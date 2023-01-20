ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia TE Arik Gilbert announces transfer destination

By James Morgan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21DzWJ_0kLeXXcq00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arik Gilbert, who played his freshman season at LSU, is transferring for the second time in his career. Gilbert is now expected to transfer to Nebraska.

Gilbert, a former five-star tight end recruit in the class of 2020, can play both wide receiver and tight end. He was buried on the tight end depth chart at Georgia despite all of his talent.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound tight end recorded two catches for 16 yards and a touchdown during the 2021 and 2022 seasons in Athens. Arik Gilbert has immense physical talent, but he simply did not put everything together enough in a consistent manner to earn playing time over Brock Bowers, Darnell Washington, or even Oscar Delp.

Gilbert joins several other Georgia Bulldogs in transferring to Nebraska. Three Georgia tight ends have transferred this offseason, but the Dawgs are still loaded at the tight end position.

Georgia returns Brock Bowers and Oscar Delp in 2023. Additionally, the Bulldogs have an elite recruiting class at the tight end position.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dawgpost.com

5-star Georgia Bulldog Target Ready To Make Commitment

ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are cleaning up on the recruiting trail. After winning back to back national championships earlier this month, everything has gone Georgia’s way on the recruiting trail. Smart and his staff have landed four commitments so far in 2023 and two of...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Georgia and USC set to meet with 5-star TE Duce Robinson

HONOLULU — With the recruiting finish line in sight, at least until the Duce Robinson waits out the possibility of hearing his named called during the MLB Draft this summer, the nation’s No. 1 rated tight end has a crucial week ahead of Signing Day next month. Fresh...
ATHENS, GA
FanSided

Nebraska Football lands another Georgia transfer in Jacob Hood

Nebraska football is having a very good Monday. Just hours after Texas tight end Ismael Smith Flores announced that he’d committed to the Huskers, Georgia transfer offensive tackle Jacob Hood did the same thing. Hood pulled the trigger via his Instagram story first. Like the younger player before him,...
LINCOLN, NE
dawgpost.com

4-star California ATH To Visit Georgia Bulldogs This Week

ATHENS - One of the top 2024 prospects in California is set to visit Georgia this week. Kirby Smart and his staff had had no problem recruiting the West Coast, and they’ll be hosting one of the very best on Friday in four-star ATH Aaron Butler. &t=a7BoKRzoklAQSL4qtIIjzg. A speedy...
ATHENS, GA
klkntv.com

Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert transfers to Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska got its second transfer portal addition from Georgia on Sunday. Tight end Arik Gilbert, a former five-star recruit, announced he was coming to Nebraska in a Twitter post. The Georgia native began his college career in 2020 with LSU, where he was voted to...
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: How Matt Rhule might be creating a Georgia Bullldogs pipeline

The Nebraska football team has become “Georgia West,” and the rhyme and reason for this might not be as hard to decode as it looks. Since Matt Rhule has arrived in Lincoln, he’s managed to lure two former Georgia Bulldogs players into becoming Huskers. He almost got another to commit in Brett Seithart before the tight end apparently decided he wanted to stay in the Peach State. And if this weekend goes well, Rhule and company may indeed get a third former Bulldog to pull the trigger for the Cornhuskers.
LINCOLN, NE
Red and Black

Video reveals Willock, McClendon left Athens club minutes before fatal accident

Surveillance video obtained by the Atlanta-Journal Constitution shows Devin Willock, Warren McClendon and other University of Georgia football players leaving Toppers International Showbar at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 15. The group was shown leaving the club about 15 minutes before the car crash that resulted in the death of...
ATHENS, GA
Yardbarker

Nebraska Basketball: Can Fred Hoiberg do enough to save his job?

Nebraska basketball lost to Penn State on Saturday and lost a key player in the process. What does it mean for the rest of the season?. There’s no doubt that the Nebraska basketball team has improved this season. The Huskers beat Creighton on the road and also knocked off Iowa.
LINCOLN, NE
accesswdun.com

STATE CHAMPS! Jefferson claims 5A Duals title, 19th overall

GRAY, Ga. — Jefferson knocked off defending Class 5A state champion Cass, 37-33, in a thrilling Duals Championship finals on Saturday at Jones County High School. It is the second title in three seasons for the Dragons, who collected their 19th overall Duals title since its inception in 2002. It also was the highest classification title won by the Dragons program.
JEFFERSON, GA
odysseynewsmagazine.net

Game Coverage: CCHS v. CSHS varsity basketball

Clarke Central High School boys varsity basketball player Deangelo Harris, a junior, drives into the paint during the Gladiators’ 56-53 win over Cedar Shoals High School on Jan. 21. While the win ensured that CCHS swept their crosstown rivals in the 2022-2023 basketball season, head boys varsity basketball coach Stefan Smith believes the Gladiators’ victory was more about Dr. Margaret Morgan, the recently deceased CSHS math department teacher and mother to CCHS player Jackson Hall. “She was very special to me because I actually talked with her, I’ve actually known her. I coached her son for basketball and she has helped me out with a lot of different things,” Smith said. “She always had my back.” Photo by Lucas Donnelly.
ATHENS, GA
diply.com

Listen to the Chilling Moment That Led to the Death of Devin Willock

More heartbreaking details about Devin Willock's deadly accident that also led to his death are still coming out. According to audio obtained by news sources, various calls were placed to emergency service by several witnesses at the scene of the accident, and it's really horrifying. Keep reading for the details.
ATHENS, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia Attorney General wants sweeping indictment targeting protestors at APD training facility

ATLANTA — For months, Channel 2 Action News has been reporting on protestors taking aim at a proposed Atlanta police training facility in DeKalb County. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne has learned that Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr wants to obtain a sweeping indictment against many suspected domestic terrorists targeting the facility.
ATLANTA, GA
Monroe Local News

Local business owner indicted by federal grand jury

Charges include six counts of tax evasion, money laundering, illegal sports betting. The owner of Amici in Monroe was among 11 people indicted by a federal grand jury on charges that the sports betting organization they managed evaded tens of millions of dollars in excise taxes for three years. Joshua...
MONROE, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

207K+
Followers
259K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy