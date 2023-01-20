Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
Against ‘Astronomical Odds,’ Aladdin Man Hunts All Four Of Wyoming’s Legal ‘Big 5’
Joe Feeley of Aladdin had an exceptional year hunting in 2012. He'd drawn tags for both Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep and Rocky Mountain goats in the remote and rugged Sunlight Basin/Crandall Creek region of northwest Wyoming. Drawing even one of...
cowboystatedaily.com
Yes, Chicken Roping In Wyoming Is A Real Thing, Moorcroft Holding 9th Annual Event In February
A lot of people didn't until Senate President Ogden Driskill brought it up at a legislative hearing this past Tuesday when discussing the controversial topic of liquor licenses. The licenses are hard to get in towns and cities in Wyoming...
bhsumedia.com
Custodians at Black Hills State University enjoy visible role
SPEARFISH, S.D.–Gary Callies and Cam McLean love their jobs. They are custodians at Black Hills State University; Callies is a custodial supervisor and McLean a facility worker. In other words, they clean the school. While they certainly don’t mind the physical work they do, what really keeps them going is the interactions that they have with students and faculty.
The new owners of the South Dakota Powerball ranch
J-Six South Dakota Land Holdings is the new owner of the $37 million Bismarck Trail Ranch located near Vale, S.D., according to records from Butte County.
KEVN
Snow remains a possibility for many throughout this week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Starting tonight there is a chance for snow in northeastern Wyoming and the northern Black Hill. Tonight, temperatures will fall into the 20s with mostly cloudy skies and breezy blustery conditions. Clouds will clear out as we head into Monday afternoon, where highs will climb into the upper 20s to upper 30s. The clear skies will not last as another round of snow will make its way into northeastern Wyoming and the northern Black Hills, this includes Deadwood, Spearfish and Sturgis as we head into the early morning hours on Tuesday. Tuesday we will see a mix of clouds and sunshine with a few isolated snow showers possible in the afternoon in the extreme northwest regions of South Dakota. Next best chance for widespread snow will be on Wednesday where we will see highs in the 20s to 30s with windy conditions. Snow will remain a possibility throughout the week and into the weekend.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in South Dakota
The Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet in Sioux Falls, SD, is one of the many places you can get some good grub in the Sioux City area. This family-friendly establishment offers an assortment of Chinese, Japanese, and sushi cuisine. Aside from the menu, the establishment has a nice-looking interior that is easy on the eyes. While the food isn't cheap, the service is fast and friendly. Some of the other perks include free wifi and free parking. Located just off Us 29 on the outskirts of town, the Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet has something to offer anyone. You'll be pleased if you're in the mood for an authentic sushi roll or a spicy beef platter.
county17.com
Crestview residents will undergo transition to Gillette electrical power
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The City of Gillette announced Jan. 20 that over the next two weeks, electrical crews will convert the Crestview subdivision to the city’s power. Affected residents will receive a door hanger notice that notifies them when the conversion will take place. During the transition, homes are supposed to be without power for up to two hours.
newslj.com
High school students build and break bridges in 24th annual competition
GILLETTE — Wednesday morning, Michael Biggs, a sophomore at Campbell County High School, was on his way to take part in the 24th annual balsa bridge competition at Thunder Basin High School. As he and his fellow students were loading the bus, he accidentally backed into his bridge, causing...
newscenter1.tv
10 things to know about the upcoming Deadwood Snocross Showdown at the Days of ’76 Event Complex
RAPID CITY, S.D. – For the 11th year, professional snowmobile racing is back in Deadwood for the Snocross Showdown. Here’s what you should know about the event:. The city has been stockpiling snow throughout the year at the Days of ’76 Event Complex in preparation for the event.
county17.com
Campbell County divorces through January 18
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted Jan. 4 through Jan 18. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Theresa...
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Friday, Jan. 20
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Friday, Jan. 20
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). CHINS, Jan. 19, N. Gurley Avenue, GPD. Officers responded to the...
Woman escapes police in Sturgis while being taken to jail
According to the Sturgis Police Department, Baily Wright was arrested for drug charges on Tuesday. She was last seen running through downtown Sturgis.
county17.com
Gillette residents could see snow tonight, Wednesday
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Gillette area residents could see snow tonight, with an even greater likelihood of wintry weather midway through the week. The National Weather Service reports a 40% chance of snowfall in the area this evening, beginning after 4 p.m. The snow is expected to carry into the late night and early morning hours.
