A major AEW star that has not been seen on television for several months has confirmed that they will soon be back on the road for the company. Thunder Rosa hasn’t been seen on AEW television since just before All Out when she announced that she would be stepping away from competition due to injury. Instead of her planned match with Rosa at All Out, Toni Storm was crowned the Interim AEW Women’s Champion in a fatal four-way match and reigned until losing the title to Jamie Hayter at Full Gear.

2 DAYS AGO