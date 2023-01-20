Georgia TE Arik Gilbert announces transfer destination

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arik Gilbert, who played his freshman season at LSU, is transferring for the second time in his career. Gilbert is now expected to transfer to Nebraska.

Gilbert, a former five-star tight end recruit in the class of 2020, can play both wide receiver and tight end. He was buried on the tight end depth chart at Georgia despite all of his talent.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound tight end recorded two catches for 16 yards and a touchdown during the 2021 and 2022 seasons in Athens. Arik Gilbert has immense physical talent, but he simply did not put everything together enough in a consistent manner to earn playing time over Brock Bowers, Darnell Washington, or even Oscar Delp.

Gilbert joins several other Georgia Bulldogs in transferring to Nebraska. Three Georgia tight ends have transferred this offseason, but the Dawgs are still loaded at the tight end position.

Georgia returns Brock Bowers and Oscar Delp in 2023. Additionally, the Bulldogs have an elite recruiting class at the tight end position.