Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

By Danielle Long
 4 days ago
Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix

That '90s Show: A different crew of kids takes over the familiar basement in the new That '70s Show spin-off series.

Bling Empire: New York: A group of billionaires, CEOs and fashion icons compete for love, money, and power in this new series.

Bake Squad: Expert bakers elevate classic desserts to create epic centerpieces in season 2 of the reality cooking competition series.

Hulu

Happening: Watch the critically acclaimed film, which follows a young woman's search for an abortion in 1960s France.

Prime Video

The Legend of Vox Machina: Save the realm from evil and destruction in season 2 of the animated Critical Role series.

Apple TV+

Truth Be Told: Octavia Spencer teams up with Gabrielle Union in the pursuit of justice in season 3 of the series.

Happy streaming!

Hilary Duff dishes on season 2 of 'How I Met Your Father'

The second season of How I Met Your Father is almost here. The Emmy-winning show, a spinoff of the hit series How I Met Your Mother, returns to Hulu on January 24. The sitcom follows a woman named Sophie as she is telling her son the story of how she met his father when she was younger. Hilary Duff plays the flashback version of Sophie, who is living in New York, while Kim Cattrall plays the future version of Sophie who shares her story years later.
Jenny Slate On Her First Oscar Nomination As Co-Creator And Star Of ‘Marcel The Shell With Shoes On’

After receiving her first Oscar nomination, Jenny Slate says she is completely overwhelmed. “I thought I’d be more energetic, but I’m really shocked,” she says. “I sort of felt like a bit smoothed over and I felt really calm… now I just can’t stop crying.” As co-creator and star of Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, Slate received her first Oscar nomination today in the Best Animated Feature category. Related Story Oscar Nominations: The Complete List Of Nominees Related Story Oscar Scorecards: A24, Netflix, Disney Lead Way Related Story Baz Luhrmann & Catherine Martin Reflect On 'Elvis' Oscar Nominations Following "Some Really Difficult Days" The film is...
Angela Bassett earns momentous Oscar nomination for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

Angela Bassett's role as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever resulted in a Golden Globe — and now, a groundbreaking Oscar nomination. The actress received a nod in the category of Best Supporting Actress, making her the first actor from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to be nominated for an Oscar. This is her second nomination and first since 1994, when her performance as Tina Turner in 1993's What's Love Got to Do With It received a nod for Best Actress.
In Brief: More 'Neighborhood' for CBS, and more

The upcoming Ben Affleck-directed film Air, which chronicles the birth of the Air Jordan brand and the partnership between Nike and Michael Jordan, has been given an April 5 theatrical release date before heading to Prime Video, according to Variety. The movie, co-produced by Affleck and Matt Damon, stars Damon as Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro and Affleck as Nike co-founder Phil Knight. Jason Bateman, Marlon Wayans, Viola Davis and Chris Tucker also star...
The It List: Sarah Michelle Gellar returns to her 'Buffy' roots in 'Wolf Pack,' Jennifer Lopez headlines rom-com 'Shotgun Wedding,' Sam Smith drops new album 'Gloria' and all the best in pop culture the week of Jan. 23, 2023

The It List is Yahoo's weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. Here are our picks for Jan. 23-29 the best deals we could find for each. (Yahoo Entertainment may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.)
TIL: The Video For Billy Idol’s ‘Prodigal Blues” Was Filmed At A Concert In Orlando At The Arena

As I was being a total fanboi on the internet over Billy Idol coming to town (get tickets here), a nice listener mentioned her personal favorite Billy Song from his album Charmed Life, Prodigal Blues. I hadn’t heard that one in awhile so I jumped to YouTube to refresh my memory of a great but underrated song. As I was watching the video I scrolled down through a few comments, which I would never recommend you do since the YouTube comment section is an entirely new level of hell...
