The Blackford Lady Bruins picked up their record-breaking 18th win of the season to improve their record 18-2 and they also picked up their 6th win in the CIC to move to 6-0 and set themselves up for the exact same scenario they had last season. Beat Eastbrook and win the CIC for the first time is 1996.

FRANKTON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO