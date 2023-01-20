West Virginia currently has eight transfer commitments. Six of those players have been announced by the University as having signed their grants in aid, putting them on scholarship and ready to take part in spring football. According to Neal Brown, a seventh player should be announced as enrolled and ready for spring ball in the next couple weeks. So, he couldn't discuss that player (Keyshawn Cobb, the Buffalo safety), nor could he talk about Penn State defensive lineman Fatorma Mulbah, who will enroll in May. However, during his Monday meeting with the media, the WVU Football Head Coach took a few moments to break down each of the other six transfer additions for the Mountaineers and how they fit in with the program. Check it out in the video above.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 9 HOURS AGO