Won’t Be At WWE Raw’s 30th Anniversary
Booker T is not planning to be at WWE’s 30th anniversary of Raw celebration and he recently explained why on his podcast. Some of the legends that WWE has advertised for Raw’s 30th anniversary from tonight in Philadelphia include: The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Triple H (obviously), Kurt Angle, Road Dogg, X-Pac, Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Jerry “The King” Lawler, Teddy Long, and Ron Simmons. There are many others as well.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Star Coming Out Of Retirement In IMPACT Wrestling
A former WWE Superstar has confirmed that they plan to work the “Jerry Lawler schedule” and come out of in-ring retirement in IMPACT Wrestling. IMPACT Wrestling’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view took place at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia on the 13th of January and was a noteworthy show for several reasons. Josh Alexander retained his IMPACT World Championship against WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray while Mickie James survived putting her career on the line to defeat Jordynne Grace and become a five-time Knockouts Champion.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Explains Differences Between The McMahon Family
A WWE Hall of Famer has chimed in with his inside perspective on the differences between the members of the McMahon family. Teddy Long has worked for WWE in a lot of different roles going back to the 1990s and in the wrestling business before that. Fans may remember Long in different roles like when he was a referee, a manager and of course a long run as the General Manager of Smackdown.
tjrwrestling.net
Buff Bagwell Issues Update On His Recovery – “I’m Sober, I Feel Great”
Buff Bagwell has opened up about his sobriety while reassuring wrestling fans that he feels great. Wrestling fans that watched during the much-talked-about Monday Night Wars era are familiar with Marcus “Buff” Bagwell. During his decade-long WCW career from 1991 to 2001, Bagwell was a five-time WCW Tag Team Champion with four different partners. Even though he didn’t become a main event talent in the company, he was very well-known due to his physique and charisma.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Aware Of The Rock’s WrestleMania 39 Status “For A While”
WWE had known for a while that The Rock would not be able to compete at WrestleMania, according to Dave Meltzer. With WrestleMania 39 taking place in Los Angeles, WWE had hoped to place Hollywood star The Rock in the main event against Roman Reigns. However, as reported earlier this...
tjrwrestling.net
Kevin Nash Clears Up His Recent Worrying Comments
Kevin Nash has provided some clarity about some recent comments he made regarding his own health. There was some concern amongst the pro wrestling community recently over some comments that two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash made recently. Nash had a very difficult 2022 since his best friend and long-time tag team partner Scott Hall dide in March 2022. Even more tragically, his 26-year-old son Tristen Nash died suddenly in October after having a seizure.
tjrwrestling.net
AJ Styles Nearly Appeared At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
A new report has shed some light on how AJ Styles nearly appeared at the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event with Karl Anderson. At the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on January 4th in Tokyo, Karl Anderson defended the NEVER Openweight Championship against Tama Tonga. What was unique about the match is that Anderson returned to WWE about four months earlier along with Luke Gallows.
tjrwrestling.net
(Almost) 5-Star Match Reviews: Juice Robinson vs. Jon Moxley – NJPW BOSJ 2019
For many years there was this institutional thinking that WWE was the be-all-end-all of pro-wrestling. If one didn’t make it there, they were nobody. WWE superstars made the most money, got the most exposure, traveled the most, and reached the most fans. But if all of that is so...
tjrwrestling.net
Kofi Kingston Celebrates Huge WWE Landmark
One half of the current NXT Tag Team Champions, Kofi Kingston, is celebrating reaching 15 years in WWE. Kingston shared a video of his WWE debut across social media, which took place on January 22nd 2008, the future New Day member faced off with David Owen. The high flyer won with what would later be called his SOS finisher.
tjrwrestling.net
Tony Khan Says AEW Star Starting To Think About Retirement
AEW President Tony Khan has discussed the future of one of the company’s stars and admits that they may now have one eye on hanging up their boots. WWE Hall of Famer Sting made his shock debut for AEW in December 2020, writing a new chapter of a legendary career that saw the star compete in the NWA, WCW, TNA, and WWE.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Advertising “Tribal Court For Sami Zayn” For Raw’s 30th Anniversary
There’s going to be a “tribal court” segment on Raw’s 30th anniversary with Sami Zayn on the hot seat as The Bloodline questions some of his recent actions. As we have covered previously, WWE changed what they had originally planned for The Bloodline at Raw’s 30th Anniversary special this coming Monday, January 23rd in Philadelphia.
Comments / 0