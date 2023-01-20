ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Neal Brown gives a breakdown of the current WVU transfer additions

West Virginia currently has eight transfer commitments. Six of those players have been announced by the University as having signed their grants in aid, putting them on scholarship and ready to take part in spring football. According to Neal Brown, a seventh player should be announced as enrolled and ready for spring ball in the next couple weeks. So, he couldn't discuss that player (Keyshawn Cobb, the Buffalo safety), nor could he talk about Penn State defensive lineman Fatorma Mulbah, who will enroll in May. However, during his Monday meeting with the media, the WVU Football Head Coach took a few moments to break down each of the other six transfer additions for the Mountaineers and how they fit in with the program. Check it out in the video above.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Edge rusher gets offer, sets immediate official visit

Hocking (OH) College edge rusher Jefferson Adam registered 8.5 sacks this past season and that kind of production has caught the eye of several Power Five schools as the late signing period nears. Iowa State and Indiana came through with scholarships after the December dead period and, just today, West Virginia joined the mix.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Neal Brown Makes Another Confusing Decision

Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia head coach Neal Brown met with the press today and began by apologizing for last season. “2022 wasn’t good enough,” Brown said. “I’m proud of how the team finished, but that wasn’t good enough and that’s on me. I accept that. I’m going to shy away from it or try to sugarcoat it, it just wasn’t good enough.”
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

Quick Hits: Huggins recaps “frustrating” loss

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A sold-out WVU Coliseum crowd was sent home disappointed after the Mountaineers fell to 7th-ranked Texas in a physical, and at times sloppy, battle. Bob Huggins was frustrated after the loss, which came on the heels of the team’s first Big 12 win of the season. Here’s what the coach had to say.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

LISTEN: Takeaways from Neal Brown's news conference

Neal Brown constructed a bridge between the regular season and the offseason Monday with a 40-minute news conference about what he's been up to and what he's been thinking as he tries to get West Virginia football back on track for the 2023 season. You can read about it here and watch the entire event here to catch the head coach's thoughts on the staff, the transfer portal, the roster, the state of delusion and much more ... and you can also listen to our takeaways from the conversation. Defending decisions, hoping for the best, knowing the score, calling the plays and much more are on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

WVU issues alert after 1 person shot along Grant Ave. in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY)- West Virginia University Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person. The incident happened late Monday, in the 500 block of Grant Avenue, according to a press release from the university. Police officers arrived at the scene at about 11:45 p.m. after one person had been shot, according to the release. […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia and Ohio under Winter Weather Advisory Wednesday

Wheeling W. VA (WTRF) – The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of the northern panhandle, western PA, and Eastern OH. Counties include Hancock, Jefferson, Harrison, and Guernsey Counties . Accumulating snow fall out ahead of a wintery mix and afternoon rain showers is expect for our day […]
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
WDTV

First at 4 Forum: Lewis-Upshur Animal Control Facility

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mariah from the Lewis-Upshur Animal Facility joined First at 4 on Friday. Mariah brought Sinister with her, a cat who loves to play and play pranks. She also talked about an upcoming Valentine’s Day event. You can watch the full interview above and watch First...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
247Sports

247Sports

70K+
Followers
421K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy