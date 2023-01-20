Read full article on original website
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
Why did WVU keep the entire defensive staff together for 2023?
Neal Brown explains why, even after a disastrous 2022 showing from the defense, he elected to keep the entire coaching staff around.
Neal Brown gives a breakdown of the current WVU transfer additions
West Virginia currently has eight transfer commitments. Six of those players have been announced by the University as having signed their grants in aid, putting them on scholarship and ready to take part in spring football. According to Neal Brown, a seventh player should be announced as enrolled and ready for spring ball in the next couple weeks. So, he couldn't discuss that player (Keyshawn Cobb, the Buffalo safety), nor could he talk about Penn State defensive lineman Fatorma Mulbah, who will enroll in May. However, during his Monday meeting with the media, the WVU Football Head Coach took a few moments to break down each of the other six transfer additions for the Mountaineers and how they fit in with the program. Check it out in the video above.
Edge rusher gets offer, sets immediate official visit
Hocking (OH) College edge rusher Jefferson Adam registered 8.5 sacks this past season and that kind of production has caught the eye of several Power Five schools as the late signing period nears. Iowa State and Indiana came through with scholarships after the December dead period and, just today, West Virginia joined the mix.
Huggins Hints at a Bigger Role for James Okonkwo
The young big has given West Virginia some quality minutes lately.
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown Makes Another Confusing Decision
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia head coach Neal Brown met with the press today and began by apologizing for last season. “2022 wasn’t good enough,” Brown said. “I’m proud of how the team finished, but that wasn’t good enough and that’s on me. I accept that. I’m going to shy away from it or try to sugarcoat it, it just wasn’t good enough.”
WOWK
Quick Hits: Huggins recaps “frustrating” loss
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A sold-out WVU Coliseum crowd was sent home disappointed after the Mountaineers fell to 7th-ranked Texas in a physical, and at times sloppy, battle. Bob Huggins was frustrated after the loss, which came on the heels of the team’s first Big 12 win of the season. Here’s what the coach had to say.
LISTEN: Takeaways from Neal Brown's news conference
Neal Brown constructed a bridge between the regular season and the offseason Monday with a 40-minute news conference about what he's been up to and what he's been thinking as he tries to get West Virginia football back on track for the 2023 season. You can read about it here and watch the entire event here to catch the head coach's thoughts on the staff, the transfer portal, the roster, the state of delusion and much more ... and you can also listen to our takeaways from the conversation. Defending decisions, hoping for the best, knowing the score, calling the plays and much more are on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)
Pro scouts list Geno Smith as the No. 2 free agent - and David Long in the top 15
With the 2022 NFL season coming to an end, the scouts over at ProFootballFocus have put together their list of the top free agents heading into the spring of 2023. Among them are a pair of former WVU stars, including star Geno Smith, knocking on the door of the top overall free agent in the entire National Football League.
WVU issues alert after 1 person shot along Grant Ave. in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY)- West Virginia University Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person. The incident happened late Monday, in the 500 block of Grant Avenue, according to a press release from the university. Police officers arrived at the scene at about 11:45 p.m. after one person had been shot, according to the release. […]
First West Virginia gun show of 2023 held in Morgantown
"Showmasters Gun Shows" held its first Morgantown gun show of the new year at the Hazel and J.W. Ruby Community Center over the Jan. 21 weekend.
North central West Virginia gas prices surpass national average
West Virginia's gas prices have followed the national average in trending back up, and in north central West Virginia, they've surpassed the national average.
West Virginia and Ohio under Winter Weather Advisory Wednesday
Wheeling W. VA (WTRF) – The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of the northern panhandle, western PA, and Eastern OH. Counties include Hancock, Jefferson, Harrison, and Guernsey Counties . Accumulating snow fall out ahead of a wintery mix and afternoon rain showers is expect for our day […]
Where to expect snow in West Virginia Friday
Snow is falling across parts of north central West Virginia, but will it affect roads?
West Virginia bill would allow motorists to not use a helmet when riding a motorcycle
A Marshall County delegate, Charles Sheedy, is the lead sponsor of a bill to eliminate helmets on motorcycles. The bill, 2887, was introduced on Friday and is currently sent to the house of Technology and Infrastructure. The bill says it would appeal the code of West Virginia, 1931, relating to safety equipment and requirements for […]
‘Donut Spot’ to open in former Donut Shop location
One of Buckhannon's most iconic businesses, The Donut Shop, will soon reopen under a new name, according to a press release from its new operator.
West Virginia plant has contractors evacuated, Route 2 back open
UPDATE: Route 2 is back open in both directions. A local plant in West Virginia had contractors evacuated on Wednesday. Officials say contractors were evacuated, per their normal protocol, at the Blue Racer Midstream in Marshall County, located at 14786 Energy Highway in Proctor. A hot oil line ruptured inside the plant and created steam […]
West Virginia Hive Client, Mountain Steer Meat Company, To Celebrate Grand Opening Wednesday, Jan. 25
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Mountain Steer Meat Company has invited the community to attend a grand opening and ribbon cutting. The open house will be from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. with the ribbon cutting at 12:30 p.m. Attendees will be able to tour the retail store and meet owners James Tuckwiller and Frank Ford.
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Lewis-Upshur Animal Control Facility
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mariah from the Lewis-Upshur Animal Facility joined First at 4 on Friday. Mariah brought Sinister with her, a cat who loves to play and play pranks. She also talked about an upcoming Valentine’s Day event. You can watch the full interview above and watch First...
Another construction project for Wheeling and updates in a hit and run case: Here are the week’s top headlines
(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories. It’s a site that’s been called everything from a nuisance to an eyesore, but soon it will be called a place that welcomes visitors to the Friendly City. New details emerge on what’s next for the site of the former Wheeling Inn The Wheeling/Ohio […]
Missing Harrison County man found
A man who was reported missing on Monday, Jan. 23, has been found, according to the Harrison County Sheriff's Department.
