Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1037qcountry.com
Repair shop at Cortland dealership a ‘complete loss’
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — The repair shop at Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Cortland is reportedly a total loss after an early morning fire on Friday. Officials at the Cortlandville Fire Department say the office and showroom escaped extensive damage because of a fire wall and closed doors, preventing the flames from spreading.
1037qcountry.com
Cortlandville theft leads to arrest
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Cortland woman faces a felony charge, after allegedly shoplifting. Authorities say 27-year-old Summer Dixson stole items from Walmart in Cortlandville late Thursday night. She reportedly fled on foot, but was arrested shortly afterward. Dixson is charged with burglary. She’ll appear in court in February....
1037qcountry.com
Medical day services resume at Waverly nursing home
WAVERLY, N.Y. (WHCU) — In Tioga County, a senior program is bouncing back after a pandemic pause. Adult Medical Day Services are returning to Elderwood in Waverly. Program Director Terry Ritchie says participating seniors will be able to stay healthy and independent. Services include recreational therapy and personal care....
1037qcountry.com
Racker to host Disability Services Resource Fair in Cortland
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A public information session in Cortland. Racker will host a free Disability Services Resource Fair this week. More than 15 organizations will attend to answer questions and help you learn about local services and resources for people with disabilities. It happens Wednesday, January 25th, at the Port Watson Conference Center from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 pm.
1037qcountry.com
Cornell students offer mixed reactions to COVID protocols
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Students at Cornell are sharing mixed reactions to COVID protocols. The university recently sent an email to students, encouraging them to wear masks and test for the virus. Freshman Hannah Smith tells the Cornell Sun she feels relieved the school still acknowledges COVID. But Senior Jorge Rodriguez tells the paper he was “hoping to feel more free from regulations.”
1037qcountry.com
Lansing School District Capital Project vote looms
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) – With public information meetings over, all that’s left to do in Lansing is vote on the school district’s Capital Project. Residents within the Lansing Central School Distrcit (LCSD) will cast their votes in favor of or opposition to the project this Tuesday. The $16,858,166 project has two separate categories of Infrastructure & Safety Upgrades as well as Physical Education, Athletics, and Community, though you cannot vote separately. LCSD prepared a video, which particularly illustrates the need for new roofing and a new track surface.
Comments / 0