San Francisco, CA

sfstandard.com

Inside SF’s Most Competitive ‘Hacker House,’ Where Workers Will Eat, Sleep and Breathe Tech

Hacker houses are taking over pockets of San Francisco, offering co-living and co-working spaces for energetic founders and techies seeking to scoop the next big tech product. Though some of these spaces are little more than communal living opportunities for tech-interested folks, some hacker houses in the city are wildly effective incubators and accelerators, helping founders raise millions in investor dollars in the process.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

San Francisco’s Next Gold Rush Is Already Here, and You’ve Been Using it for Years

The Standard met angel investor and NFX partner James Currier on an overcast Tuesday morning. It was everything you’d expect from a media one-on-one with one of the tech industry’s most veteran VCs: Currier had arrived in his exposed-brick Hayes Valley office in what looked like a Patagonia puffer and rainbow sneaks, having just commuted via Lyft from his Palo Alto home. Coffee arrived via door-step delivery, and wall-to-wall couch-lined creative spaces replaced traditional desk-filled offices.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Mass shooting brings heightened security, sadness to Bay Area Lunar New Year events

SAN FRANCISCO -- On Sunday, San Francisco's Chinatown community was all set to usher in the Year of the Rabbit but the happy festivities were marred by a mass shooting in Southern California.Traditional Lunar New Year celebrations are usually pretty loud, with drums and cymbals and people lighting firecrackers on sidewalks but Sunday's event in San Francisco's Portsmouth Square actually began with a moment of silence, as requested by Mayor London Breed."Our hearts and our prayers go out to the families and the loved ones of those who were killed and those who were injured," she told a subdued crowd.The...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Longtime Castro Restaurant and Venue Suddenly Shutters

Harvey’s on Castro, the restaurant and venue at the corner of 18th and Castro streets, closed suddenly over the weekend. Open since 1996 and named in honor of assassinated San Francisco supervisor and world-famous LGBTQ+ rights icon Harvey Milk, it had long been a neighborhood fixture, a brunch-and-dinner spot known as much for people-watching as for eggs Benedict and bloody marys.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

I Spent Weeks Traversing SF’s Unforgiving Streets With Mobility Scooter Users

Navigating cities with a cane, a walker or a wheelchair can be difficult. San Francisco, with its dozens of distinct hills—some reaching grades of more than 30 degrees—is an especially challenging place for people with disabilities. Streets are consistently busy, sidewalks might be broken, but worst of all, entrances to BART and Muni are often completely inaccessible.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thediscoveriesof.com

20 Brilliant Day Trips from San Francisco

Looking for the best day trips from San Francisco? Make the most out of your vacation with these brilliant destinations that you can do in a day. It’s no secret that San Francisco has plenty of attractions and treasures to offer. But, if you’re there for a longer holiday, you might fancy venturing further afield in search of California’s other impressive things to do.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Historic San Francisco Movie Theater Sign Torn Down

An iconic symbol of San Francisco’s past was torn down Friday, as a construction crew removed an eponymous sign from the historic Alexandria Theater in the Richmond District. The theater on Geary Boulevard has sat empty since its closure in 2004, and the property has changed hands several times...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Moving Nightmare: Berkeley family's belongings stuck in pod at damaged warehouse

BERKELEY, Calif. - Moving can be stressful, but one Berkeley family’s experience is just plain awful. Jessica Tai and Chris Ward packed up everything they own into a PODS storage container, trusting it would make the trip from Connecticut to their new home in California. Instead, it has been stuck in a damaged warehouse in West Oakland, and they are unsure when or if they will ever get their belongings back.
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

Friends remember woman found dead in Golden Gate Park

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A community is in mourning after a beloved woman was found dead at Golden Gate Park. She was found last Saturday lying near a tree branch that had fallen. One of her friends tells KRON4 that Beth Abrams was energetic, athletic, and a giver. She spent 40 years teaching dance throughout […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sandy Wynn

High School Dropouts Meet in Grad School

When 3 friends met in graduate school, they weren't exactly sure what had drawn them to each other. Riley was a 31 year old White woman from Arizona looking to build a community in San Francisco. John was a 45 year old sci-fi nerd from New York City disguised as a savvy bartender. Nga was a reserved 27 year old Vietnamese immigrant who suddenly found herself going through a bitter divorce. The 3 met their first semester of graduate school as they were asked to share their personal story in class.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area rain damages donkey housing in San Martin

OAKLAND calif., - Three donkeys living in San Martin are without a shelter after it was destroyed in recent Bay Area storms. For years, the three donkeys living along the 101 in San Martin have been a constant in the community. Many people stopped by to say hi to the...
SAN MARTIN, CA
sfstandard.com

Body Pulled From Storm Debris in Bay Area Creek

A body was discovered among storm debris along the Corte Madera Creek in Marin County on Sunday, the Marin County Coroner’s Office confirmed. The creek, which descends from Mount Tamalpais to the San Francisco Bay, was swollen from the weekend’s King Tides and debris from the severe storms that hit the area earlier this month.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
The Almanac Online

A Los Altos teen and his sister started a baking business. Then Food Network came calling.

Two years ago, Los Altos siblings Naiel and Punhal Chaudry started their culinary adventure with great intentions and some help from YouTube. During the COVID-19 lockdown, they wanted to do something nice for their mom, a front-line doctor, and dad, an entrepreneur and engineer. They had been watching some cooking shows and wanted to try it themselves, so they took on the challenge of becoming the chefs for a date night for their parents.
LOS ALTOS, CA

